It’s not exactly a closely guarded secret that we’re pretty sweet on David Otunga around these parts. Not just for his contributions to 21st century Thermos culture, either. We missed the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion popping up on TV on a regular basis (at least beyond a pre-show panel capacity) and now that void in our hearts has been filled! Well, provided your heart has room for WWE Main Event and WWE Superstars.

It’s been revealed that Otunga will be joining Tom Phillips as the updated announce team for Main Event and Superstars. Look at those two chums hanging out in that announcement video! Who knows? Maybe Otunga can use his Ivy League brain muscles to sort out once and for all how tall Tom Phillips really is. (He’s like a shapeshifter, that dude.)

As one is wont to do in these sorts of videos, Otunga gushed about joining the team and made a charming joke about his physique.

“I’ve been doing the Raw pre-show but now I feel like it’s time to spread my wings, and by wings I mean lats. I’m coming to join you on commentary. (What I’m looking forward to most is) really just showing what I can do, getting out there and having fun and calling the matches. At the end of the day, I’m a member of the WWE Universe too. I’m a fan. I just love it. I want to get out there and just see what the guys are going to bring.”

David Otunga’s wife Jennifer Hudson marked the occasion with an Instagram post proclaiming “@davidotunga officially joins the wwe commentary team !! congrats babe !” Let’s all pretend JHud will show up on Total Divas next season, shall we? Fantastic.

Congrats David Otunga! I think this as good a time as any to trot out the time he was on Oprah’s Lifeclass and Oprah said “whaaaat?” in a silly way.