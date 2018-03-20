Getty Image

Are Brock Lesnar’s recent flirtations with a UFC return real or just part of the build up for Wrestlemania 34? That’s something we probably won’t have an answer for until after the April 8th event when Lesnar’s WWE contract expires. But if he does come back to the UFC for another run, he’ll have some pretty stiff competition to face … like Francis Ngannou, for example.

“I want Brock, Brock Lesnar,” Ngannou declared on The MMA Hour. “And I heard (boxing heavyweight champ) Anthony Joshua say he’s going to fight in MMA, and if he want to face me, you’re welcome man. We gonna do it both sides, in the Octagon and inside the ring. He’s gonna get me anyway. There are three people who want me, and then who I want. The other three want me. Me? I want Brock.”

Ngannou wants to take out Lesnar to prove his wrestling game is legit.

“I don’t think my problem is wrestling,” Ngannou explained in a follow up interview with MMA Junkie. “I can’t believe my wrestling is bad. I think my wrestling defense is good. I think I can prove it, and maybe not in this fight, but I have had a very good strategy of wrestling defense for my previous fight. I can show that Brock won’t hurt me to show that my wrestling defense is not bad.”