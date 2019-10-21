At last night’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan was one of several surprise entrants in a show-opening battle royal. He stuck a lollipop down his trunks, suplexed a train of male wrestlers using the power of his penis, and tried to get sleazy with Jessicka Havok and Rosemary, clearly the same sleazy Joey Ryan from his act on the independent wrestling circuit.



Later that night, it was revealed that this won’t be the last Impact Wrestling fans see of Ryan when SoCalUncensored reported that he had signed with the company. Ryan confirmed the report, tweeting, “It made the most sense. @IMPACTWRESTLING has been the most consistent wrestling program on TV for the past 2 years, I get to keep all of my indie dates and best of all, they let me be me.”

Ryan had made some appearances for Impact earlier in 2019 and regularly worked for the promotion back in its TNA days, from 2012-2013. He’s also a wrestler who has gone out of his way to do intergender matches and promote intergender wrestling, something Impact has started to incorporate into its programming this year.

Soon after the announcement of his signing, Ryan tweeted at his friends and fellow participants in one of his most famous intergender matches, the Guerrilla Warfare Match between Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae vs. The Young Bucks from PWG in 2014:

Eyes emoji, indeed.