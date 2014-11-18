Find Out What’s Under Rowdy Roddy Piper’s Kilt In This Bizarre App Ad

For reasons we can’t totally explain, here’s WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper in a Siegfried & Roy wig, silently interacting with a talking cash register. Unless Junkyard Dog comes back from the dead and gets into a bromance with a hat rack, it’s the weirdest thing you’ll watch today.

Now that you’ve watched it, let’s discuss the big reveal.

Tappy says he “always wondered what was under that kilt.” First of all, we know what was under the kilt. He took it off when he wrestled. The answer is “blue underwear.” Secondly, what is this commercial suggesting is under there? A marsupial pouch? Is it Time Lord science? Maybe that’s why the underwear were blue. Is he wearing a fat suit and shoplifting fruit? It would explain the wig, at least.

Please discuss this thoroughly and unnecessarily in the comments section below.

H/T to Lex Lybrand