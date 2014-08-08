Friday Conversation: What Popular And/Or Beloved Pro Wrestler Do You Just Not Get?

I yanked the concept from Warming Glow, I might as well yank one of their topic ideas, too.
Last Friday we talked about which pro wrestlers were our all-time favorites. This week, we’ll veer into dangerous territory by flipping the question around: which popular and/or beloved pro wrestler do you just not “get?”
It’s not to say that that wrestler is BAD, necessarily, you just don’t understand why everyone in the world seems to adore them. I’ll start us off with an answer that is sure to infuriate any old school WWF fans hoping to drop a comment below …
Demolition. I know, I know.
For anyone unfamiliar with my Demolition beef, I grew up an NWA kid. I’d had the Road Warriors (“The Legion Of Doom” to you WWF kids) for YEARS before Demolition showed up. Demolition were the smaller, slower, weaker, fatter, older Road Warriors. Instead of shoulderpads with giant spikes and plain black tights, Demolition wore S&M gear. They looked like wrestling Village People. I’m not sure I’ve ever given a Demolition match a fair shake because of it. They are Mello Yello. They are the Go-Bots.
I’m interested to hear counter-arguments from you. That’s the point of things, right? Conversation. If somebody doesn’t get a wrestler you love, try to explain your position. Throw out a counterpoint, even if it’s “I LIKE fat old men in bondage!” And for God’s sakes, folks, be nice to each other down there.
Does Adam Rose count? I mean I assume there’s a reason they called him up because NXT fans responded to him, but I just don’t get it.
with ya, even NXT he was very much nfm
Can’t we give Adam Rose a split personality? He’s Adam Rose when things are going well, but when shit gets real he become Leo Krueger.
He’s actually been pretty entertaining in-ring the last couple weeks. Was really hoping that at some point there’d be a Breeze/Rose feud that basically played out like Zoolander. Alas, I still wait.
Still, I get where you’re coming from.
I was really hoping Leo Kruger would appear in the Oculus mirror.
I “get” Rose in theory, it’s just the execution that is horrible. And yeah, Kruger vs Rose a la scrapyard fight in Superman III has to happen right. now.
Rose lost me when his in-ring gimmick became about not wrestling, which is just something I hate. Great entrance, but that should be at contrast to what he does in ring. Instead it just comes off as a guy where I’m all “Wait, why are you a wrestler again?”
I’m with you. I was on board with the episode once, maybe twice, after that I got tired of it, and he really has nothing going for him other than the entrance.
Hate to say it but Dolph Ziggler. I mean, I definitely can see that he has talent but he just does nothing for me. He’s just too… Well, showey.
If you add the stipulation for “Generic WWE Babyface” Ziggler only I’d agree. I love Ziggler partly because he’s ridiculously showy, but mostly because he makes his opponent look like a god. He just works so much better as a smarmy heel than he does as face.
I think Ziggler could work as a face just fine. If, you know. WWE actually DID something with him.
Then again, his twitter handle is HEELZiggler, so maybe he himself would prefer to be a heel.
He’s mos def one for me. I just hate the 80s retrograde schtick and think his name is dreadful. Good in ring, don’t mind him on the mic, but his look just fills me with all the bad feels.
It was Dolph Ziggler for me until I saw the Payback match against Alberto Del Rio. THAT is the template I can get behind with Ziggler. He sold his ass off against offense that looked legit devastating (and not just offense that looks like it hurts because he’s overselling), and that was the first time I was really on board with him.
I HATE that in WWE’s Road Warriors documentary, they basically make the same argument that you do, Brandon. They completely disregard Demolition’s AWESOME tag team title reigns, and how they were both menacing, dominant heels, and also a kickass babyface tag team. They even have Darsow trying to defend Demolition, but 95% of the WWE talking heads they used were saying that Demolition were just LOD ripoffs. Horse shit. The gimmick may have started as a riff on the same idea, but I always saw the Powers of Pain as a much, much worse Road Warriors ripoff, and Demolition became their own unique entity pretty quickly.
CO-SIGN!
Agreed
Thirded.
Fourthed. Young me always thought the Powers of Pain were supposed to be the ripoff Road Warriors. I though Demolition was supposed to be a badass version of KISS. My uncle got pissed that day when stupid me scratched his KISS record looking for the Demolition theme music. I believe my excuse was, “they have to cousins, of course they play that song.”
I will agree with your assessments that Demolition quickly became their own thing and The Powers of Pain were more of the knockoff, but Demolition weren’t any good in the ring at all.
I never liked the Road Warriors, Demolition OR the Powers of Pain. “eeeeeeeeeeeerghwhatarush!” sounds like a neanderthal learning how to speak. All those ugly dudes with facepaint, spikes, s&m gear yada yada yada just annoyed the hell out of me.
Heidenreich at least made the joke that the Road Warriors were, bearable.
I recognize that Dolph Ziggler is a solid and entertaining wrestler, and I want good things to happen for him, but I do not get the massive hype that everyone throws behind him. It seems really disproportionate to Ziggler’s actual talent. He’s really good, but he’s not THAT good.
Like, I just don’t get why everyone gets so emotionally and/or physically upset when he loses a match.
It’s hard not to love a guy that a) goes all out every match and b) sells his opponent’s offense better than anyone else in the game except maybe Rollins and Slater. Unfortunately, giving your all and selling like a madman are typically babyface traits, and ZIggler is much better as a heel than a face.
I think I was about 5 or 6 years old when I was a fan, had the figures, etc. My parents joked about it with me as I got older, but apparently I just really liked to say their names. Axe, Smash, Crush. Dad would call Smash, Smash and Grab haha. In retrospect, I don’t get it either! In other words, as an adult, I think I would still be comfortable dressing up as Road Warriors for Halloween. Demolition would be advised against
Edge. Easily. His name was stupid as shit, his spear was garbage, and he was built like an Olsen Twin. I never understood his appeal.
yessss, edge as a super-fabulous singles dude is just a big ‘whaaaaat’ from me
He was amazing as a part of Edge and Christian, but as a singles wrestler I didn’t buy him at all.
Um it was all Matt Hardy / Lita thing. The “Rated R superstar” was far better than Face Edge.
He’s high on my list as well. There were moments here and there where I thought he was really good, but as a top top guy I just never saw it. Part of that was the injuries though I think.
I agree about Edge. His mic work was above average but his in-ring work never excited me. A top-tier, good wrestler but not a “Superstar” to me.
I never understood the insane love for CM Punk, and I don’t get why everyone gets so excited about Brock Lesnar.
I thought Edge had great chemistry as the perfect heel to Cena’s face.
Completely agree. Honestly, if he got rid of that horrid spear, I wouldn’t have nearly as much disdain for him. Might be the worst finishing move ever. If you ever saw a tackle like that in football, the dude’s arm would rip off at the shoulder. Never bought it.
@TNSEVOL Brock could shoot murder everyone on the planet with his hands
The thing that always bothered me about Edge was his mannerisms. As in, I hated the way Angry Edge walked to the ring (for instance, when he returned at the Royal Rumble) with his arms sort of cocked out about 8 inches from his body. I also loathed the way he sat in the corner waiting for his opponent to get up and receive what ultimately was an atrocious spear.
As a performer, Edge had some pretty good promos – the Undertaker Hell In A Cell build was fantastic because of this – but as a wrestler, I could not think of anyone who I was so bored of seeing in PPV main events. Admittedly, good wrestler with a great ability to put together a great WWE main event match, but just not dynamic or exciting to watch at all.
A shame too, as I was gutted when his first title reign during the birth of Rated R was criminally cut short by the Cena machine.
Agree with SHough610 though as Edge-Cena was an excellent long-form rivalry
I didn’t like that entire era, and Edge is kind of the living embodiment of it all.
Yeah he was overrated, but charismatic
Plucky face Edge was garbage. But the second he cashed in the MitB briefcase, he became truly great. That heel run as the Rated R Superstar in 2006 is the stuff of legends, and he continued for another near 5 years of greatness until he retired. He was always gold in the ring, but his character lacked, UNTIL that 2006 run.
WWE could never really figure out what his gimmick was. He was like a violent 90’s valley boy surfing vampire who takes advantage of opportune times for the benefit of those with flash photography?
Well fuck ALL of you people. Edge is one of the greatest heels of all time, CARRIED Smackdown for a decade, a revolutionized tag team wrestling. Name me 3 bad Edge matches?
I’ve never seen a good Andre The Giant match. So….
For a single wrestler: Ric Flair. I get that everyone thinks he’s the best but he ranks behind Austin, HBK, and Savage for me.
For a wrestling promotion: CHIKARA. I know that’s not a particularly popular opinion round these parts but what I’ve seen of it hasn’t impressed me.
I think Jim Ross called it best when talking with Sting this week on his podcast. Ric Flair was Rembrandt when it came to the pacing and psychology of a match. Even if his moves seem a bit limited at times, he knew how to manipulate a crowd like no other, regardless of whether he was working face or heel, and that’s why they think he’s the best.
Agree on CHIKARA, big time. Never understood the appeal at all.
@SHough610 @Disco Stu That’s unfortunate. The outlandish comedy bits like the invisible grenade thing got me hooked. But I’d be lying if said I haven’t skipped large parts of recent shows and only really paid attention to the story parts.
@denseman1 I GET why people like it. I get why Danielle and Brandon are such big fans. The whole community and making it really friendly and welcoming is awesome.
But the invisible grenade thing was something I always found stupid. And at the time it started out I had limited funds and it was either CHIKARA or ROH.
Yes, ROH in 2014 is a Magic-Johnson-in-1996 shell of itself, but when it was at it’s best… Jesus. Chikara is fun, but would anyone try to argue that on pure wrestling a Best of chikara DVD would be more entertaining or longer than a Best of ROH DVD?
Old Heel Flair put all those guys you list to shame, in terms of drawing heat. Horseman Flair made it even better.
He was willing to bleed EVERYWHERE all the time. He’d piss off a crowd and pull off a win and there would be near riots. Nuclear heat.
/wooo
Yeah, Ric Flair in another that never did it for me.
I have a few theories on Flair:
1) he was WAY too overhyped for me before I saw his stuff. By the time I saw the Flair-Steamboat series, Flair-Funk, and some of the more famous Flair-Sting matches I thought they should have been able to cure cancer. Not his fault.
2) Flair was a relentless self-promoter. He’s the greatest and he’ll tell you so.
3) he’s a wrestlers wrestler. I’m not saying he’s a bad worker or anything, but I think his shabby treatment by WCW and being out-politicked by Hogan made him more sympathetic. A lot of great wrestlers love Flair and say he’s the greatest.
I don’t mind CHIKARA. I’m not crazy about it, but I’d don’t hate it. It’s fun, but I’d much rather watch Dragon Gate, which is sort of like CHIKARA (not quite as goofy), but with much much much much better wrestling.
@SHough610: Flair was a self-promoter, for sure, but he always put others over, and in particular the company he was working for. In that sense, he was a true professional. Somewhere on YT there’s like an hour compilation of every Flair TV appearance from 1985-86. Practically every interview he does a sales job for the whole promotion, saying he’s in NWA because they have the top talent and the best competition in wrestling.
@ Richard Grinman: My gawd, nobody bled like Ric Flair. During his face run with Sting against Funk and Muta, those blonde locks would be streaked with his own blood and Muta’s green mist. I’ll never forget the image.
I don’t understand the appeal of intentionally cutting yourself in general.
Never understood the draw of Hulk Hogan.
Gotta be the moustache.
He was a larger than life cartoon superhero, but also bald so he was non-threatening sexually to men.
Probably Stone Cold Steve Austin, he’s an alcoholic bully. Why do people love him?
Cause rednecks drink beer and dream about physically assaulting their bosses and wives and not be punished for it?
I love Austin, but I always assumed his mega popularity came from the Austin/McMahon feud as people projecting themselves onto Austin as regular blue collar workers, being constantly held down by evil bosses, and getting to actually put said evil bosses in their place.
Obviously played up for storytelling purposes.
Apparently I’m not the only one who thinks so, as they’ve tried to recreate that story multiple times including with Brie Bella fighting Stephanie at SummerSlam and TNA by putting Dixie Carter through a table. Though, Bully’s a much worse person by an incredibly long measure of distance.
Are you talking as a character or as a person? As a character he had principles. And if he’d never hurt his neck I think he’s unquestionably the GOAT
Yeah, seems like you’re treading the line between wrestling and reality. Outside of the angles he worked, he consistently delivered a great (if not the greatest) promo and connected with the crowd like no other wrestler in history. He was also a solid technical worker earlier in his career and arguably the greatest brawler of his era in the latter half of his career. I’m not a huge fan of the Attitude era, but Steve Austin is an exceptional pro wrestler.
Not sure if this was just meant for SCSA, but check out his early stuff from 91 on in WCW. It’s like watching a completely different wrestler who is good if not great in his own right.
Ah I’ll check out his WCW stuff when WWE can stop kicking people to the curb and give us Brits the WWE Network.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Stone Cold steal the whole beer drinking thing from ECW’s Sandman?
I got a kick out of Sandman’s act because I remember when his name was Hack and he drank Bud, smoked Marlboros, got into fights and acted like an asshole wrestler before he he was a wrestler.
Well, he was kind of a reluctant anti-hero, and had that class-warfare angle with McMahon. In that regard, the Rock was much worse. His character was just an all-around awful human being.
Yup. I wasn’t watching in his heydey, which is a huge part of it obviously- but he just seemed like an immature bully and a dick and kinda emblematic of a whole segment of people that I really don’t like and that don’t like me.
Austin was riding the wave of the cool to be a redneck trend that still today permeates our society. It was tired then, and it is twice as tired now. Yet we have to listen to people say fucking Stunning Steve Austin was one of the greatest in ring wrestlers of all time. C’mon…the guy was always stiff as a board. Delivering stunners to Vince McMahon and his kids then waving the middle finger in their face and chugging a beer does not a great technical wrestler make. Now I know what Bret Hart was talking about in Game of Shadows.
He was 100% entertaining. Bret Hart is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, and when Austin started dressing him down on the mic, I hated him. But Austin was so off the charts great on the mic and in the ring, by the time ’97 rolled around, he was one of the biggest reasons I started leaning WWF over WCW.
A lot of perception is involved in timing. I didn’t see stone cold till 98. Never saw the heelish things he did before hand, anything he did to McMahon because McMahon played the heel so well.
I’m gonna get royally shit on for this, but Dean Malenko. I know he was a really good wrestler and maybe it was because I wasn’t a WCW fan, but he’s built like your friend’s dad who you can tell can dish out ass whuppin’s, he just looks kinda out of shape. WCW fans lose their shit over Malenko and I could take him or leave him.
Same with Malenko. A pro-wrestler is not just about what’s inside the ring. It’s about what’s outside as well. Malenko lacked that portion in a big way.
This. Malenko is like the pearl jam of wrestling
@CUT THE MUSIC – That analogy made my day.
@ CUT THE MUSIC also would have accepted Red Hot Chili Peppers
I think the appeal of Malenko is that he excelled DESPITE the things you mentioned not liking about him.
Nice. Malenko is often my go-to in these kind of things. Yeah, he’s technically flawless, but I think there’s more to a pro wrestler –inside the ring–, than just that, and I don’t think he had it. I’d rather watch Mysterio, Guerrero, Ultimo, [redacted], Finlay, Regal and a whole host of others before Dean.
I think what hurt Malenko with me, was that he had like anti-charisma.
Plus the fact we basically already had a Malenko with charisma named William Regal.
I got a question like this in my TweetBag a few weeks ago, and I struggled to answer it. There are guys that I really don’t like in history – Triple H being the biggest example – but I got why they were popular or why people liked them.
The closest thing I have to that is Michael Elgin. I mean, the hoss is fashionable nowadays, and people have always loved guys who pick things up and put them down (violently) in a wrestling context. But with Elgin, it’s not that he’s joyless, but that he’s emotionless, and he doesn’t even no-sell correctly. Like, there’s no drama with him. Undertaker at least sells getting his ass kicked for a hot second before sitting up like nothing was wrong. Elgin gets hit with a fucking avalanche Air Raid Crash and he gets up like he was getting out of bed in the morning. He looks like he’s going through motions, but because he’s a tamer, stronger Davey Richards, he’s got a following? If Elgin is the future of indie wrestling, then fuck it, I’m out sooner rather than later.
Elgin is a guy where you see one match of his, it’s awesome, and then when you watch others you start to see the flaws in his work.
I actually liked Davey until his world title reign.
I watched an Elgin match once and it was completely one-speed. It was a power move spotfest, and it was horrible.
Who cares if he likes transsexuals?
Looking back at things, I don’t understand why we were supposed to think Bret Hart was “the guy” for most of the early to mid 90’s.
This. I was always thoroughly bored by him and could not understand his appeal. The screw job was the only interest I ever showed in him, which to me proved he needed reality to tell a story.
The Hitman was garbage on the mic. That said, he knew how to work a match.
Yeah. I’ve never understood the Bret Hart love. I’ve always put it down to not really seeing him in his singles prime. I watched re-runs as a kid of the late 80s stuff with the Hart Foundation but I they never really captured my imagination like, say, Junkyard Dog…
When I was a kid, I worshipped Bret Hart between 91 and 94. He had the ability to enthrall me in any match he worked. There was always that feeling that he could lose any match – and not just via screw job/interference-, which I think is a tribute to his ability to tell a story.
While he sorta sucked on the mic, he was pretty much a god in the ring. Great psychology, technique, and story telling ability.
Bret was boring as hell
I loved Bret back then, he was everything I liked in a wrestler (mostly in-ring technique and storytelling and great match potential), and The Hart Foundation was my favorite thing in ’97 WWF, it was fantastic. But yeah, he was pretty awkward on the mic; still is.
I see what you mean. But for me, Bret’s era was a desperately needed breath of fresh air after having Hogan crammed down our throats for so long. So part of his appeal had to do with timing. While he wasn’t great on the mic, he acted like an athlete and carried himself as a wrestling champion. His ring work always made sense because he had a recognizable offense and defense. He was great at countering holds. I don’t see many hammer lock reversals in WWE these days. His offense made sense. Most of his moves worked the lower back, which led up to the sharpshooter. Miz take notice. Unlike others in his time, he had an arsenal that, while not flashy, looked legit. He put his whole body behind every punch. I always liked it when he’d add a clever twist to a match, like when Diesel was going to jacknife him to death, but he faked a knee injury and rolled him up for the win. . . Holy smokes I’m getting off this soap box immediately
Chris Benoit (even before the murder stuff). I never got into him at all.
This was what I was going to say, it doesn’t help that going back to figure it out is basically impossible now
It was all about the wrestling. He really was one of the single best in ring workers of the last 20 years. But that was it. Other than that there was nothing.
Other than that, what is there? “Acting”? The guy was THE gold standard of execution.
@Richard Grinman Yes. Wrestling is as much performance art as anything else, and listening to Chris Benoit try to cut a promo or do a vignette was boring on stilts. He was clearly never really comfortable doing it.
His best of 7 vs. Booker T in WCW won me over.
Man that series with Booker T was amazing. I might get WWE network just to watch those
His brawls with Sullivan got me hooked.
He was constantly botching his promos, and looked like kind of a creep with the slicked back hair in the WCW days. But WWF Benoit as the Radical who just looked like he could destroy you in the ring is when I really got won over by him. The matches he had with Austin and Angle in 2001 were just incredible, and he continued to really prove his worth in the ring for the rest of his career. But I can totally see why people would see him and think, “Him?”
I was in middle school when Val Venis was a thing and I thought the gimmick was just so dumb and he wasn’t a good wrestler. I was in the minority at the time. I guess a highly sexualized wrestler is something you can sell to teenage boys.
I actually remember thinking that his pre-debut vignettes were cheesy and awful, especially held up against the roughly concurrent Shamrock/Rock, DX/Nation, and Austin/McMahon feuds. Then Val debuted, got a big pop, and JR said “I didn’t think anyone was gonna like this guy.”
The premise for Val Venis was just stupid enough to be kinda funny. And as we now see with Buff Bagwell, a wrestler as porn star isn’t an unrealistic character.
But back to Val Venis, the problem, of course, was that, even in the Attitude Era, it’s easy to take that character too far. Especially if a weirdo like Vince McMahon is overseeing it.
And yes, this is the part where I wince and type “choppa you peepee.”
true story about Val Venis, he’s totally unhinged nowadays
The Ultimate Warrior. Never understood the appeal. He was never really a good wrestler, his promos were entirely nonsensical, his ego was several times too big, and he said a lot of ugly, hateful stuff after his life in wrestling. When he passed away after Wrestlemania, didn’t get all the loving write ups about him. Just never, ever got the guy.
It helps if you’re in the 35-40 age group. He was just fucken nuts, his entrance was cool if you were a hyperactive kid, and even by age 7-8 I was ready for anyone to murder Hogan so bad.
That’s just it, I actually am in the right age bracket for that, and I still don’t like Warrior. Not even as a kid. He was just weird. I remember watching that “Ultimate Love” … thing…. in the ring and being creeped out.
I think 35-40 is too old to have fond memories of Warrior. I’m 30 and I LOVED the Warrior, because I was 5-6 when he was at the top of the world. I was a huge fan of his once he beat Rude in the IC title rematch at SummerSlam 89. That is probably as far back as my memories of watching wrestling live on PPV as it happened go, and I was able to follow Warrior up to his showdown in the 90 Rumble against Hogan, and then to see him get the title shot at Mania VI, I was so excited. Never thought he’d actually win, but I was cheering for him. My older brother, who was 9 or 10 at the time, was a Hogan guy through-and-through. When Warrior hit the splash and got the 3 (even though Hogan had to kick out immediately after the 3 to make it seem like a fluke), I lost my mind. I could not believe what I was watching, and that was my first huge “mark out” moment as a kid. My brother kind of hated Warrior after that, and he’s 34 right now.
The (Nationality Redacted) Wolves. They are what Kevin Nash meant by “Vanilla Midgets.”
They’re pretty much 2014 ROH: The Wrestlers. At this point I guess either it does it for you or it doesn’t.
I liked Davey until he won the ROH title (which is the most stereotypically ROH fan statement I’ve ever made). But I just thought his reign was boring as Hell and he amped up all the things I didn’t like about him to the point it overshadowed his good qualities. At this point, I want to take him aside and let him know of he wants to do MMA so badly, he should.
Davey’s reign would be regarded even lower than it is if it weren’t for the surreal and anti-authoritarian manner in which Steen took the belt off him. “Jiu-Jitsu Jackoff? Trending worldwide.”
I’m also gonna do the complete opposite of the question. I don’t get the sudden dislike of The Usos. They are a really good, energetic tag team. And all of a sudden people don’t like them anymore. Don’t get it.
But people do like them.
Me neither. I still love their entrance and matches.
I have no idea if this analogy actually works, but to me they feel like a mixtape of some entertaining and popular songs, which is nice for a party, when not what I want to sit back and listen to more than a few times. Rather have a full, developed album.
Lots of good individual spots, but all a bit too similar, and the lack of an individual identity or a personality beyond “Samoan Mojo Rawley*” for either totally keeps me from connecting with them on a personal level.
*- which comes with super diminishing returns
I don’t dislike the Usos, but they haven’t found themselves on the mic and there’s not much depth or versatility to them. Plus they have the stench of Cena on them now…
I think there’s two big camps of people who don’t like the Usos now.
1) They associate dislike with staleness. The Usos are kind of stuck in their gimmick and they aren’t able to evolve their characters. This could easily be fixed if they lose the titles, etc.
2) Their matches have become nothing but super-kicks and a few spots. It’s predictable and limits them from having really good matches.
I’ll say it… Undertaker, I never was a fan
Same here, I already said SCSA but him as well, I don’t dig people who always win, I dig people who always lose because then when they win it’s a big occasion.
Totally endorse this. I disliked him from Day One. His entrance takes forever. I thought every “classic” match he was in was classic because of his opponent. I hated that half the streak was made of crappy matches against people like Snuka, Giant Gonzalez, that handicap match against A-Train/Show, etc.
It seemed like he never put anyone over. I remember hating that he had (it seemed) 40 straight matches against Brock during his initial push before he put him over clean.
Plus, as gimmicky as the WWE was during his early days, the whole “power of the urn” making him unstoppable totally ruined my “suspension of disbelief”.
I more or less like Undertaker, but I don’t get people who place him on the pinnacle of greatest wrestlers of all time.
Undertaker 96-98 lost a LOT. Like, a LOT. And that’s when he stopped being complete dog shit in the ring, too. By 2004-2008, he was losing pretty regularly, and was killing it in the ring. Yes he had title reigns and Mania victories in between, but he also lost a lot of matches during his years as a regular performer.
@Thanksgiving Chimp Calm down. The man is entitled to his opinion, and he laid it out there in an article that specifically asked for it. Just because he doesn’t like people you (apparently) do doesn’t mean he has “the shittiest taste in wrestling.” It just means he is watching for something else than you are.
Ziggler. Just OTT selling and little else.
Kane. To me, ever since I was a kid, he’s always been a black hole of interest. His matches are competent, and I know some fans put such things at a premium, but I’ve never given a shit about him outside of Team Hell No, the success of which was only mildly due to Kane.
I agree with Kane in general being a black hole of interest. However, I disagree with your comment on the success of Team Hell No being only mildly due to Kane. Kane’s straight man reactions during Team Hell No is what their segments so good. Sure, in ring Bryan carried that team, but outside of the ring Kane carried Bryan (albeit not to the extent that Bryan carried Kane in the ring).
*is what made
Damn lack of editing feature.
This. All of this. I cannot stand watching Kane in ring, and if I ever see another Kane vs Big Show match I will gouge my eyeballs out. Just a thousand no’s to see them in the ring again. I don’t even find his matches competent, and they do not entertain me in the slightest. I flip to something else when his matches come on, even this week (last week?) against an in ring guy I think is getting better in Roman Reigns.
The Usos.
Billy Kidman he looked like a teenager and had a worse shooting star than freaking Mark Mero but I have friends that swear he was the greatest cruiser champ.
I have friends who also talk about how much they loved Kidman with PASSION in their eyes and I’m like “LOL the guy who jorts and a tank top?!?”
Dude, Kidman’s SSP was awesome. FACT!
– Tyson Kidd
What was wrong with his SSP? I thought it was great and he made it look effortless
I saw Billy Kidman injure himself when he hit his leg on the ropes doing the SSP. The only good thing about him was his notorious rap entrance.
Dolph Ziggler. Guy can put on a good match but I really struggle to care about him. I’d probably prefer him if he turned heel again because his whole schtick seems really unsuitable for his man-of-the-people underdog role he seems to have at the minute.
Mr. Perfect. He seemed like just a good wrestler to me.
Perfect > Good
Whuuuuut. Nobody else could make you hate him this much just by chewing his gum like SUCH an asshole.
Though I have to admit that I used to think he was super-bland back in the day. But when I see his stuff in WWE today, his character worked great, and he did a pretty good job with it.
There are plenty of wrestling gimmicks I don’t get, but as for popular people?…I have tried so, so hard to like the Usos, but at the end of the day…I don’t. Objectively they seem good in the ring, so I’m not sure what the problem is. Mind you, not being able to tell them apart isn’t helping (I have the same problem with the Batiri).
Jimmy’s facepaint is the right half of his face. Jey’s is on the left. Unfortunately, if it rubs of in a long match, you’re lost and their tattoos are too subtly different to be much help.
As for the Batiri, c’mon they’re not even particularly identical.
I’m the same…I think it’s because Brandon or Nathan called them “the Cena of the Tag Division” or something and I haven’t been able to shake it since.
Roman Reigns. Probably because he’s one of the least talented “new” guys and is getting pushed to the moon over the more talented performers.
Roman Reigns is the next Randy Orton.
Randy is way, way better in the ring.
Fair statement. I meant more in a “top guy that is boring” kind of way.
That’s fair, and I agree.
Romain Reigns is probably #1 on my list of active wrestlers.
Randy Orton is better than Roman Reigns in every way.
Roman is more like the next Edge
It also pisses me off that he kept all the cool stuff from the Shield.
But he’s so pretty.
The Rock, and way before it was cool to dislike him. I thought Rocky Maivia was boring and I thought the Rock was a dickhead bully. I always rooted for Austin or HHH when they feuded. I thought his ringwork was suuuuuuper-overrated.
I don’t get why a lot of people are on board with Stardust. Seems like he is trying way too hard and in turn is tarnishing the already established character of Goldust.
it seems poorly thought out. Like creative went “Stardust!!! Genius! Let’s do it!!!” “What then?” “Stardust!”
Bray Wyatt
He was fantastic on NXT but has been underwhelming ever since he’s been called up to RAW. I don’t know if you want to blame booking or creative for his character’s lack of direction, but he’s been stuck in neutral for a long time now. Meanwhile, Luke Harper has been the most compelling/best member of the Wyatts for months.
100% agree.
In defense of Demolition: They had a really rad theme song
RICK DERRINGER!!!!
I was considering gently trolling Brandon by saying Sting, Great Muta, and Kenta Kobashi.
pretty much any wrestler who is a technician in ring but has no mic skills. best example i can think of is bret hart.
let’s make a list and see how many people we can piss off.
Bray Wyatt. I don’t get the look, the promos, which are supposed to be “creepy” just come off as hammy and unintentionally funny to me, and there’s not much to see in the ring.
Back in the day HHH was someone I never really got. The boob-like pecs always grossed me out a bit but I found his wrestling style super boring. I suppose when compared to the in ring skill of Jeff Hardy, E & C, Kurt Angle, Benoit, Eddie, Jericho etc. who were around when I first really got into contemporary wrestling, he seemed so laboured and slow.
Samoa Joe
Rey Mysterio. I know his WCW masked stuff was classic, but I was but a wee lad during all that. When I got into wrestling, everyone treated him like he was the fastest, most awesome guy ever and I just hated him. He’s incredibly boring on the mic (“I’m an underdog just like you! Even if I always come out on top!”) and he can’t do much anymore without a major body part exploding.
Well,back in the day it was Hogan. Then it became Trips. I don’t watch much anymore but I don’t get th deal with Randy Orton. He bores the hell out of me.
Jeff Hardy…I have socks with more charisma and promo ability than he does.
I know I’m in the minority but Shawn Michaels. I mean the Barbershop heel turn is burned in my brain and I love the way he clowned Hogan at Summer Slam and I know he’s a great wrestler but otherwise he has always done nothing for me. Until my dying day I will argue that DX got over because of NAO and Chyna.
But they weren’t in DX when HBK was. I hated HBK for a long, long time because of Montreal. But his DX heel run is one of the best I’ve seen as a fan.
Shawn Michaels is the best combination of mic skills and in ring skills that WWE has had, including SCSA and the Rock.
I think Shawn is pretty subpar on the mic (aside from the Clique style of OMG shooty/asshole remarks). It’s arguable SCSA was better in the ring as well, but I’m not going there today.
Agreed! The versions of DX without the Outlaws and Chyna (and to a lesser extent, X-Pac) were pretty terrible. Hunter & Shawn (even though he barely crossed over with the others) were always the least compelling parts of the group. They may have been the big stars, but it was the supporting cast that made DX what it was.
Big E. Sloppy, dangerous, no psychology, and either intentionally or unintentionally selfish in-ring. Young wrestlers who get the monster push from day 1 sometimes never develop into conversational wrestlers and can only work squashes convincingly, and I think that’s the path E is on.
Big guys are shot up the ranks. I think can put on some good matches (vs. Rollins in NXT, vs. Orton), but I agree his matches can be sloppy.
Big E is on a path?
Big E never got a monster push. He was Dolph & AJ’s (then just AJ’s) oafish, failure-prone enforcer, then a misc. powerhouse heel, then had a pretty good face turn that finally got him over enough to get a decent push that culminated in an empty, Wade Barrett-esque constant loser reign with one of the midcard straps. All he’s done since is get trounced by Bulgarian Ivan Drago and become part of a stable that has yet to really even wrestle yet.
The Hardyzzz. More specifically Jeff because I’m pretty sure that everyone hates Matt anyway. Unlike a lot of these names (Demolition, Bret Hart), even when I was younger and could more easily “lose” myself in wrestling, he just never did it for me. And I was (regrettably and only for a brief period) an ECW/hardcore fan. Even tape traded for BJPW and FMW stuff (yeah, sick, I know). Hardy was terrible on the mic and possessed very little in the way of technical ability. Everything he did looked pretty sloppy, like he was covered in lube or didn’t have human bones or something.
The only time I enjoyed watching (Jeff) Hardy was when he had fresh opponents like RVD or CM Punk. Other than that I always feared for the worst like he’d injure himself. Maybe that’s his appeal.
I also never got it why girls in the audience cheered when a skinny freak and a chubby nu-metal guy took of their (ladies’ see-through) shirts.
Shawn Michaeals, man. I just never liked him. All of his “selling” was just “do a big move’ fall over clutching back”, even before his legitimate back injury!
I always thought he was a poor seller. He bumps the same irregardless of who he’s facing.
*regardless* ^^^
Disagree. HBK is one of the few sacred cows of the industry that I think is totally legit.
Historically, Lex Luger. I always thought he was Sting’s muscled friend and nothing else. Let’s take Cena for example. Physically, they’re pretty close. but Lex’s only personality trait was flexing.
Current, Kyle O’Reilly & The Youngbucks. I just don’t like to watch them and I fast forward past everything they do except More Bang for Your Buck.
Lex Luger is definitely NOT universally beloved.
If anything, Luger is a bit underrated in the grand scheme of things. He wasn’t good exactly, but he was there doing important things in big moments. He was legitimately great in the late-’80s & early-’90s WCW, not terrible in early/-90s WWF, highly entertaining as Sting’s “bad guy trying to be better for his friend, yet still naturally prone to his heelishness & bad egg colleagues” tag team partner, and was the only WCW guy that had some success/didn’t come off as a total goob while the nWo was running roughshod over everybody.
What NME said. I’d say up until jumping to the WWF, Luger was phenomenal at what he did, and the the archetype he was playing, and the problems in the WWF were more bad gimmicks, I think. The early part of the nWo run where Luger pretty much was the only WCW guy that wasn’t forced to look like a chump was pretty good too.
I honestly think Luger suffers so much because of how Crocket Promotions totally botched his face turn when he left the Horsemen (and this was probably Flair’s work); dude was insanely over – I, and every kid I knew at the time, practically marked out for Luger as much as Hogan (in our defense, we were kids) – and the obvious way to run that storyline would have been to have Luger go through the Horsemen one by one on the way to finally ending Flair’s run (Flair had way too long of a more or less untouchable run at that point). Instead, they spent months having Luger job to Flair, initially in believable ways (Horsemen interference); by the end, Flair was winning just by using a handful of tights. That he managed to stay popular and in the top tier of the promotion for years is a tribute to his ability to get over. And ‘roids, obviously.
Daniel Bryan. I recognize that he is very, very good technically, but I just have never found him entertaining.
*waits to see if Brandon bans him for life from Withleather*
I’ve been watching quite a bit of late 80s/early 90s, and man, the Rock and Roll Express. I get it, Morton was the greatest seller in the world, but those matches were sooo formulaic. The Midnight Express, Freebirds, hell, even the Young Pistols seemed much more exciting and capable of putting together unique matches.
Also from that era, Z-Man. I guess it’s tough to look at old school high flying stuff with an objective eye, but I don’t get the appeal. He seems like Pillman Extra Light.
Sorry, that was supposed to be its own post. Luckily, I agree with you on DB, so I’ll comment on that too. He reminds me of Bret Hart: great in the ring, but pretty mediocre outside of it. His face run leading up to Wrestlemania (I did mark out when he won the title btw, but mostly because he was confined to the ring) was particularly cringe-worthy.
agreed. I’ve no problem with him as a mid-carder who sometimes Main Events but his mic skills are non-existent. Keep him away from storylines that involve promo’s (or give him a mouthpiece ala’ Heyman)
Okay, DBry might not be top-tier on the mic, but he’s been above average for a long, long time.
Sting. I mean, the facepaint is cool, but that’s about it.
I loved Demolition they were my favorite heel tag team when I was a (WWE) kid – I always thought the Road Warriors looked too cartoony.
These days with all the heel/face turns every other day I often can’t buy some wrestlers in one role or another. Probably my least favorite is babyface Randy Orton – totally not believable as a character.
Christian. Never found his gimmick entertaining (Peeps? Captain Charisma? Seriously dude?) and in the ring, he doesn’t do anything that a dozen people can’t do better. He has nothing that makes him unique other than his desire to be as lame as possible, which I don’t consider a positive.
YES. I’ve never gotten “Christian is great” as like a smark secret handshake. He’s just Edge’s weird hanger-on. And his tights made his legs look so fucking tiny! He looks like me in there.
Christian reminds me of Milhouse.
Not in a good way
Christian’s problem is the finisher. Just takes too long to do. If you’re that stunned/dazed for him to hit that finisher then Christian should have pinned you a minute ago.
Captain Charisma was great then he jumped to TNA and came back as a shell of himself.
Yeah, Christian always seemed slightly off/awkward for me. Still like him better than Edge, though.
How would you like him if he had a blue dot over his face.
I liked Christian when Trish Stratus turned on Jericho. I think his matches with Orton were really good.
Kane for me. And I’m talking from way back, not just current Corporate Kane, who hasn’t won a singles match in about three years.
I could usually get into the Undertaker, even when a suspension of disbelief was necessary, but Kane was never appealing on the microphone to me, and he was always a so-so wrestler. Plus, I always found a lot of his feuds to be pretty stupid.
Exactly what I was going to write. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a single Kane match in the last few years.
I could get Kane when he first started he’;d come out and just demolish a goup of people then disappear… But then he started talking and he lost his mask and started sucking.
Is Kane popular and beloved though? By who?
@Disco Stu Doesn Brandon’s girlfriend?
William Regal. I love the man, I love his commentary, I love the mic skills and facial expressions, I love his ring psychology, I love listening to him talk about Johnny Saint, but I just can’t get involved in any of his wrestling matches. Back when Bryan was US champ, he and Regal had a match (when they used the old Steven Regal music). The mentor/student story was great, the mat wrestling was superb, but god damn if I wasn’t falling asleep midway through. Regal is the wrestling equivalent of the French New Wave: I can write a twenty page paper on its influence and significance, but I wouldn’t willingly watch it if I had any spare time.
Much like the running knee trembler, technical wrestling is something that a lot of people appreciate and speak highly of, but it needs to be seen in person to be entertaining. On TV, it fails to make a connection and you can only watch impeccably applied wristlocks for so long.
Yeah, well, you know, that’s just, like, your opinion, man. I can enjoy the Trembler and technical wrestling on screen just fine.
Can I just ask why the fuck Hornswaggle makes it on my television?