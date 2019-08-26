A Fox Sports Host Briefly Held The WWE 24/7 Championship

WWE

With barely more than six weeks left until Smackdown Live debuts on Fox TV, promotion has begun and WWE is already being welcomed into the Fox Sports family, with an eye toward cross-promoting. For example, 24/7 Champion Elias made an appearance at Fox Sports’ Founder’s Day celebration this weekend, and of course R-Truth showed up to win back the 24/7 Championship. Drake Maverick was also there, but as usual he had less luck than Truth.