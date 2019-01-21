Finn Bálor Says WWE Almost Vetoed His LGBTQ WrestleMania Entrance

One of the most discussed non-match elements of last year’s WrestleMania 34 was Finn Bálor’s entrance, in which he revealed the new LGBTQ Pride-themed version of his gear and the Bálor Club logo, as he was joined on the stage by a joyful crowd who were introduced as members of the New Orleans LGBTQ community.
In a new interview with Inside the Ropes, Finn talked about how much effort it took before WWE let him do the entrance, and which McMahon ultimately cleared the way.
Join The Discussion: Log In With