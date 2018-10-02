YouTube/WWE

Elias and Kevin Owens managed to get the hottest heel heat of the last decade during their segment on Monday’s Raw from Seattle. Elias and Owens are two of Raw’s top heels on the mic (and in the ring) so it’s not a huge surprise that their combined effort would yield a strong reaction. But the intense vitriol with which the crowd responded to Elias’ dig at an NBA team playing in Seattle not making any sense was nothing short of spectacular.

Not only did the good people of Seattle not take kindly to a dig at their beloved and long gone SuperSonics, but former members of the Sonics were made aware of the jab and decided they might have to take matters into their own hands. Detlef Schrempf, who was mentioned by Renee Young on the broadcast, and Brent Barry responded on Twitter and decided they may have to issue a challenge to Elias and KO.