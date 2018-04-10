A Former NXT Women’s Champion Made Her Debut On WWE Raw

USA Network

The Raw after WrestleMania is usually the place for NXT call-ups. This year’s edition appears to be no different. The first NXT alumni to make their main roster debut on Monday night was someone a lot of people had pegged for just such an eventuality: Ember Moon.

New Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax came out to the ring for the second segment of the evening, and soaked in some “YOU DESERVE IT” chants. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James then came out to insult Jax a bunch more, until Jax finally told them to shut up. Jax then happily proclaimed herself the new women’s champion, and announced a special partner for a tag team match. CUE NINJA WEREWOLF OR WHATEVER.