The spread of COVID-19 throughout the world continues to wreak havoc on mass gatherings. Just last night saw the sudden suspension of the remainder of the 2019-2020 NBA season, and multiple collegiate basketball tournaments have been canceled as of this morning.
WWE is still hoping the forecast might improve in time to run WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, but as the dominos continue to fall, it seems less and less likely the event will go off as planned. Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference updating reporters on the current state of the coronavirus spread in his state. Additionally, he said he wants to halt all mass gatherings for for the next 30 days, which would include WrestleMania:
“I will recommended to all local authorities in the State that all mass gatherings either be postponed or canceled until the crisis subsides.”
FL Gov. DeSantis is recommending all municipalities postpone all major gatherings in the state of Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is strongly urging local municipalities and private entities to consider limiting or postponing mass gatherings in the state.
Mass gatherings in Florida should be postponed to stop coronavirus spread, DeSantis says https://t.co/oBRnIkAqOC pic.twitter.com/CLyIex6sll
While Gov. DeSantis does not have the authority to ban events outright, he said has already reached out to the commissioners of the PGA and MLB regarding holding their future events in the state without fans in attendance. He did not mention WrestleMania specifically, but Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is currently in a meeting with the Tampa City Council, and a press conference is expected at around 1:30 p.m. ET today where she will provide an update.