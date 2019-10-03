Watch Finn Bálor Make A Surprise Return To NXT

With AEW Dynamite making its debut over on TNT, WWE NXT needed a big moment to open their first (completely) two-hour live edition on the USA Network. What they got was an NXT Championship match followed by the return of a former NXT Champion the brand hasn’t seen in years.

Finn Bálor returned to the black and yellow brand for the first time outside of a random in-crowd waving appearance since July 30 of 2016. You can watch the return below, and go through all the modern NXT dream matches he could (and should) be having in your head. Please do not mention The Fiend around him.