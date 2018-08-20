WWE

It’s a good Monday to be Finn Bálor. He brought back the Demon at SummerSlam with a tweaked look and the kind of hard-hitting dominance it should have had all along, and got a quick and decisive win over Raw Constable Baron Corbin.

The day before the show, Finn gave a video interview to James Delow, host of the Gorilla Position podcast. Bálor and Delow obviously go way back, and they have a nice friendly conversation about the show to come, in which Finn puts over Baron Corbin as a worthy opponent, and a number of other wrestling topics.

In particular, Finn Bálor has nothing but praise of then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, then man who spent 504 days with the red belt that Finn only got to keep for one. Bálor described the excitement Lesnar brings to the ring and said he’d “love” to get in the ring with him.