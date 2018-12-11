WWE

The second Mixed Match Challenge, which wraps up this week, has felt like one replacement after another, ever since Alexa Bliss was pulled from the tournament due to injury on the day it started. Since then Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman have all left the tournament for similar reasons, although I’m pretty sure AJ Styles only left for kayfabe reasons, because it would have looked weird if he’d been beaten up The New Daniel Bryan, and then immediately teamed up with Charlotte Flair like everything was fine. Anyway, there’s one more replacement to report, as Finn Bálor has been officially removed from the Mixed Match Challenge, as announced on Monday Night Raw.