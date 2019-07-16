Finn Bálor Is Reportedly Taking ‘Time Off’ From WWE Next Month

WWE Raw

If you thought it was strange to see Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor more or less disappear from television completely , reappear just to lose an unannounced title match to Shinsuke Nakamura on the Extreme Rules kickoff show, get defeated by Samoa Joe in under 90 seconds, and then eaten alive by the re-debuting Fiend, you certainly aren’t alone. A lot of fans have been speculating that he might turn heel to join the recently reunited Club with AJ Styles and the Good Brothers, since he was a founder of the Bullet Club in New Japan. Now reports have emerged that take things in a completely different direction.