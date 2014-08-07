DDP Yoga Seriously Had To Record A YouTube Video Explaining How Mirrors Work

Three things about the following video:
1. ‘sup, DDP’s daughter?
2. They seriously had to record a video about how mirrors work. People on the Internet are so into hating and disproving and debunking and “getting to the bottom” of shit that they COULD NOT TAKE THE NATURE OF MIRROR REFLECTIONS INTO CONSIDERATION BEFORE COMMENTING. It got so bad that people who own and operate a yoga program that is helping people around the world and saving the lives of pro wrestlers and strangers HAD TO RECORD A GODDAMN VIDEO SAYING “IF YOU STAND IN A MIRROR, SHIT LOOKS DIFFERENT.”
3. I wish she’d looked into the mirror and seen Adam Rose in a business suit.
I’m sorry that the world is so stupid and requires this.
Next week on DDP Yoga: an explanation of why people aren’t wearing the same clothes in every photo they’ve ever taken.
seriously, guys
Boom. Publicity.
Boom. Clap.
Boom. VD.
Boom. Drop?
@TmF: HAHAHAHAH no one ever gets hit by the Boom Drop.
“BOOM.” – Konnan
BANG! Intercourse.
boom snap clap baboom boom snap clap?
Boom! Clack.
Boom. Shakalaka.
“an explanation of why people aren’t wearing the same clothes in every photo they’ve ever taken.”
The hell you talking about???? You’re not supposed to?!?!?!?!
I ordered DDP Yoga this week and I’m scared he’ll call me on the phone.
Better hope he doesn’t appear in your mirror as a backwards image, too.
As long as Tony Schiavone can see him too, that would be OK.
Biggie Smalls, Biggie Smalls, Bigg…
Jesus.
[www.youtube.com]
But. .. but what about magnets? Teach me, DDP!
That’s DDP’s daughter?? Who’s her mom that’s not The Booty Babe?
I commend her for not ending every sentence with “YOU STUPID ASSBAGS”.
Self high fives for everyone.
“This happens all the time with mirrors, guys” is the point where I became so torn between laughter and shocked silence that I just sat in front of my computer breathing deeply for a while.
You could see her trying her best not to start laughing at that line
that chick looks like the sloth from ice age.
i’d probably still say “whats up” in a bar though.
Maybe they’re dyslexic?
Twisted steel and sex appeal! Good gawd!