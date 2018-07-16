You know how WWE crowds do this thing during long pay-per-view events where they get insanely bored and find ways to entertain themselves? That happened on Sunday night during Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh. While Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were in the midst of their Iron Man match to close the show, those in attendance took to counting down with the final 10 seconds on the clock on the video board for every minute like it was the Royal Rumble. If you missed it, here’s what happened:
It was such a nuisance that WWE decided to just take the clock off of the video board. However, Vince McMahon and co. underestimated the power of bored people from Pittsburgh, so they just randomly kept counting down from 10, anyway.
Eventually, WWE just said screw it, because Rollins and Ziggler wanted some help in the match’s waning minutes.
I remember wrestling crowds occasionally being obnoxious, but this shit seems to be happening all the time now.
So maybe a decade of shit product is having adverse effects. Blaming the customer never helps.
Sorry @ThisIsChev (if that is your real name), but Ziggler actually said “This is worse than when the clock was here” …
/internet nerd mode off
Not to excuse shitty behavior, but:
1) When you have a title floating around that hasn’t been on TV since Jimmy Carter was in office…
2) You tack an extra hour of boring onto a PPV…
What do you expect?
Then tell WWE to stop making their shows the length of all the LOTR movies put together
Ever notice how for NXT TakeOver events, you have the smarkiest of the smarks in the crowds, yet somehow, everyone is engaged with the match, seems to be properly aligned with the company’s desired rooting interest, and isn’t trying to get themselves over? Maybe the answer is to give people exciting wrestling with interesting storylines and trim PPVs back to a run time that doesn’t make sitting through them seem like work?
So, I guess this means WWE is officially a joke now. Damn shame. So much talent.
At least they were just chanting and not throwing D-cells.
Why is everyone so annoyed by this? Genuine question.
Go back to mostly single branded pay per views except for your “big” ones (Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series), and let the other show have a big important episode around the time of the pay per view.
You’ll have shorter pay per views, which will allow for booking better matches, let them have time to really flesh out the big storylines, etc.
I was wondering why they suddenly started counting down to 10 or 20 seconds instead of the minute. Also don’t give the crowd the excuse of being bored with the match because they did it right from the start.
they weren’t bored of the match they were bored of the ppv. They just got done with the world title match, which was an actual highpoint that they stayed engaged for, and where pretty much done after that. And to be fair the WWE title match SHOULD have been the end of the ppv anyways.
I was half-watching to be honest, but it seemed to me that the Lashley/Reigns match killed the crowd and there was no getting them back after that.
I think this is the perfect storm of bad-storytelling, PPVs going way too long, and obnoxious crowds converging together. Hint: Maybe instead of having a random match in the middle with no title on the line, you have a Heavyweight Title match?