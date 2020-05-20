Ember Moon Believes She May Have A ‘Career-Ending Injury’

Like most fans, we’ve been keeping an eye out for updates about the status of Ember Moon, one of WWE’s most promising and underutilized female Superstars of the last few years. Ember hasn’t been able to wrestle since last September, when she tore her achilles tendon during a 24/7 Championship segment, of all things. Unfortunately, none of the news so far has been good.

Last night on WWE Backstage, Renee Young asked a panel that included Ember Moon, Booker T, and Mark Henry about moments in their career they’d like to do over. That led to Ember opening up about the possibility that she might not be able to return to the ring: