DDP Yoga Seriously Had To Record A YouTube Video Explaining How Mirrors Work

#YouTube
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.07.14 27 Comments

Three things about the following video:

1. ‘sup, DDP’s daughter?

2. They seriously had to record a video about how mirrors work. People on the Internet are so into hating and disproving and debunking and “getting to the bottom” of shit that they COULD NOT TAKE THE NATURE OF MIRROR REFLECTIONS INTO CONSIDERATION BEFORE COMMENTING. It got so bad that people who own and operate a yoga program that is helping people around the world and saving the lives of pro wrestlers and strangers HAD TO RECORD A GODDAMN VIDEO SAYING “IF YOU STAND IN A MIRROR, SHIT LOOKS DIFFERENT.”

3. I wish she’d looked into the mirror and seen Adam Rose in a business suit.

I’m sorry that the world is so stupid and requires this.

Next week on DDP Yoga: an explanation of why people aren’t wearing the same clothes in every photo they’ve ever taken.

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSDDPDDP YOGADiamond Dallas PageMIRRORSSTUPID PEOPLEYOGAyoutube

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP