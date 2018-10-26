When WWE Evolution was announced, I was excited. A lot of people were. This really did feel like the culmination of something that started with Emma and Paige and the Four Horsewomen in NXT. Sure, Stephanie McMahon was in the ring making herself the center of attention, but how else were they going to announce a women-only PPV?
The thing is, I’ve been frustrated for a while (at least since the signings that came with the first Mae Young Classic) that WWE is building this giant pool of female talent, but giving them nowhere to go. Sure, they’ve progressed to sometimes having two or even three women’s segments on Raw and SmackDown, but that’s not a lot when you have such a full division. There’s the top of the women’s card (Nikki B, Ronda, Becky, Charlotte, Alexa), then there are the midcarders who could easily be at the top and have been before (Asuka, Naomi, Bayley, Sasha), plus the sort of permanent undercard (Mickie, Foxy, Dana, etc), and then the promising newer women who are still waiting their turn (Ember, Riott Squad, IIconics, etc). Underneath that are the women at the top of NXT (Shayna, Kairi, Nikki C) who are waiting to get called up, and then all the other NXT women who are still working toward getting to the top of that division. That’s a vast amount of talented women that you’re trying to eventually channel onto Raw or Smackdown, but you’re not making any room for them there.
I was really hoping to see something from you or Emily along these lines, so thank you.
I got back into wrestling (WWE specifically) the night Becky, Sasha, and Charlotte were called up. Before that everything I’d seen regarding women’s wrestling was Attitude Era garbage. But now here were these women taking it seriously, going just as well as the men. And having grown up watching plenty of good-great men’s wrestling, seeing women getting the chance to tear it up was new and exciting to me. It still is. And as a 40 year old, straight, white, male, it surprises even me that my interest is in the wrestling and not the looks (though I will not try to deny that a lot of these women are quite good looking).
I was so excited when Evolution was announced… BACK IN JULY! Just like Elle, I looked at all that time they’d have to actually build stories and rivalries for the PPV. Hell, in that time they could bounce through a couple pairings for several wrestlers. But no. Instead there are 2 matches with heat, a tournament finale, and a bunch of other stuff.
I hope it’s great. I expect it to be great in spite of all of that. But the disappointment is still there.
A well thought out write-up. I wont be watching this show not because idc but because im not a subscriber and i dont think wwe could do anything to make me subscribe for a month. I actually got an email from them earlier telling me my subscription that has been inactive for 8 months was inactive however they no longer offer me free months so i havent saw the network since mania. I find myself enjoying write ups and comments much more than wrestling programs altho i still try to watch l.u. when it hits hulu. I know meltzer isnt popular with some of the iwc but he said it best and i’ll paraphrase “no one in wwe saw this show as a big deal it was a way to take heat off the girls not being allowed in saudi and a way for stephanie to promote another first” every part of that is right look at the promotional pitches they were 90-10 crown jewel even after the saudi uncertainty it was 90-10 that speaks volumes
I want to correction myself i said hulu when i ment youtube. I have followed l.u. season 4 on youtube
For god’s sake, WWE…YOU HAVE NXT RIGHT THERE. RIGHT. FLIPPING. THERE. HOW IS THIS HARD? JUST DO WHAT THEY DO.
I understand your frustration with who theyve called up but who exactly in nxt other than bazler & cross has a character? I think this is the big disconnect between nxt and main roster. Bianca Blair is loved by the iwc and im not a weekly nxt watcher on hulu but um other than twirl her hair like she has ocd whats her character?
This is well-put. I’ve been frustrated for a long time with how little effort is put into so many talented performers and I really thought this show would be different.
The strangest part is having only a 7-match card and no pre-show. We have 8 or 9 match PPV’s all the time, and that’s especially easy when you have 2 matches on the current card that don’t need to go past 10 minutes, and a battle royal, which doesn’t usually last much longer than that, either. Why not give us a women’s tag title match (because I truly believe those are coming at some point), or a Fatal Four-Way number one contender’s match, or like a Raw vs. Smackdown crossover match? Add one of those and give some underappreciated women 10 minutes on the pre-show in a match that gets to tear the house down and have them pull double-duty with the battle royal just so they get to be on the main card.
It’s all just so lazy, and it’s so clear that they just don’t care and want this be over so that they can get back to building to GRANDPA FIGHT at Blood Money In The Bank. With everything going on, I’m one of those who intends on canceling my subscription Monday morning.
Hey guys, I just checked in with Earth Prime to see how their Evolution card is shaping up. Everyone’s really excited to see Sasha and Bayley one-on-one to settle the blood feud that’s been building on Raw for the last six months. Toni Storm vs. Nixon Newell should be a great MYC final. There’s a lot of hype for the main event of Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s title. Early prediction for Match of the Night is the big tag match with Kairi Sane and Io Shirai vs. Meiko Satomura and Asuka.