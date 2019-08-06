A Fox Exec Promised They’ll Inject New Life Into WWE

08.06.19 2 hours ago

WWE

WWE Smackdown’s big Friday night premiere on Fox TV is fast approaching. October 4 may seem far way, but think about how compare that to how long it’s been since we first learned of the move in May 2018. In the meantime, a lot of details have emerged regarding things like Fox’s new Smackdown logo, and WWE’s plan to re-split the rosters so that each channel has its own WWE stars. However, the other thing that’s happened since last may is a general downtown in WWE’s viewership and reputation. Many have speculated on what discussions must be going on at Fox about that problem.

