Watch ‘King’ David Arquette Return To The Ring In A CWFH Match

Former WCW heavyweight champion and actor David Arquette hasn’t wrestled in some time, but the man known primarily as an actor is also an infamous WCW heavyweight champion. That run in wrestling may not be looked back on with fondness for WCW fans, but Arquette is serious about wrestling and seems to be making a bit of a comeback.

Arquette returned to the ring on Sunday night in a CWF Hollywood match against RJ City. The two had developed something of a rivalry in recent months to build to the match, Arquette’s first in years after winning the WCW title in 2000.

Though he didn’t win the match, there were some bright moments for the Ready to Rumble lead.