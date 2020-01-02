The first edition of NXT for 2020 centered around the promotion’s Best of 2019 awards and replays of some of the best matches of the year, but it contained one important piece of information for the shows going forward: the announcement of every team participating in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Here are the teams that will be in the #WWENXT 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!#NXTYearEndAwards pic.twitter.com/B53UbqJvjX — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2020

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2020 Field:

From NXT:

Undisputed Era

Forgotten Sons

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

KUSHIDA and a mystery partner

From NXT UK:

Grizzled Young Vets

Imperium

Gallus

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has been a yearly institution in NXT since its creation in 2015, barring everyone randomly forgetting about it in 2017. If the Classic’s love of randomly paired singles stars holds up for another year — currently sitting at a 50% success rate — Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle could be an early favorite. Winners to date include Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe, the Authors of Pain, the Undisputed Era team of Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, and last year’s winners, Aleister Black and Ricochet.