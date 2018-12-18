David Arquette Defended His Return To Wrestling On Twitter

Of all the retired wrestlers who returned to the ring in 2018, including Shawn Michaels and Trish Stratus, the most surprising is undoubtedly David Arquette. The star of films like Scream and Ready To Rumble previously held the WCW Heavyweight Championship for 12 days in 2000, which made fans hate him (even though it was Vince Russo’s decision) and encapsulated the swift downward momentum of WCW in its latter days.

In 2018 however, the 47-year-old actor began wrestling on the indies, motivated by a lifelong love of wrestling and a desire not to just be remembered as that joker who never should have been champion. By all accounts he’s been working hard and paying his dues, and he got lots of attention when he almost bled to death in a hardcore match at Joey Janela’s L.A. Confidential.