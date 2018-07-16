You know how WWE crowds do this thing during long pay-per-view events where they get insanely bored and find ways to entertain themselves? That happened on Sunday night during Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh. While Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were in the midst of their Iron Man match to close the show, those in attendance took to counting down with the final 10 seconds on the clock on the video board for every minute like it was the Royal Rumble. If you missed it, here’s what happened:

It was such a nuisance that WWE decided to just take the clock off of the video board. However, Vince McMahon and co. underestimated the power of bored people from Pittsburgh, so they just randomly kept counting down from 10, anyway.

Eventually, WWE just said screw it, because Rollins and Ziggler wanted some help in the match’s waning minutes.