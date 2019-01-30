Ember Moon Revealed Her Royal Rumble Injury, And It’s Not Good

WWE

One WWE Superstar who will sadly not be a part of the Road WrestleMania is Ember Moon. After she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #6 and has an impress 53-minute run before being eliminated by Alexa Bliss, WWE announced during Monday Night Raw that she is unable to compete due to an elbow injury. They also released a quick interview with Ember, where she reveals that she has to have surgery, and doesn’t know how long she’ll be out.

Sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad, and now I have to have immediate surgery. It’s hard to be here right now and see everyone competing, and know that I’m on the shelf. And I don’t know how long, but it is a while. So I’m to stay positive. I’m trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. Hopefully here’s to the best, and I’ll see you guys soon.