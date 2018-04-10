Apparently Dolph Ziggler Has Not Re-Signed With WWE Yet

YouTube

Dolph Ziggler may be one of the most underutilized talents in WWE today. The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion has bounced up and down the card in recent years with a workrate that many longtime fans have often compared to Shawn Michaels. For the past several years, his career has plateaued, and Ziggler himself has been in a bit of a no man’s land with a future full of uncertainty.

Ziggler won the United States Championship last year, laid it down in the middle of the ring and disappeared from television. He returned at the Royal Rumble in the No. 30 spot, only to get tossed over the top rope and eliminated without much of a fight. He then went from challenging for the WWE title at Fastlane to wrestling random tag matches on Smackdown and ultimately was cast aside in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, failing to make the final four participants.

Ziggler’s specific situation seems odd, with reports noting he had signed a new deal with the company before his return to the Rumble. That’s because everything isn’t quite what it seemed.