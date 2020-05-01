Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speculated that sports events in his state could have fans in attendance again, with venues operating at twenty-five percent capacity, this June or July. According to the guidelines for lifting coronavirus restrictions delivered to the governor by the Re-Open Florida Task Force, events could be able to have spectators again as early as Monday, May 4.

The report details a three-phase plan for reopening the state, which is still reporting hundreds of new cases per day and is being criticized for its handling of COVID-19 death data, with many leisure activities included in Phase 1. While bars and nightclubs must remain closed and “vacation rentals should remain suspended,” state parks and public beaches will open with some restrictions during this face. Restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, retail businesses, “personal service businesses” like barbershops and nail salons, and “large venues (i.e., movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, arcades, playhouses, casinos),” are all allowed to re-open as long as they “operate at no more than 50 percent of building capacity.”