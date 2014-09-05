Former ROH Owner Cary Silken Is Mad At Ric Flair And Losing His Mind On Twitter Right Now

If you’ve ever met former Ring Of Honor owner and current ROH ‘ambassador’ Cary Silken at a show, you probably remember him as a chill grandpa who has CIMA’s phone number and loves that you love his pro wrestling. If you’ve ever owed Cary Silken money, though, it’s a different story. A story that begins with “that guy who goes on the Internet and airs his dirty laundry when he should probably just be calling people directly” and ends with “LOL Ric Flair is the worst at money.”

Silken is currently flipping the hell out on Twitter over a years-old creative and monetary beef with the legendary 16-time world champion because Flair owes him a ton of money. Because “Ric Flair.”

Kids, earmuffs. Eyemuffs?

He’s tagging people like it’s the Ice Bucket Challenge. RODERICK STRONG YOU PROBABLY REMEMBER HOW HE OWES ME MONEY TOO, RIGHT? Of course he owes you money, man, we believe you. He’s the worst. I mean, he’s awesome because he’s Ric Flair, but he’s also the worst.

A little history, via PWInsider:

In January 2010, Ring of Honor (then owned by Silkin) filed a lawsuit against Ric Flair in Bucks County, PA, alleging Flair owed the company over $40,000. The lawsuit stemmed from Flair failing to live up to his contracted obligations as the “ROH Ambassador” on ROH on HDNet tapings and ROH live events in 2009. At the time, ROH’s lawsuit alleged that Flair was originally signed to make five appearances at ROH house shows for $10,000 an appearance. Flair failed to appear at a scheduled ROH event on Montreal in July 2009 and then failed to return his $10,000 payment for that event. The lawsuit also alleged that Flair only attended one ROH on HDNet Television Taping after coming to terms with the group to perform in an authority figure role. Flair appeared at one taping and the next set, made a brief announcement to the live crowd that he was resigning the commission due to his relationship with WWE. The lawsuit noted that Flair was paid $35,000 for the TV appearances and only made one appearance. During his run with ROH, Flair also shot an angle to get involved during a ROH title match in NYC, then left during the show, literally walking out the front door of the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Note: Flair’s 100% in the wrong here, but I totally understand walking out in the middle of an ROH show. I’d love to think it has nothing to do with money, just Flair watching his 60,000th kickout, throwing us hands up, yelling AAH GAHHH SHIT and storming out. Maybe somebody slapped their leg during a figure four. Who knows?

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments, such as Hell freezing over or Ric Flair giving someone their money back.