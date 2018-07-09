Fandango Is The Latest WWE Star To Suffer A Serious Injury

07.09.18

WWE Smackdown Live

In the past month we’ve shared stories about Sami Zayn being on the disabled list until 2019, Ruby Riott injuring her knee, Bray Wyatt getting injured in a car accident and Shinsuke Nakamura being bitten by a police dog. As of Sunday we have to add another name to this list: Fandango.

According to an injury update from WWE.com, the ballroom dancer turned fashion cop — wrestling is weird — suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder that will require surgery and could keep him out of action for over half a year. Dango tweeted a sad message about the tear on Sunday.

Fandango is a former NXT winner (back when NXT was a game show that had seasonal “winners”) and recently joined the Raw brand alongside his crime-solving model partner Tyler Breeze as Breezango. If you haven’t listened to them on our podcast, you should do that immediately. We’re big Breezango homers here at With Spandex, so we wish Fandango — “Dirty Curty,” if you will — a speedy recovery.

