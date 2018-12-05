Wrestling Legend Dynamite Kid Is Dead, On His 60th Birthday

WWE Network

Sad news from the world of pro wrestling this morning as Dynamite Kid, one half of the legendary WWE tag team the British Bulldogs and one of the most influential in-ring performers of his era, is dead. The news was broken by a fellow legend, Marty Jones, early on Wednesday morning, on Dynamite’s 60th birthday.

It's with great sadness I have to inform you all that THE "DYNAMITE KID" TOMMY BILLINGTON ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAS PASSED AWAY.. A TRUE BRITISH AMBASSADOR FOR WRESTLING WORLDWIDE RIP "KID' CONDOLENCES TO MARK & HIS FAMILY MARTY JONES pic.twitter.com/TRYbBTpTgf — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) December 5, 2018

Tom Billington began his career in 1975 as a way to escape a coal mining job, and made an impact in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling after moving to Canada in 1978. In the early 1980s he competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling where he’d develop an unforgettable rivalry with the original Tiger Mask, Satoru Sayama, in a series of matches that would lay out the blueprint for the next four decades of junior heavyweight wrestling. He’s most famous to modern fans for his four-year run alongside Davey Boy Smith as the British Bulldogs in the World Wrestling Federation, where he held the WWF Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

As of Wednesday morning, the wrestling community was already reacting to his passing.