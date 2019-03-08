We keep hearing things about Fox TV’s big plans for Smackdown Live and possibly other WWE products, but with the new TV deal not going into effect until October, we don’t have any official details to go on, other than knowing that Smackdown will move to Friday nights and still be broadcast live. That leaves a lot of room for speculation, especially considering that this is a move from cable to broadcast (although that means a lot less than it used to), and Fox has a pretty different corporate culture and brand than USA, which is owned by NBC/Universal.
Fox Reportedly Wants Edgier Content From WWE
Elle Collins 03.08.19 49 mins ago
