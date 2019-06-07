8 Great: Dustin Rhodes Matches

YouTube

8 Great is our new, extremely original listicle series where we take a break from our usual snark and/or critical thinking to focus on the positive and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling history. We expect this to be a weekly feature, unless we get three weeks in and run out of nice things to say.

After the success of All Elite Wrestling’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, there’s been a renewed discussion about the importance of the Rhodes family and, more specifically, Dustin.

Dustin Rhodes, the first of two wrestling sons from all-time great ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes, started wrestling way back in September of 1988. Since then he’s been a Natural, a Bizarre One, an Oklahoma preacher, and a world-weary veteran nearly bleeding out in a brother vs. brother battle on the first show of the new promotion that will, hopefully, inject some life into the pro wrestling landscape. He’s the kind of story you like to read; a prodigal son who went through dizzying highs and impossible lows and came back to reclaim his birthright.

For the first edition of 8 Great, I thought we’d take a look back at eight Dustin Rhodes matches I love from his 30+ year career. Keep in mind that these aren’t really “ranked” as much as in chronological order, and that while “great” is subjective, these are all sincerely great to me. I’ll try to explain why as I go along.