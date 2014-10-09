Even Kathie Lee And Hoda Had No Idea What They Were Doing On Raw

If you were wondering why this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw devoted an entire segment to Adam Rose hanging out with borderline drunk Today Show personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hota Kotb in the name of “breast cancer awareness” (when it was just two ladies drinking wine, stumbling around, and smashing wine bottles over one another’s asses), you aren’t alone. The people in the segment didn’t understand it.
“It was exhilarating in a weird way,” Hoda said Tuesday morning. “What were we doing there?”
Because the pain of this memory must live forever, Kathie Lee and Hoda wore their robes on Tuesday’s edition of Today and discussed WWE’s “raucous, circus atmosphere” and “sweetest, gentlest giants.” Today.com has an exhaustive recap (and tons of GIFs, because Kathie Lee’s a GIFFORD), and sorta-in-context quotes like this:
The crowd welcomed the ladies like they do the other guests: with resounding boos.
“I’d never been so happy to be booed in my life!” Hoda exclaimed.
(Nobody tell them that the WWE Universe LIKES some of the guests, they just boo most of them because most of them are garbage. When Shaq or the Muppets are on, they get cheered. When people like NeNe Leakes show up? Those are your “other guests” boos.)
Anyway, enjoy the lady lemon party.
I’m mostly fascinated by this “Hoda” person I didn’t know existed before Monday night. That sounds like a fake name.
Is she Yoda’s sister?
Hoda? Hodor.
Dafuq is Hoda?
I think you’re missing that her last name is Kotb. The fuck is that all about?
I very much enjoy making fun of her stupid name. But I Googled her once, and it turns out she’s Egyptian. And the name is Arabic or something.
@Pencil-Necked Geek holy shit, I just realized that! it’s so weird hearing it and seeing it written in English, and she looks nothing like an Egyptian. but it’s true! it’s written هدى in Arabic, and isn’t pronounced “hooda” (like Yoda), but a very slight “hoda” like the o isn’t even there.
Wow…I thought I dreamt that.
The Muppets remain the best guest host ever, since it finally confirmed that Beaker and Sheamus are related (in one of my favorite backstage segments of all time).
To bring back some memories of the Muppets backstage segment with Sheamus and Christian.
[youtu.be]
That episode with the Muppets and the one with Hugh Jackman were a couple of the best episodes from late 2011. So much fun.
LOL at Christian not being a STAR.
Late 2011 was the best late part of the year in recent memory. I’ll never the Raw where CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Zack Ryder were all champions. Good times.
[cdn.bleacherreport.net]
+1 to all of this
Next week the hosts are Chrisley Down Under and someone from one of those Real Housewives shows
Somewhere, Zack Ryder watched the segment on a monitor backstage and wept.
More like a GILF-FORD, amirite?
Ms. Kotb was on Wheel of Fortune and asked “can I buy a vowel?” and they said “yes, but only one.”
Not to mention the crowd also didn’t boo the lady at the end of the show, who actually talked about Breast Cancer.
My guess: Vince is a huge fan and wanted to meet them.
Brandon, will you Best NeNe if she shows up as Coach Roz Washington?