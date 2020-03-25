A two-night WrestleMania this year means two WrestleMania main events, and Drew McIntyre has opinions on what they should be.

In an interview with talkSPORT, McIntyre is asked who, presuming his match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship will main event one night of WrestleMania, who he thinks should be in the other show-ending slot, and he gives a well-thought-out answer. Though he says Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg should main event in theory because it’s “for the title and that’s very important,” his pick is Edge vs. Randy Orton because it’s “so personal and so well built.”