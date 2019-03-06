Remember when everybody loved doing the Fandango dance? Then remember how popular the Fashion Police were there for a while? Like his tag team partner Tyler Breeze, Fandango has a talent for getting whatever weird stuff he’s given over with the audience, despite never really getting near the top in decade in WWE. He’s been out of commission since July of last year, due to a left labrum tear. Now he’s training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his in-ring return, and the PC’s YouTube channel — which is consistently great, by the way — has posted a video about it, in which he speaks emotionally about his career so far and his ambitions for the future. Here’s an excerpt:
Fandango Is Ready To Get Serious When He Returns To WWE
Elle Collins 03.06.19 31 mins ago
