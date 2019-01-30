Ember Moon Revealed Her Royal Rumble Injury, And It’s Not Good

01.30.19 1 hour ago 7 Comments

WWE

One WWE Superstar who will sadly not be a part of the Road WrestleMania is Ember Moon. After she entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #6 and has an impress 53-minute run before being eliminated by Alexa Bliss, WWE announced during Monday Night Raw that she is unable to compete due to an elbow injury. They also released a quick interview with Ember, where she reveals that she has to have surgery, and doesn’t know how long she’ll be out.

Sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad, and now I have to have immediate surgery. It’s hard to be here right now and see everyone competing, and know that I’m on the shelf. And I don’t know how long, but it is a while. So I’m to stay positive. I’m trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. Hopefully here’s to the best, and I’ll see you guys soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSember moonWWEWWE RAWWWE Royal Rumble 2019

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP