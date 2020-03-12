The spread of COVID-19 throughout the world continues to wreak havoc on mass gatherings. Just last night saw the sudden suspension of the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season, and multiple collegiate basketball tournaments have been canceled as of this morning.

WWE is still hoping the forecast might improve in time to run WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, but as the dominos continue to fall, it seems less and less likely the event will go off as planned. Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference updating reporters on the current state of the coronavirus spread in his state. Additionally, he said he wants to halt all mass gatherings for for the next 30 days, which would include WrestleMania: