Friday Wrestling Conversation: What’s The Saddest (Or Maddest) You’ve Ever Been About Pro Wrestling?

Today’s Friday Conversation is one to get you in the proper, somber mood for the weekend: what’s the saddest or maddest (or both) you’ve ever been at a pro wrestling show?
I’d like to keep it kayfabe, but if you want to branch out into how mad you’ve been about This Business or something related to it — death, hirings, firings, whatever — go for it. My answer to “what’s the maddest you’ve ever been” is easy. Everything after the first 20 seconds of WrestleMania 28. I can’t even remember being there now. It feels like a bad dream I had when I was a kid.
As for the saddest, that’s a little more interesting.
Brock Lesnar botching the shooting star press. It’s a weird answer, I know. When Brock first came up I kept up with OVW (because I’ve always been a homer for developmental) and followed his development alongside Shelton Benjamin in the Minnesota Stretching Crew. Brock could do a shooting star press, and it was the most massive, unbelievable thing in the world. Here it is, if you’ve never seen it:
When he got brought up, I waited for it. He didn’t do it. He started getting bigger matches. He still didn’t do it. I got worried he’d NEVER do it, but then he got a WWE Championship match against The Rock at SummerSlam. He’s GOTTA do it here. Still … nothing. Time goes by and I start to lose hope, but then he’s in the WrestleMania main-event against Kurt Angle, Angle’s down, and he sloooowly starts climbing the ropes.
It was everything I’d waited for. The biggest, most awe-inspiring moment at the biggest possible show. Main event of WrestleMania. Kurt Angle. Every eye in the world on the ring. Dude goes up, turns about 3/4 of the way around and lands on his face. The legacy is now not “Brock Lesnar did a shooting star press and we’ll never forget it,” it’s “hey, remember when stupid Brock Lesnar went for a shooting star press and almost killed himself?” The death of anticipation can be the worst thing.
So let’s hear yours. What’s the maddest you’ve been? The saddest? Let us know below, and share this around so everyone you know can wallow in regret and sadness.
I’ll give two:
1. When Christian lost to Orton at Over the Limit. Christian wanted to prove that he was worth a damn. That his 17 year career meant something. It was some Naruto shit. Rock Lee vs Gaara. With the exact same outcome. The guy with all the heart lost to the guy with all the natural talent.
2. Flair asking for that last Sweet Chin Music. I remember legit shedding a tear.
“I’m sorry. I love you” might be the most poignant moment WWE’s ever pulled off.
WWE didn’t even pull that off though, that was an HBK adlib that Flair didn’t know about. HBK is a wrestling, GYOOOOODDDDDDUH.
On Christian, I think I was madder about him losing the title on Smackdown….on SMACKDOWN?!?!…..after his great match with Del Rio
Saddest: When I found out the JYD died.
Maddest: Hulk Hogan losing to Andre on The Main Event. I was a little Hulkamaniac at the time. Full. Blown. Meltdown.
When Miss Elizabeth tore the Mega Powers apart from within.
hahahahahahaha
Saddest is easy – When Misawa died in the ring.
I don’t want to read anymore after this one. Always on point UCL
You know, I kept thinking about mentioning this in my comment after seeing yours, but I decided to stick to the moments that happened in the periods I followed wrestling closely, and, probably better for me, I wasn’t following wrestling pretty much at all in ’09 and only found out Misawa died about 3 years after it actually happened.
But I’ll just say this: that video of what happened immediately after Misawa takes that suplex and he’s just lying there while more and more wrestlers are coming out of the back to see what happened and try to help out while people are shouting “MISAWA!” desperately hoping for him to move is one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. It was frightening, actually. Gives me the worst chills just thinking about it.
Learning that Ric Flair struggles in real life.
I couldn’t get past a couple paragraphs of that long article Grantland had about Flair a few years ago. So depressing.
Saddest? When Eddie Guerrero died. He was the reason I started watching wrestling. I honestly couldn’t watch for years after that. That “Hurt” tribute video would probably still make me weepy.
Maddest would totally be Jeff Hardy’s Victory Road Fuck up. I mean, really?
Getting teary-eyed just thinking of Eddie and the video.
Saddest: The random disappearances of the Ultimate Warrior, he was may favorite at ages 3-6 and him randomly leaving made me so sad.
Maddest: Could be Night of Champions coming up if Cena overcomes the odds for the billionth time
Pretty much every time Triple H won between Armageddon 1999 and WrestleMania 2000 filled me with the rage of a thousand suns.
Is the sun an angry star?
All of my maddest moments are HHH related, specifically Wrestlemania 2000, Royal Rumble 2000 a close second.
I’m so glad he’s figured out how to put his ego to productive use now with NXT.
Night of Champions 2014 – when John Cena beats Brock Lesnar
Seriously.
I got an email saying my network subscription is about to expire with a big graphic of Brock Lesnar. Nice try WWE, but I’m going to wait a bit
Maddest: The Midsummer Massacre. (Or The Day The Music Died. The day when all of my favourite wrestlers and Evan Bourne got future endeavoured.)
Saddest and Maddest: Every time the Bellas are on camera and asked to emote
Maddest – Any moment of anticipation of a Cena title win. Last time was MITB. That moment you realize, “Ah fuck, of course Cena’s going to win”
Saddest – probably Edge’s retirement speech. Edge-Undertaker was one of my favorite post-Attitude Era feuds, and to see him go out like that really sucked.
He has such a cool veteran story now though whenever he comes back. The guy that had to hang it up due to injury at his peak (or slightly past). That promo he did with Cena before Extreme Rules Brock/Cena was the a thing of under-rated legend.
Saddest: when Edge beat Matt Hardy in a Loser Leaves Raw match. In markdom, I’ll never forgive Edge or Lita for that.
Maddest: Triple H beating up Cade, Murdoch, Carlito, London & Kendrick all by himself. Total self-aggrandizement.
Oh man, these are really, really good answers. I can’t believe what a mark I was for Matt Hardy during that, my thoughts revolved around, “I can’t believe how unfair this is! Screw Edge!” Only to find out later Edge rules and Matt Hardy is an idiot. And Triple H. Friggin’ Triple H. That moment was the peak of self-parody.
Maddest – Stone Cold’s turn at Invasion. My wee, teenaged brain exploded.
Saddest – It was terribly heartbreaking when Warrior died.
That’s a good one. I was especially mad as he stole a great moment from Kurt Angle who I was a huge mark for from day one.
Saddest: Eugene.
Maddest: Eugene.
actually, the Kane Lita Demon Baby story line made me turn off wrestling.
Remember when ROCK came back to put over Eugene? What a strange time in the company.
Judgment Day 2000. I got up early and stood in line for tickets – those should be the best seats, right? First come, first serve. Seats were so bad I might as well have stayed at home and they still cost $40.
Not as bad as a palm tree, but the main event was Rock / HHH 60 min Iron Man
Maddest – probably when Diesel beat HBK at Mania 11. I was a HUGE Michaels fan, and that hope spot when he hit the superkick was a heartbreaker (no pun intended).
Saddest (or at least deflated and disgusted) – maybe after this year’s Elimination Chamber. Common sense told me they’d find a way to get Bryan into the title match at Mania, but I had very little faith after seeing him jerked around for six months.
Can you really call it a hope sot when Michaels was playing full heel in that feud?
Well, he wasn’t the heel to me. But no, I guess it’s not technically a hope spot. But, Sid turned on Michaels very shortly after that (maybe the next night?), which turned Michaels face. So he may have been playing a full heel, but the face turn was *right there.*
Saddest: shield break-up
Maddest: When is night of champions again?
Oh yeah. The Shield break-up. I think I’m still in the denial phase of grieving.
There was that one time my favorite wrestler killed his family, but that’s another thing
Saddest: Takers match at Mania this year. The guy really shouldn’t have wrestled and I’m almost glad the streak is over, just so he doesn’t feel obliged.
Maddest: Cena buttfucking the Nexus and particularly Barrett a few years ago (of course it would involve Cena).
The Nexus neutering was the worst. I have no memories of Punk heading them up because I had just decided to stop watching for a while after Cena was done with them.
Saddest is relatively easy, I was watching Over the Edge, and that night bleeding into the next night’s RAW is the saddest I’ve been from wrestling.
Maddest is tougher, but I’ll go recent and say CM Punk’s music hitting after spending only a week off TV following MITB. I was unreasonably irate that WWE had yet again hot-shotted and failed something they actually had a chance to do that would have been interesting.
A few others in the running: Hogan beating Sting at Starrcade and the Hogan/Yokozuna/Bret Hart fiasco.
Remember a fresh Cena winning the title against a Rey Mysterio that had already wrestled that night? What WAS that and how was it not a heel turn?
Yep. They should have just given it to him in the forst place rather than have him fight a winded man half his size then be all, “we cool right?”
Can we just make a timeline of all the times Cena should have turned heel because he did something super heelish and then he stayed baby face?
Maddest: this one’s kinda weird, but when Wade Barrett didn’t win halfway through that triple threat cage match on RAW in 2010. There’s what I remember (haven’t seen it again) as a blown spot where Wade Barrett dangles on the outside and he’s supposed to be immediately pulled back in for one of thise top-of-the-cage-sit-punch-each-other, but the other guy is a little slow on it or something and it looks like Wade Barrett (who’s tall enough to nearly touch the floor) is holding on for no reason.
I had come back to wrestling only a few months earlier (strangely enough, due to finding enjoyment in NXT S3) and seeing a heel acting that stupid just to let the audience be happy to see him get beat up by a face turned me off for another few years.
Saddest: another weird one, but every time I read a rumor that AJ is going to leave or retire to have Punk babies. For some sick reason, I’ll my years of supporting her and talking her up on forums such as here and her saying how much she loves wrestling and me beleiving her gives me some weird abandonment issues everytime I think she’ll leave. I actually breathed a sign of relief when I saw her on RAW cost Paige a match in the most lame WWE way possible because it meant that the most recent worrying rumor I read wasn’t true yet.
There are so many good women in waiting (Bayley’s definitely got the biggest shot of being AJ over), but I still really want AJ to be it and I’ll be sad if she doesn’t want to be.
When El Generico died and became Jobber The Friendly Muslim.
He didn’t die, he’s moved to Mexico to take care of the orphans.
Also, Sami Zayn kick ass.
EL GENERICO IS SAVING THE ORPHANS IN MEXICO.
fantastic line, though.
Saddest: Chris Benoit’s double murder and suicide.
Maddest: About three to four beats in Rey Mysterio’s theme at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
I don’t know why it bothered me so damn much (other than it being disgusting and weird), but I got really, really angry when two months of horrible build led to Eve Torres abruptly turning heel and John Cena going in the ring and talking about SKANK JUICE while a bunch of rabid fans yelled at her for being a prostitute and Eve just stood there bawling. It wasn’t a particularly noteworthy angle in hindsight (although it did lead Zack Ryder making “this woman is a prostitute lol” his entire raison d’etre for the next year), but everything from the execution of it to the build just felt weird. It essentially threw a woman under the bus for no reason other than the fact that they’d written John Cena into a corner and suddenly had to make him a blameless good guy so he could fight The Rock.
Just gross. Most of the things on my list would be of that ilk, I think.
I’m with you, man. The hero and IDOL OF CHILDREN EVERYWHERE being a hateful, misogynistic piece of shit is a perfectly cromulent reason to get upset. And also a great reason to never attend an ROH show.
John Cena is the only legitimate heel in the WWE.
@ritesofpatches, I keep hearing people say that, and I’ve been attending ROH shows in Detroit for years. I really and truly don’t recall hearing much of that.
Maybe I’ve tried so hard to ignore the idiots and assholes that I legitimately can’t remember them. Or maybe it’s worse in certain areas than others. Or maybe it’s because I’m having a good time with my friends and I’m just not paying attention. Or maybe it’s because at the end of the day, ROH just doesn’t run many women’s matches–at least not in Detroit.
I’m not necessarily defending them, just pointing out that in my own personal experience, I don’t recall that.
As somebody who’d like to see ROH become a little more than just WWE’s breeding ground (since TNA as the default #2 promotion in the US is just laughable), I guess the constant hate from the With Spandex community gets a little bothersome.
@Generic Username, If you’ve never seen it at any of their shows, I’m glad you said something. There is lot of ROH hate around these parts, mostly because of the bland(ish) character work and the kicking out of gunshot wounds. When they aren’t going overboard with their “GRR TOUGH GUY YOU CAN’T HURT ME” stuff, I actually like them too.
However, there was face Jay Lethal tearing Scarlett’s clothes off. Corino’s commentary was frequently sexist, particularly as related to Maria (This got better with The Kingdom). Lots of their crowds have been very demeaning towards the women of the company, but particularly the NY crowds. I went to a show in Hopkins, MN, dead center of Minnesota Nice, and three pieces of shit were shouting misogynistic stuff at Maria all night, including one who waved cash at her. Sure, it was only three people, but everyone else was laughing.
So, that’s what I’ve seen. Maybe just need to start coming to the Detroit shows…
Kayfabe Division:
Maddest: HHH beating Cactus Jack at the 2000 Royal Rumble.
Saddest: Shawn Michaels losing his smile (I am still convinced this was kayfabe and as a kid gave me sadz)
This Business Division:
Maddest: Toss up between Katie Vick and Al Wilson. Two of the most insipid, unnecessary, ultimately pointless angles anyway.
Saddest: Owen’s death, and it’s not even close.
A lot of things brought a visceral, angry reaction out of me betwee 2001-2004. Particularly the Triple H Rules Raw Pointlessly days. But I think it’s some sort of tie between Jericho being screwed out of the title by Triple H that first time, and the utter disappointment of Jericho’s Undisputed title reign (Everything from, “WHY DIDN’T HE BEAT ROCK AND AUSTIN CLEAN” to “This program with Triple H is the worst thing ever, OH AND OF COURSE HE WINS”. A little unreasonable sure, but I really hate undeserving cowardly champions on a “why would i even watch this” stand, and Undisputed Jericho was one of the worst.)
Oh yeah, and the Invasion was right around the time I became a full fledged smark, so that was just a weekly exercise in, “I COULD RUN THIS COMPANY BETTER THAN VINCE MCMAHON”
+1
This is cheating a bit, but to this day (even when I looked it up to quote it here) I can’t hold it together at “Mick Foley has achieved his dream, and the dream of anyone who’s ever been told ‘you can’t do it’!”
As far as maddest, when Cena went over Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2012. I was at that show, and it was a blast until he won. Most of the crowd was just either angry or silent leaving the arena, at least where I was walking out.
Actually, ignore my first cheating part. I totally forgot about No Way Out 2000. Eleven-year-old me was a massive Foley mark, and that was devastating. He came back like two weeks later for that even more aggravating WM2000 fatal-four-way, which was even worse.
If it makes you feel better, even Foley hated the four- way. It wasn’t his idea.
Maddest: Every single moment of Rey’s first World Title run
Saddest: The day Owen died.
Maddest: Probably HHH beating Booker T at WM 19. I couldn’t believe that shit and I really thought Book should have had the belt.
Saddest: that goddamn Tell Me A Lie music video. When I was a kid, man, all the tears.
More on the “Tell Me a Lie” video? I’m not familiar
Saddest: The Eddie Guerrero tribute shows. I was a blubbering mess the entire damn week. The fact that he passed away in my hometown didn’t help matters either.
Maddest: The John Cena vs. Nexus feud. All of it from SummerSlam onward.
Actually, no. Scratch the maddest. That actually goes to Miz cashing in Money In The Bank. I was FURIOUS because I always have and always will hate Miz with the white-hot intensity of 1,000 suns. So me and Angry Miz Girl were definitely kindred spirits on that result. She was the only positive I took away from that because I knew at least one other person felt my pain and misery. As the great LuFisto so eloquently puts it on Twitter, FACK The Miz!
Johnny Cash’s ‘Hurt’ Eddie Guerrero WWE tribute video used to get me everytime.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @ShimmerDownMeow
I didn’t know which was worse, The “hurt” video or the “Here without you” ones. Both make me feel like a blubbering baby.
As an ECW fanatic the saddest for me had to be watching the original ECW deteriorate.
Saddest – Owen. I was such a huge fan at the time and had convinced myself that he’d be a world champion one day. The Raw afterwards was probably the first time I considered wrestlers as real people versus cartoon characters.
Maddest – Not really a moment, but the WWE crowds during the first half of 2014 really sucked out a ton of enjoyment for me. It’s nearly impossible to watch a match or listen to a promo through errant, near-deafening chants of “boring,””CM Punk,” and “Jerry Lawler.” As someone that tries his best to enjoy wrestling, even at its worst, it was a very frustrating time.
Saddest: When John Cena was forced to join the Nexus. Oh my gosh was that tragic! Nah but for real? I’d say the Raw Is Owen episode. Even though it was the height of my Attitude Era fandom, and I was like 12, it truly touched me how deeply all of the wrestlers cared about Owen, and it also taught me a valuable lesson on the nuance that “real life” brings to wrestling. I don’t mean like stupid storylines about cheating husbands, but actual, emotional beings being just that; all in a world of kayfabe.
Maddest: I want to say one specific Cena victory really pissed me off more than all the others (like him beating Nexus at SummerSlam, Barrett at TLC, or his numerous victories over a game heel Batista), or like a Triple H victory that he didn’t need/deserve BEFORE his recent Authority run (against Brock Lesnar at WM 29), but they all blur so perfectly together that I’ll just call this amalgamated, two-headed beast, “FUCK. AGAIN? KNEW IT. TOTALLY KNEW IT.”
The saddest (and maybe also the maddest) I’ve ever been about wrestling was last month when I read Danielle’s Chikara recap and saw that the Estonian Thunderfrog had been “killed” by Deucalion. At the recent height of getting into independent wrestling (mainly Chikara), I met Thunderfrog at a couple Wrestling Is Heart events about a year ago and was instantly won over by him. At the time, it blew my mind that I could meet a wrestler and have them be the nicest, funniest and sweetest person ever. That, combined with the novelty of meeting a real life cartoon character such as the Thunderfrog, made me an instant fan.
Even though a promotion like Chikara could provide potential avenues for his return, the Estonian Thunderfrog getting “killed off” right as he was about to reach the height of his popularity was such a massive bummer to me. I never thought I could experience feelings of sadness about a “fictional” character’s death, especially in professional wrestling, but Chikara managed to pull that off. Fingers crossed for his hopefully safe return.
Maddest: Cena beating Edge at Rumble for the belt right after the Money in the Bank cash in.
Also Hogan winning 2 Rumbles in a row.
Happiest: Shawn beating HHH in his first match back in 5 years.
Edge cashing in on Cena.
Flair winning the Rumble.
Maddest was when Jericho beat Trips for the title, and Trips pulled that Hebnar crap. It was too “imitates life” for me. That’s when I went from thinking Trips was incredibly boring, and the eye-rollingest wrestler I had seen, to thinking he and Cole are neck and neck for worst thing to happen to wrestling.
Saddest is a tie, even though it’s basically the same moment- When ECW was reborn, the very first show, the announcer said “this Match will be competed under Extreme Rules”.
The other was when CM Punk left.
They both were moments where I saw that the thing I hung my hopes on, and totally invested in were ruined. The WWE destroyed it, and now I’m stuck with Trip’s friends, and no promise of good things to come.
Here’s hoping that glut of talent they have now forces wrestling to get/stay good.
Maddest: Hmmm, can’t quite decide on this one, maybe it’s the whole Cena vs Wyatt feud (it would probably be the Cena vs Nexus disaster if I was following the current events in wrestling at the time when that happened), or when every crowd chants “CM Punk” at AJ, or every time I think about what’s gonna happen to Tyler Breeze, Aiden English, Bayley, etc. when they get called up. Although I guess that last one makes me more panicky than angry.
Saddest: Hearing American Dragon may never wrestle again. :'(
But, yeah, the maddest can very easily change at NOC ’14.
It’s almost a gutcheck sort of moment for the E. Who do you try to entertain? Young adults and up, the people most likely to use something like The Network (how much is it again?), who want somewhat interesting stories or the kids who simply can’t stand to see their hero falter?
Even though him faltering over and over, getting more and more discouraged, only to FINALLY at some point rise to the challenge and return to his throne would, truly, be something very memorable for the youngins. But that tale would require just a littlllllleeee pppaaaaaaaatttiiieennnccccccceeee, yeaaahhhh yeeeaaaaaaaahhhhhhh…..
Maddest: Probably when Sandow failed to cash MITB against Cena.
Saddest: Finding out Ms. Elizabeth died because of drugs.
Your maddest is my saddest. As soon as Sandow appeared, I thought “Oh no. Please, no.”
My Maddest: Shawn Michaels superkicking Marty Janetty and chucking him through the barbershop window. I liked both guys a lot, and that kick hit me straight in the heart. Sure, HBK went on to be awesome but at the time I was outraged.
Ooh, I forgot about the Sandow/Cena match. Yeah, that’s definitely one of my ‘maddest’ moments too.
The Sandow cash in crap is among my maddest, too. But much like in Museli’s case, when Sandow’s music hit and he started talking about how “there’s no way Cena can defend himself with an arm hurt that badly” I just realized it was gonna be one of those John Cena moments. The thing is, the match itself wasn’t that bad, but the context of it and what preceded it (total destruction of Cena’s already injured arm) is what ruins it completely.
Maddest – HHH beating Booker T at WM19. That was so fucking wrong.
Maddest: The Invasion storyline. Booker T losing to Triple H at Wrestlemania XIX is a close second.
Saddest Kayfabe: Stone Cold Stunner to Stacy Keibler by Austin. It depressed me thinking I put up watching this misogynistic shit.
Saddest For Reals: Warrior passing away so soon after his RAW appearance.
I remember watching stuff like that (guys attacking gals with their power moves) and thinking it was sort of weird but not really being bothered by it. Then I learned that I did, in fact, possess a brain somewhere in the space of my skull. Jesus Christ. And when is the last time we’ve seen a diva on the roster beat the shit out of one of the heels?
The clearest intense negative emotional reaction I can think of to something happening in pro wrestling (that wasn’t fine work from an effective heel) was a sense of baffled frustration that started when Kevin Nash powerbombed Punk at Summer Slam, grew with each additional week of the story (I use that word loosely), and culminating with Triple H pinning Punk at Night of Champions. The whole thing was the form of head shaking made flesh. To this day, I still think they flushed something potentially very special down the goddamn toilet i.e. a 2nd “Summer of Punk.”
maddest when that goatfaced d. bryan won the titles at wrestlemania.
saddest when eddie died. R.I.P Latino Heat
Maddest: Stone Cold Steve Austin getting ambushed by Triple H during his entrance in the Royal Rumble match 2001. I was always an Austin fan so seeing Triple H beat him up before he even got to the ring made me mad since I thought he wasn’t going to win but he managed to pull it off in the end which was one of the biggest markout moment of my life.
Saddest: Eddie Guerrero’s Death.
Saddest: Realizing that not everyone thinks Owens, Benoits, and Eddies deaths are as funny as I do.
Maddest: Travestymania and the Royal Rumble that was before that. The WWE got me to stop watching by bringing back Batista, and not having Daniel Bryan win the Royal Rumble and go on to face CM Punk at Mania. I got an extra cherry on top of Undertaker losing the streak in the dumbest way. Thanks for the laughs E, your writers are shit.
Hasn’t stopped you from commenting. I guess we need heels on uproxx
Maddest: No clue how this hasn’t been mentioned yet, but when Sheamus beat Bryan in seconds at Wrestlemania.
Saddest: Eddie Guerrero tribute supershow. I was there live, and he’s in my top five favorite wrestlers of all time. Just miserable. Especially when Malenko came out at the end.
Your maddest moment has been mentioned by Brandon in the article (?) itself.
I’m an idiot. Skimmed that part because I was reading it at work and didn’t need Orton’s thighs on my screen for that long.
1990. When I was 11 years old, me and my best friend Cliff were watching WWF All American Wrestling on USA. All of the sudden we heard “Atten-HUT!” and Sgt. Freaking Slaughter was on the tv! It was a pre-taped vignette showing him on a military base. Cliff & I were so excited that we both sprang up in full salute. But after a little bit, Sarge started insulting the USA and praising Iraq and Saddam Hussein!?!?!? Simultaneously our salutes went limp, our shoulders rounded, and our lips quivered. My friend meekly said “Let’s sit down…..”
We slumped back onto the couch as Sgt Slaughter kept barking praise for our nation’s enemy. We watched in dumbfounded silence as the promo ended. Neither of us said a word for the rest of the show. I was on the verge of tears for the rest of the day.
That is my worst wrestling moment of all time.
The Eddie Guerrero “Hurt” video, Vince during the opening of RAW after my favorite wrestler in the world did that thing he’ll never be forgiven for, and the Bret Hart match against he who shall not be named after Owen’s death.
Saddest? Finding out that Owen Hart had died during Over the Edge. Because you didn’t actually see him fall on the broadcast, I was holding out hope that he would be okay, but when JR announced that he had died, I got up from my living room and went to bed.
Saddest that didn’t involve a death? When Cena beat Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania XXX, because I knew it was all downhill from there, and WWE had sacrificed another guy with potential to be a true top star at the altar of Super Cena.
Maddest? Pretty much anything Triple H did around the turn of the century. Being at the Bryce Jordan Center for Jericho’s WWF Championship win over Triple H on RAW (April 17, 2000) was probably the peak of my anger, though. Legitimately the happiest I’ve ever been at a live show, and then it was all for nothing as Helmsley pulled the power move and got the decision reversed. I was more disappointed than mad when Batista won the Rumble this year, but that’s probably second.
Also, right around the time of that RAW (probably within a couple of weeks), when Trips beat Big Show. The result itself wasn’t the issue, it was the fact that he nutshotted Show, who doubled over and stood there for approximately 83 minutes while Trips SLLLLOOOOOWWWWLLLLLYYYY got to his feet, SLLLLOOOOOOOOWWWWWWLLLLLLLYYYY turned towards the crowd, SLLLLLOOOOOOOWWWWWLLLLLLLLYYYYYYY taunted them, and then gave him the slowest, sloppiest Pedigree I’d seen to that point.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent I know this is late but I feel your pain. I was there at BJC(grew up in Huntingdon) and I remember just chucking my soda at HHH as man yother people rained down the boos and garbage.
Or *many other, ya know. Need a damn edit button.
Saddest was definitely Benoit. Maddest was when Goldberg lost at Elim chamber. He was beating the crap out of everyone, but conveniently triple h had a sledge. Boom end of story.
That’s funny, because that’s one of my fondest memories from that match. =D I hated everything Goldberg ever did. To each their own, as they say.
Saddest (at a legitimate event): the death of Randy Savage. It was just coming to light how fulfilled and at peace he actually was with his life, and he was actually starting to reach some sort of detente with his legacy.
When I was a kid, though, the Roddy Piper “Flower Shop” attack at the hands of Adrian Adonis, Bob Orton, and Don Muraco left this ache of sadness and disgust that I couldn’t shake. I still can’t watch that without this feeling of nauseous dread in my stomach.
Maddest? Probably when Hulk Hogan lost to the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI. I’d “smartened up” by then, but it was still infuriating to see Hogan lose to a hack like Warrior.
Since then, there have been plenty of “flip the table/fuck this” moments, usually involving John Cena, but more in a “I can’t believe they’re so dumb that they’re putting Cena over again” sort of way.