Ring of Honor

Flip Gordon’s rise to world title contention has been swift, using just a short time in Ring of Honor to climb the mountain, consistently standing across the squared circle from some of the organization’s best.

On Friday night in Nashville, Gordon will have the opportunity to join an exclusive club when he takes on NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis for the title at Honor For All. Even more so, if Gordon wins, he’ll be booked for All In in Chicago, defending the title against Cody Rhodes.