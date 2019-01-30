Ember Moon Revealed Her Royal Rumble Injury, And It’s Not Good

One WWE Superstar who will sadly not be a part of the Road WrestleMania is Ember Moon. After she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #6 and has an impress 53-minute run before being eliminated by Alexa Bliss, WWE announced during Monday Night Raw that she is unable to compete due to an elbow injury. They also released a quick interview with Ember, where she reveals that she has to have surgery, and doesn’t know how long she’ll be out.
Sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad, and now I have to have immediate surgery. It’s hard to be here right now and see everyone competing, and know that I’m on the shelf. And I don’t know how long, but it is a while. So I’m to stay positive. I’m trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. Hopefully here’s to the best, and I’ll see you guys soon.
Dammit
Her performance in the Rumble was so awesome. Some super solid, inspired spots that made me more angry about how she’s been used on the main roster.
Get better, War Goddess!
This is probably better for her career. She wasnt doing anything now and wasnt going to for the foreseeable future. Now she has an excuse to not be on TV and will get a pop and maybe a push when she comes back
Yes, it sucks that she is injured, but it isnt going to affect any shows or storylines
We’ll see. I sort of agree it’s probably better that she’s not hanging around when they clearly don’t have anything for her, but nothing derails your worth in the eyes of WWE brass quite like injuries. Unless you’re a proven commodity like Daniel Bryan or something, it has a way of tanking people. Though it’s usually multiple injuries that do it more than just one. Fingers crossed for her. I like Moon, even if I wasn’t wild about how her NXT championship run happened.
Damn. Her giant indoor blood moon was also the only super-imposed graphics at the Rumble that didn’t look shitty.
The New Day’s were solid, too
In kayfabe, both her Royal Rumble performances were with arm injuries then.