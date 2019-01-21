Finn Bálor Says WWE Almost Vetoed His LGBTQ WrestleMania Entrance

WWE

One of the most discussed non-match elements of last year’s WrestleMania 34 was Finn Bálor’s entrance, in which he revealed the new LGBTQ Pride-themed version of his gear and the Bálor Club logo, as he was joined on the stage by a joyful crowd who were introduced as members of the New Orleans LGBTQ community.

In a new interview with Inside the Ropes, Finn talked about how much effort it took before WWE let him do the entrance, and which McMahon ultimately cleared the way.