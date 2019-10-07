A few months ago, Kylie Rae seemed poised to be one of the first big stars of All Elite Wrestling‘s women’s division. Now, a little over a month since her release from AEW was announced, she’s been announced for another major promotion, Impact Wrestling.



Though she made a strong first impression at Double or Nothing, Tony Khan revealed after All Out that she had been granted her release from the company. Since Rae also deleted all of her social media around this time, it was widely assumed she had retired from wrestling.

However, in September, Rae unexpectedly made her return to the ring for Freelance Underground, an independent promotion in her home state of Illinois. On a show called Game of the Genders, she replaced Shotzi Blackheart at the last minute as an opponent for Isaias Velasquez. Though she’s back in the wrestling world, she didn’t reveal why she left AEW, and that has yet to become public knowledge.

Today, an appearance by Rae was announced by a much bigger promotion, Impact Wrestling. She will appear at All Glory, a WrestleMania Axxess-type event in the Chicago area for Impact’s Bound For Glory, October 19. The major aspects of All Glory are chances to meet Impact stars and performances by local wrestlers presented by Zelo Pro Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling.

Though this is an appearance for a major company, the fact that it’s in Kylie Rae’s hometown may mean she’s still not looking to break out of the indie scene again, now with a different promotion. Whether that’s the case or not, All Glory will be a chance to see Rae again since the event will stream on Twitch.