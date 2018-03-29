Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Daniel Bryan announced that an injury was (possibly permanently) forcing him to step away from a WWE ring, one of the most touching tributes was a YouTube clip from “Dr. Shelby,” his anger management coach. Shelby is one of the best WWE TV NPCs of all time, helping Bryan and Kane make anger collages, understand each other via their favorite foods, and even presided over their “graduation” from his course.

Now that Bryan’s returning to the ring at WrestleMania 34, Dr. Shelby’s back, too, with some helpful hints involving beard maintenance, language choices, and how zippers on cardigans can make you seem “athletic.” “Have fun at WrestleMania!” It’s great as usual, especially if you’ve got a soft spot for those old segments.