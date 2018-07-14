Here’s The Latest On WWE’s Injured Former Champions

YouTube

In what seems to be a yearly occurrence, WWE is dealing with a litany of injuries heading into the first of the big four shows — SummerSlam.

Sami Zayn was knocked out until 2019 with two shoulder injuries, Ruby Riott injured her knee, Bray Wyatt was injured in a car accident, and Fandango injured his shoulder as well. Heck, even Shinsuke Nakamura was bitten by a police dog.

But good news is on the way, per the Wrestling Observer, which shared an update on a handful of former champions expected to return to the ring soon.