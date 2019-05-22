A Former WWE Superstar Was Just Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW

All Elite Wrestling started promoting the Casino Battle Royal for Double or Nothing‘s pre-show, The Buy In, on Twitter today with a series of short videos. In the videos, wrestlers are dealt a card that seems to tell them when they will enter the battle royal. After Georgia indie wrestler Sunny Daze and WCW’s Glacier got their cards, it was revealed that a previously unannounced competitor who previously worked for WWE would be in the match and that he would enter it at exactly the time everyone would want him to.