Apparently Dolph Ziggler Has Not Re-Signed With WWE Yet

Dolph Ziggler may be one of the most underutilized talents in WWE today. The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion has bounced up and down the card in recent years with a workrate that many longtime fans have often compared to Shawn Michaels. For the past several years, his career has plateaued, and Ziggler himself has been in a bit of a no man’s land with a future full of uncertainty.
Ziggler won the United States Championship last year, laid it down in the middle of the ring and disappeared from television. He returned at the Royal Rumble in the No. 30 spot, only to get tossed over the top rope and eliminated without much of a fight. He then went from challenging for the WWE title at Fastlane to wrestling random tag matches on Smackdown and ultimately was cast aside in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, failing to make the final four participants.
Ziggler’s specific situation seems odd, with reports noting he had signed a new deal with the company before his return to the Rumble. That’s because everything isn’t quite what it seemed.
I don’t agree that Dolph Ziggler is an “underutilized talent”, and he is not in the same league as Shawn Michaels .
Well he’s very talented and he’s not used well (but is used often…)
But to get at what I think you’re saying, the influx of talent into the WWE over the past few years means that Ziggler is no longer a guy who is so much better than the guys being elevated above him. It’s an ever increasing list of guys doing everything (including character work) better than he is. This was slightly before my time, but I feel like in a lot of ways Ziggler was a avatar for the type of wrestling that the WWE wasn’t pushing pre 2013ish. In the great war between guys that can work and guys that give Vince vapors, the workers won, but Ziggler got weirdly left behind because by then he wasn’t new and interesting.
For as little effort as it felt like he put into his recent heel work, it’s very hard to feel too outraged about where he’s at. If there’s a Brass Ring, he’s not even leaving his feet to grab at it. I know some of that might have been the dreadful Smackdown writing, but you never got the feeling like he was trying to make the most of it.
He DOES need to sack up and go elsewhere just to get the Ziggler stank off of himself. His current character is a loser who isn’t over. That would change if he went indie, had some good matches, and somehow got people interested in him again. The WWE is littered with guys who have done a similar thing.
He needs to leave, he’s become a walking punchline in WWE, you forget he once seems destined for better things. He can become something special again elsewhere.
