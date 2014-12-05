Friday Wrestling Conversation: How Do You Get The WWE Championship Off Brock Lesnar?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation is a simple question followed by a lot of explanation: Brock Lesnar is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He doesn’t appear at WWE shows. He’s skipping The Slammy Awards and TLC and every MMA company wants him in the spring. You’re the booker. How do you get the belt off Lesnar, and where do you go from there?
The more intense version of that is “how do you save the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and rehabilitate it in 2015?”
Let us know your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below. Be as wordy or succinct as you need to be. Let people know what you think of their ideas. Deconstruct, ponder, all that good stuff. Be civil and constructive. Figure out a way to strip Casually Occurring Super Grimace of wrestling’s top championship in the way you think actually would happen, or the way it should.
CENA WINS LOL is an acceptable answer, but I’ll encourage you to try a little harder.
I was in love, very attracted to a man that ignored me for months.
His name is Elijah. I use to work with him, and when he got transfered to Europe I was devastated and i went online search for help when i came across this man on site Dr Obodo E-mail;templeofanswer@hotmail.co.uk and i ask help to make he be mind and after 3days of the work he called me and he told me he loves me….Thank you Dr Obodo I am absolutely amazed with your work.
Monique, USA
Here’s the most ridiculous thing I could come up with.
Damien Sandow.
Have he and Miz split, Miz getting jealous of how blatantly over his partner is, whatever, and it comes to head just before the rumble.
Pre show for the rumble, bring back the old number drawing, Miz gets #30, Sandow #1, lots of trash from Miz about Sandow not even being around to see him win, blah blah.
Sandow miraculously survives in the rumble, through a series of near take-outs. Miz hits at 30 and he goes straight for Sandow, beats on him a while, and does the whole throw him over and turn my back to celebrate move the WWE clearly thinks every person ever would do, Sandow hangs on, gets back in and dumps Miz. Cleanup whoever else is left and we have the most improbable Rumble winner ever.
Sandow clean over Brock at WM. If the company is pissed a Brock wrecking their plans and making their title irrelevant, what better way to get back at him than put a guy over him that has been used as every damn joke they could think of? Aside from that, the fans would love it, give the title to someone they legitimately like and want to cheer for.
Insert whatever heel or John Cena to feud with after, who cares. It’d actually be something unexpected as opposed to whatever tired crap they’ll use. I’m sure it’ll be Cena or Reigns, but man would it be nice for something different for a change.
(also, I loved every single idea about getting the strap on Cesaro)
TLC
Rollins v Cena
Towards the end of the match, after J&J, Kane, and HHH have tried to help Rollins win to no avail.. Lesnar comes out. Lesnar then SWERVES EVERYONE and puts Rollins through a table, Cena looks on in disbelief as Lesnar does Tounge hanging out LOLFace at him again..
Next night on Raw Heyman explains that Lesnar WANTS Cena again.. He’s tired of all the talk about Cena almost beating him at NOC.
Royal Rumble
Lesnar v Cena
Summerslam 2.0, Not Quick AAs, No STFs.. Suplex Repeat, Suplex Repeat.. Give Lesnar what he had before NOC back..
Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan comes back at #30.. Crowd explodes. Final 4, Bryan, Reigns, Rusev, Rollins. Bryan eliminates Rollins, but then Rollins comes back in and throws Bryan out. Setting up Bryan/Rollins at Mania. Reigns eliminates Rusev to win.
Fast Lane
Reigns defeats Rusev, ending his streak.
Mania
Reigns v Lesnar
Have the match Lesnar/Goldber were supposed to. Reigns counters an F5, Superman punch, Spear. Wins.
The next night on Raw.
Opening segment Reigns comes out to celebrate, Lesnar comes out, gives him props, handshake. As he’s leaving Rollins attacks Reigns. Cash in. Lesnar almost stops it, but doesn’t. Rollins is champ. And has ready to go fueds with Reigns, Bryan, Ambrose, Cena, and even Lesnar..
I find it kind of funny how bad “Brock as champ” blew up in our faces. We all wanted it. It started out great, with Brock basically murdering Cena at Summerslam. We got the rematch which, okay, it’s expected. Then he just. ****ing. Vanishes. I expected him to give the unimportant PPV’s the finger. I didn’t expect him to leave for four months without an appearance and not defending again until January. Even if it was just Cena again, dude should have at least had something to do at Survivor Series.
Lesson learned; a champion that only shows up occasionally sounds good on paper, but the reality is that your top prize probably should at least show up on TV semi-regularly. So can we not do this again? If a part timer is going to get the belt, I hope it’s a Rock situation where they only hold it for a couple months, show up semi regularly in that time and when they’re ready to go, the belt changes hands. But this? I hope it never happens again.
As far as the topic at hand… it’s too late for any course corrections. The only real option I see is to just call 2014 a wash and hold the line here. You really can’t just job Brock out to Seth, because this is the guy that beat Undertaker. He needs to be toppled on a grand stage with a clean win.
I see two real options here. Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. Personally, I’d prefer Bryan; not just because he’s my favorite wrestler, but because he provides the best story. The guy wins it ALL at Wrestlemania XXX, then crippling injury takes him out for a year. Now, the man who was never beat for the richest prize presumably returns at the Rumble and the man with the belt is a goddamn monster. Let Daniel Bryan win the Rumble and you have an amazing David vs Goliath situation. Brock underestimates him completely, but the American F***ing Dragon is not going to be overlooked and uses all his skill and heart to prove Wrestlemania XXX was not a fluke. You can even throw in the Authority shenanigans in, if you want – I know the laptop is back, but the only endgame there is “the laptop is so viciously unfair Cena has to put the Authority back in power to stop it” – where they realize Brock is bad for business, so they’re okay with and kind of secretly rooting for the guy who embarrassed them – but SHOWS UP EVERY WEEK when healthy – to bail them out of a situation they kind of got themselves into, because Bryan is there and if he gives them s*** they can always deal with that later. There are numerous ways to play it and even the worst case scenario sounds pretty good.
Roman is less interesting, but still pretty viable. I wouldn’t go with this one for the main reason that, frankly, he’s too green to be pushed to the moon like this right now. He has trouble giving riveting mic work now that he’s not the exclamation point of a Shield promo. He has nowhere near enough singles ring experience to do anything with this situation, much less handle it. Worse still, he’s lost months worth of ring time, keeping him from getting any needed experience. Daniel Bryan’s been out a year, but he’s been a singles guy for over a decade and knows how to put together a riveting match on a psychological level. Reigns doesn’t. But all that said, he still offers the oppourtunity to “make” a new main event level star, which is something WWE may not want to overlook. Not the best choice, but still one of the best options they have right now.
Personally, I’d go with Bryan. David knees Goliath in the face until he’s down for the three. From there, you go a couple of months with Bryan as Champion. Let Roman get back into the swing of things, give Bryan the run as successful champion he didn’t get. Then, after a couple months, after a grueling title defense, Seth Rollins attacks Bryan and worms his way to a title win through MitB. Now you’ve got a lot to play with. Bryan’s obviously not out of the picture yet and will be involved. Roman has beef. Dean CLEARLY wouldn’t be over the past. All four of them have history from the Shield days (Daniel Bryan being a chief opponent of the team in those days). Perfect situation. Maybe laughably unrealistic for World Cena Entertainment, but a best case scenario with all the best new blood dominating the main event scene.
But Seth cashing in on Brock is absolutely not what should happen. It’s too late to get those four months back. Killing this now won’t do anyone any good. It’ll just waste Brock, WWE and our collective time. You hold this until Wrestlemania, one way or another. Nothing else makes sense.
They have been building up Rollin’s Curb Stomp, Swaggs going to the hospital, taking out Orton, etc. Royal Rumble comes. Cena and Brock fight to the death. Brock retains and smirks at the camera. The crowd is cheering and all of a sudden, bam! Smack in the back of his head by Rollins. Brock is getting up on one knee, wham! Curb stomp! Keep it simple stupid. Orton wins Royal Rumble. Don’t know who would win, really wouldn’t care.
This is an easy answer for me. When the Shield broke up, they clearly planned to push Rollins as a top heel and Reigns as a top face. They still seem to want that, but Roman is hurt and they had to call Ambrose back from making a movie to have another face in main events. They should just run with what they’re already doing, have Rollins go over Cena at TLC to remove his #1 contendership. They would then have to get a new one but whatever, the angle would be that the flaw in Seth’s plan at NoC was having John Cena around. During the new match, idunno Orton vs. Lesnar, Rollins comes out and does the same thing he did at NoC, but wins the belt. Now you’ve got the belt on a super hard worker and potential feuds with Orton, Reigns, and Cena that all make a lot of sense.
lol
It’s simple give a 79 year old Bruno Sammartino the Super soldier serum and have him beat the piss out of Brock Lesnar
Alistair Overeem.
+1
The Rock.
and this is where WWE writers are going to get there ideas because they can’t think of anything better. you have a champion that isn’t even on the show. I know they are saying well it makes it special when you see the champion because he isn’t around as often. if anything people have forgotten what the belt looks like and who the champion is or they assume Cena is getting the belt cleaned because it’s his
Daniel Bryan enters the Rumble at the #30 spot and wins. He has a classic with Brock at Wrestlemania 31, setting up what seems like his second consecutive Wrestlemania Moment. Seth Rollins’ music hits, and he cashes in on a damn-near-dead Bryan. Rollins and Bryan churn out instant classic matches until Summerslam, at which point Dean Ambrose blows up Rollins, Bryan, the fans, and the entire arena with a comically large amount of dynamite.
Heels never go over at wrestlemania. (TRIPLE H doesn’t count)
I suppose I should mention that in the above scenario, Daniel Bryan beats Brock.
Royal Rumble: The final 4 Reigns, Ambrose, Rollins, Rusev. Ambrose and Rollins eliminate each other. Reigns eliminates Rusev after a hard battle.
Rusev interferes in the Cena/Bork match costing Cena the strap.
Mania 31: The lead up to Mania main event of Reigns/Lesnar continues involve Rollins teasing a cash in to be in the Mania main event. Ambrose fights him away each and every time. 2 weeks before Mania we see Heyman and Rollins talking. Rollins thanks Heyman for helping the Shield get to Raw, but never living up to the promises that he said he would keep. Rollins says its time to collect.
At mania Brock is dominating Reigns. Ref gets bumped. Rollins comes out with his case (he used the case earlier to beat Ambrose in a classic match). He uses his contract to enter the match. Later in the match Ambrose comes out and stops a Brock pin on Reigns , knocking the ref out in the process.
Ambrose gets in the ring as Brock staggers to his feet. Ambrose screams “One more time” with his arm extended with a familiar fist stance. Rollins stares at him and extends his arm as well. Reigns looks at them stunned. Rollins looks at him and says “Let’s finish this SOB.” Heyman tries to call off the dogs, Ambrose hits him with Dirty Deeds. Reigns grins at both Ambrose and Rollins and grunts with his arm finally extended. The Shield have reunited.
Brock fights them off, but eventually gets triple bombed. Reigns gets the pin. The Shield pose over a fallen Brock and go through the crowd to celebrate.
Monday on Raw. Reigns explains that sometimes you have to do what’s best business. Rollins comes out, then Ambrose. They explained they worked together as the Shield for one night to finish off Brock. They agree to face off in a 3 way match foe the WWE belt.Which brings a livid Heyman out to say his client (BROCK LESNAR) has a rematch clause and wants it tonight. Reigns vs. Lesnar without the Shield.
Main event time. Brock faces the champ Reigns and is in beast mode. Reigns fights back hits the SM Punch and the spear for two. Brock pops up ready to kill when Bluetista pops in the ring and spears Brock. Setting up Batista/Brock for WM32.
wwe needs cm punk
cm punk needs wwe
you call up punk and say we will let you win rumble from the number one spot and then tap out a leaving lesnar in the main event of mania. you then tell him he will remain champ for one calendar year straight and he will put someone else over next mania and promise him itll be a full time roster guy.
not gonna happen. punk doesn’t seem to want anything to do with WWE anymore and i understand that, plus he just signed with UFC so that isn’t going to happen. also all that time he deserved the mania and never got it do you really think he trust them if they said they would give it to him. if anything they would say they would and then something would happen a few months in and change it. also i don’t think www thinks a full year in the future
On the go home Raw before TLC, Cena cuts a promo where he basically dismisses Rollins and focuses on Lesnar and how last time they fought he totally had him beaten. He’ll really emphasize the fact that he totally won their last match. At TLC, Cena/Rollins put on a great match, only to have Brock show up and attack Cena, allowing Rollins to win. After the bell, Brock continues to just lay waste to Cena, to the point where Heyman is begging him to stop. Even Rollins thinks it’s overboard and tries to step in to calm Brock down, but Brock just turns his rage on him instead. This brings out Kane and HHH to save their golden boy. Brock takes care of Kane and is about to get his hands on HHH when Randy Orton shows up and goes to town on Brock with a steel chair. HHH goes to thank Orton only to eat an RKO. Then for good measure Orton punts Cena just as he’s coming to/being treated by medics. Basically TLC ends with two completely insane wrestletantrums. The next night on RAW, Vince opens the show by telling us that Cena is seriously injured, and someone needs to be in charge. He gives HHH/Steph another chance to show they can lead the company. HHH sets up Orton/Lesnar for the Royal Rumble, basically hoping they’ll destroy each other. In the interim we get a few weeks of total nutjob Randy Orton just wrecking shit. Have Brock occasionally show up and “injure” someone to keep him as terrifying as possible. At RR, Lesnar wins a brutal, slobberknocker of a match. Rollins comes out to cash in his MITB briefcase, only to be stopped by a returning Roman Reigns. In the Rumble match itself, Cena makes his return as one of the first 10 entrants. Cena clears the ring and looks like a man possessed. In comes Rusev, and they get a brief one on one showcase before the next guy enters. We’re down to Cena, Rusev, Cesaro, Ryback, Reigns with only #30 left to emerge. Daniel Bryan comes out as the final entrant and the crowd loses its shit. Those six brawl for a bit. Rollins comes out and causes Reigns’ elimination, setting up their Mania match. Cesaro and Ryback hoss each other out of the ring, setting up their Mania match. Cena/Bryan team up on Rusev and Rusev fights valiantly. All three go over the ropes simultaneously, Rusev hits the floor and is eliminated, Bryan and Cena are both hanging onto the top rope. They’re both exhausted and coming off of injury so instead of skinning the cat, all they can do is hang there. Cena loses his grip and hits the floor just before Bryan does the same. Bryan wins, and Cena is in disbelief that his body finally let him down. A pissed off Rusev comes to and superkicks Cena, setting up their Mania match. The lead up to Mania includes Brock basically dismissively wanking at the thought of facing Bryan, and some condescending HHH promos about how Bryan has no shot. Mix in one serious promo where HHH tells Bryan to back out because he’s genuinely concerned that Brock will end his career or worse, and as much as he hates to admit it, that would be bad for business. At Mania, Bryan takes everything Brock throws at him, counters an F-5 into a Yes Lock and wins via tap out.
have rusev pull Cena down
Have him fight someone who can box.
Cena vs Lesnar last man standing. Tough match, Lesnar retains. ROllins as Heel cashes in, but lesnar retains. Rollins became babyface and in a remath with Lesnar wins the title as eddie guerrero did.
You’re asking me to decide who could be the 1, To beat the 1, Who is the 1, in 21-1?
Well that’s some crazy level math I’m not prepared for..
Rusev will be undefeated until mania where cena will beat him. Cena won’t take the title he will be occupied.
Reigns will come back, win rumble. Go to mania and defeat Brock.
Another scenario: use the technology from weird science to bring my CAW to life, have him win the rumble from the #1 spot, and have him beat lesnar im five minutes At mania.
That science is why you can’t make a Chris Benoit in 2k15.
My favorite wwe title change of all time was when guerrero beat lesnar, so i would simply do the same scenario with bryan.
Have lesnar and batista cross paths, touch on their mma careers, have batista be smarky enough to piss off lesnar, screws him over in some way, bryan wins the rumble, uses his title shot at fast lane, looks defeted, have batista interfere enough to not cost lesnar the match, but enough that bryan can over come him.
Do whatever at mania, but get the belt off lesnar before then
my idea would have Seth trying to cash in the briefcase on lesner multiple times and backing out because lesner won’t stay down. Seth goes to ambrose and roman to ask for help but they refuse until Brock just lays them out because Brock thinks he can do anything he wants to anybody.
Brock faces whoever at wrestlemanina and wins making it look like no one can beat him.
Then we have Brock out in the ring during raw, the night after wrestlemania, where he saying he leaving wwe with the title to do UFC until Seth comes out standing on the apron . Brock looks unfazed, but then Ambrose music hits and he standing on the other apron. Brock look concerned but laugh it off. then roman comes down and stand on the third side of the apron in classic shield beat down pose.
All three former shield members look at each other then storms in. During the beat down, Brock had a few moments where it looks like he going to stand tall but roman Ambrose and Rollins use the number game and destroy him with the triple powerboomb. dean and roman walk away and let Seth hit the curb stomp to pin lesner for the title.
All in all, Seth has to get the title in the classic way that all money in the bank winners has done in the past. I think it will set up for a successful title reign and have Seth the big push to become the top guy with the title. Also it will be great to have all three shield members back for one more beat down.
What I would have done:
He would have showed up every PPV and destroyed Seamus, Henry, Show or whoever in similar fashion as he did with Cena. Hell if I could I would have him be 21-0 in title defenses to echo Takers streak. Then WWE’s savior Bryan, Reigns, whoever battles Lesnar at Mania, wins, we all rejoice.
What will happen: the above minus all the fun parts and Cena will win or it will be a return ing Reigns at the rumble. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cena loses to Lesner at Rumble only to enter and win the Rumble.
Not sure where Seth Rollins fits into this.
Okay, this requires the build up of three different belts, so stay with me here.
Roman Reigns returns and gets into a hoss-fest with Rusev. Why? No idea. Maybe he’s upset about the US title being with a Russian.
Ambrose continues his feud with the Wyatt Family and is worked into an Intercontinental Championship build.
Randy Orton comes back as a crazy heel face type character and wins the Royal Rumble, barely going over Seth Rollins. The two of them are hot and heavy at one another.
Lesnar beats Cena again at the Royal Rumble, so it’s Orton against Lesnar at Mania.
The night of Mania, Ambrose is getting beaten down by multiple Wyatts until Reigns comes in and helps him win the IC title. In the US title bout, Reigns gets beaten down badly but Ambrose does crazy eyes or something at Lana, distracts Rusev, and Reigns gets the clean spear. Orton and Lesnar go at it for twenty minutes until Lesnar wins, then Rollins runs out and tries to cash in. It’s looking rough for Rollins until Sierra Hotel India — yup, Reigns and Ambrose run in, beat down Lesnar, and protect the ring for Rollins to curb stomp and win. Reunited, The Shield stand tall with all three singles belts and have executed the most ruthless, convoluted, and (yes, I’ll admit) ridiculous long con in WWE history.
(We’ve had a pipe bomb, let’s move on to my pipe dream, shall we?)
I’m…I’m okay with this.
At RR Cena loses to Lesnar, Rusev wins the rumble.
Rusev is told he can’t hold both titles for whatever reason they come up with.
Rusev vacates the US title before the match without wrestling anyone so is still undefeated.
Rusev beats Lesnar and now you have a better unstoppable, undefeated monster but you can use him as he isn’t part time. Maybe even have Hayman trying to sign him or move him away from lana afterwards.
or Cena wins/Rollins cash in which is what will probably happen.
Its simple. Have a Lesnar vs Cena vs Reigns or Ambrose triple threat. Lesnar wins but then Rollins comes out to use his MITB and wins. SIMPLE
At Royal Rumble Lesnar defends his title in a triple threat match against Cena and Rollins a match made by special G.M. The Rock. Rollins wins the title after pinning Cena. Roman Reigns goes to win the royal rumble match and faces Rollins at ‘mania. Meanwhile Lesnar is so angry that Rock made him defend the title in a triple threat match, challenges Rock to a match at wrestlemania.
I like the Reigns/Rollins main event title match, although I’d like to see Ambrose insert himself in to it so (they can protect Reigns a bit while he works on improving as a singles wrestler) we can get that three-way SHIELD blow-off match.
Rusev. Hang with me here. Rusev loses the us title at tlcs and the next night on raw stages a protest in the ring talks about how america is unfair and that he desrves a championship. Then Cesaro befriends him, they have a few tag matches and on to RR. Rusev comes in some where in the single digits and wins by eliminating john cena. The next night john tells rusev that he caught him by surprise and doesnt deserve a title match at WM. Cena, Cesaro, and rusev have matches up to Fast Lane. They have a triple threat for the title match at WM.Cesaro and Cena end up outside with the count at 7 John tries to jump into the ring at 9 but Cesaro Swiss Deaths him to let Rusev win. Up to WM Rusev says he not only has to win for his country but for his friend. Cesaro isnt seen after fast lane. During the title match, Cesaro shows up Swiss Deaths Lesnar into a Rusev superkick. Rusev wins and celebrates a’la Rocky 2
if Cena turns heel he would face sting or ambrose at WM. if not he would face Rollins at WM for the MITB contract
wow thats really something u came up.. hell of an idea.. good build up for rusev to become a main attraction. i think somewhere in there u should have him get some clean pins on raw over the ryback, ambrose and maybe orton down the line.. and who will cena face at wm
Undertaker, Wrestlemania, then Taker retires, the Streak avenged, massive Battle Royal for the championship at the next PPV
(which Cesaro wins)
Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania, of course.
Hulk Hogan shows up and throws a bucket of bleach in his face.
This Aunty Lucy theory has me intrigued…book it, Vince!
Aunty Lucy for next WWE World Heavy Champion.
my Aunty Lucy got a nearly new red Audi just by parttime work from a home pc. find more information …………………………………….. [www.walletprofit]
Baron Corbin in 13 second Mania Main Event.
Finn Balor out wrestles him
Not quite CENAWINSLOL, but just as good: [www.youtube.com]
I have an idea just as bad and just as possible, vince retcons it so brock never had the belt in the first place. Cena simply shows up to the slammys with the belt, is talked about as the champion and they never mention lesnar again.
I honestly wouldn’t put it past them to do this.
Easy. I would leave a trail of Jimmy John’s sandwiches leading up to the ring where Rollins would already have a ref waiting; knock him the fuck out with a chair and 1,2,3 (or roll-up)
I would have accepted a wooden box being held up with a stick.
Holding out hope that it’s still a work with Punk and he pops from the crowd and steals the title or something absurd like that.
Things that I’m against: The Mania cash-in idea. The cash-in win is already a bad way to start a title reign, ESPECIALLY for a first-time winner. I want them to get rid of the match at this point. It’s just not interesting anymore, especially with a unified title. It’s also bad as a “Bruno-Ivan/Lesnar-‘Taker” moment, because cash-in matches are already tedious. It’s five minutes for the building to just DIE while it happens. Couple this with Suplex, Repeat at SummerSlam and you have made two of your last three “major PPV” title matches “divisive”/”total fucking ripoffs”. I think that it falls flat on its face were it to happen. It’s just a more predictable version of WM IX (because people have been talking about it literally since Rollins won at MITB) except that It Isn’t Hogan, So It’s Cool.
The most interesting opponents for Lesnar are Ambrose, Bryan, and Ziggler. Bryan is the best option of the three but has the greatest health risk. I think that Ziggler looks more valiant in defeat than in victory. (I mean, if Vince wasn’t a fucking idiot when it came to tag team wrestling, I would have Ziggler as the world’s most popular version of Ricky Morton leading a tag division that could regularly lead PPVs. Maybe I just like tag matches significantly more than others, but of any single thing in WWE history where there’s a greater gap between the fans and Vince, it’s on the value of a good tag division.) I’m just not sure that I like him as WWEWHC; he’s someone who makes his matches work via bumping, selling, and reversal spots, which just doesn’t make for a good company ace, and he’s become impossible to truly turn heel unless he abandons his entire working style. I also think that Michaels was a terrible face champ, though, so FEEL FREE to disregard my opinion here.
Now, as I said before, Bryan is the optimal guy to walk out of WM as champ to me, but I’m just not sure how much that I trust Lesnar with him… so I think that I’d honestly rather see Cena take the title at the Rumble and set up Bryan-Cena, Part II for 31 than Bryan-Lesnar. Hate having to say it, but it’s the truth, and Bryan-Cena at WM would be phenomenal, anyway. (Rollins attempts his cash-in at the Rumble, and loses via an Ambrose attack to set that up for WM. I Quit, HIAC. Let them bleed. Honestly, I don’t like heel Rollins as champ, either. He doesn’t do “How did that piece of shit win?” well. He does “I can fucking hit a running turnbuckle powerbomb on Ryback.” well. He’d be a great face champ because he DOES have the offense. So… yeah, he’s not successfully cashing in. And honestly, with all of the “bought in” talk, isn’t that what he deserves? If not Ambrose, Orton causes the DQ after Lesnar retains.)
So if Brock goes into WM as champ… it’s Ambrose. Ambrose has an inhuman tolerance for pain and has been established as the ultimate wrestling lifer– his entire life has been dedicated to being a pro wrestler, with no other options but to succeed as such or to die trying. Lesnar could quit the WWE to pursue an NFL dream, and did. When it FAILED, he didn’t come back to wrestling for eight years. Ambrose can say that Lesnar has no passion for what wrestling means. He has no respect for the title. It’s not even that he doesn’t deserve it, it’s that the very thought of someone who truly thinks of it as no more than a prop has sickened him every single day since SummerSlam. I don’t buy anyone else on the roster having that level of contempt for Lesnar. And there’s no way around it– who are going to give a better build on the mic than Ambrose and Heyman. Ambrose wins the Rumble and the belt at WM. And, yeah, it’s because he’s my favorite wrestler on the main roster who still has functioning knees.
This sounds perfect. Nice amendment for Goldy, too.
[i.imgur.com]
“And, yeah, it’s because he’s my favorite wrestler on the main roster who still has functioning knees.”
Let’s just adjust this to “who isn’t 40+” to cover Goldust, too, which is an egregious, egregious error on my behalf.
Lets be honest. Lesnar beating Taker was a huge mistake. Any other wrestler would have made his career off of it. But now it was wasted on a less-than-part-time wrestler. The only hope is to salvage it with a young wrestler who can get a push.
What Should Happen (if Daniel Bryan is healthy): Daniel Bryan wins Royal Rumble. If D-Bry is still hurt, give it to a debuting NXT wrestler. Brock Lesnar beats John Cena at Royal Rumble clean and beats John Cena in a two falls out of three Last Chance match at Fast Lane (ugh, that name) (John Cena can no longer have a title shot as long as Lesnar is still champion.
Next Raw ends with Lesnar and Heyman gloating and Bryan comes out and they debut the graphic for the WrestleMania Main Event, Lesnar-Bryan. If its Bryan have promos showing his overcoming the odds the WWE even against Cena. Book it as David vs Goliath. Daniel Bryan is great and all, but its Brock Lesnar! That sort of thing. Daniel Bryan beats Lesnar and his epic reign gets a mulligan.
What Should Happen (if Daniel Bryan is still hurt): Same as first paragraph, except its a debuting NXT star. Raw still has Lesnar gloat, but it has the NXT star come out to join Lesnar. They have a fight but Lesnar comes out on top. Have the next two weeks suggest that maybe the NXT star is in over his head. Eventually three weeks before WrestleMania, they have a #1 Contendership Match NXT star vs. Roman Reigns. Have a PPV caliber match (not a Raw match) and have NXT star win. Next week, have the NXT star face John Cena in another PPV match and have NXT star win clean. Last Raw, before WrestleMania, have Heyman/Lesnar put over that he’s beaten the best the WWE has to offer, he’s good, but he’s not Brock Lesnar. NXT star beats Lesnar and he gets the push that beating “The 1 in 21-1” has to offer. Beating Undertaker would have given him all the cred in the world, but beating Lesnar is the next best thing.
WWE goes on with NXT star as Champion, John Cena lurking in the weeds as the obvious #1 contender with Reigns and Ambrose as #2 and #3 and Orton and Wyatt has the Heel contenders.
What Will Happen: Roman Reigns wins Rumble and beats Lesnar. Reigns drops the belt to Cena two PPVs later when the ratings hit 2.0 and Vince panics for his security blanket.
Who’s the NXT guy? Tyler Breeze
+1 The Lesnar thing was a huge mistake. They make him so powerful that anyone outside of Cena or Cesaro on the roster just doesn’t seem believable. Reigns being derailed hurt them the most. Maybe if he gets hot in the Rumble.
I would have to think they would make Brock drop it via triple threat ot some-such where Brock isn’t a part of the pin/submission decision. That way there’s a new champ AND Brock still looks good for possible future showings a year or three down the road.
Oh I totally agree with you, I’m just trying to use recent WWE writing logic here.
That really negates the point of having Brock look so strong though. He is supposed to make someone credible. If anyone goes over the third guy in a match and not Brock, there is no reason to take anyone seriously until a champ beats Brock and I doubt he comes back unless he ends up seriously needing cash again
In my understanding, Vince McMahon’s “grabbing the brass ring” = ‘working hurt’. Then let Brock Lesnar keep the damn belt until the heat death of the universe. No one has to work hurt, Brock gets to keep ice fishing and everyone wins.
Be the hero that we need, not the hero that we deserve (Daniel Bryan / Cesaro / Rollins / Ziggler / insert your favorite here).
Let me preface this by saying that I love the Royal Rumble, but the fact that you can always tell who’s going to win it weeks in advance takes some of the “anything can happen” element out of it. So my fantasy booking also addresses this problem.
Build towards the Rumble making it super obvious that John Cena is going to take it. Give him all the odds to overcome, all the people in charge telling him they don’t want him champ, all the things WWE does in Rumble builds.
Then at the Rumble, have Cesaro enter at #1, eliminate a bunch of people, give him a lot of big Rumble moments (a Swing or two wouldn’t go amiss) and have him last right until the end. Final two are him and Cena. Cesaro hosses Cena over the ropes and wins. It’s a huge deal, the crowd is going apeshit (in a good way) and a new bonafide star is born. This will be doubly true if it’s the 40-Man Rumble again. Would also give him the longest Rumble time.
Then, in the build up to Mania, put Cesaro on a win streak. Have him put on stellar matches each week and win them all. Bring up the brief Heyman guy thing. Cesaro and Brock shouldn’t touch each other at all. Whenever Brock shows up, have him trounce someone impressive. Now you’ve got two unstoppable monsters with killer momentum.
At Mania, have the hossiest hoss fight that ever hossed. Lots of clever counters too. Eventually have Cesaro defeat Brock. WWE Universe rejoices, confetti, the works.
….sigh, a guy can dream.
Oh yeah. I had repressed that. Well, replace Cena with any WWE-approved guy. Orton or Reigns are the most obvious.
The issue with this is Cena won’t be in the Rumble match, he will have a title match against Brock.
The program is Lesnar vs a heel who won the Royal Rumble. The heel loses at WM but is able to get a match at Backlash. And that will be a two out of three match. First is a regular match. Second is a street fight. Third is Hell In A Cell.
The first match, the heel wins with a small package or by holding the ropes. Something the fans won’t love. Maybe a count out since it’s a traditional match.
Then the second match, it looks like Lesnar will win destroying Orton to give us HIAC which is hanging above the ring. And all of a sudden Cena comes down pissed at Lesnar and Heyman and interferes costing Lesnar the match and cheating the fans out of a HIAC. Lesnar loses the strap fairly, Cena also becomes a mega heel and you get a double turn.
+1 just for the idea of teasing a HiaC as the third match in a 3 Stages of Hell match and then going two straight so the audience doesn’t get it. Genius.
Bryan doesn’t get the nod two years running after being injured for 10 months. The only dark horse is Ambrose, other than that it is either Cena, Rock, or Reigns. Or maybe they say fuck it and let Taker avenge his loss and make last year irrelevant.
No Roman Reigns, please. Anyone else, even Cena.
One thing to remind everyone about: THERE IS NO ELIMINATION CHAMBER PPV SCHEDULED FOR 2015. STOP BRINGING IT UP. The February PPV is now “Fast Lane” and it would be the absolute stupidest thing in the world if they actually do have an EC match there.
+1 I remembered it as well.
+1 Glad someone else remembered this other than me.
If he were around, I’d say Punk. Playing on their past match and how this time, for Punk, its about finally getting a WM Main Event, finally getting back to the gold, and proving himself the best in the world by beating Brock Lesnar, plus avenging his loss to him. Punk would be able to blatantly say “I don’t care about Heyman, this is about me and Brock Lesnar and that title.” It could be a huge rematch for the two of them. Imagine if Punk contacted Vince and said he would only come back if he got this match to close WM and he had to win?
This could feasibly still happen. It’s an extremely long shot, but, Punk and WWE could settle their differences and sign him up for a part timer contract. It’d be money, that’s for sure.
Yeah this would be huge and for Punk to avenge his loss and be the clear underdog would be fantastic. Oh well.
I know this has been said, but then again so had my previous comment: Cesaro. I would do Cesaro, and I would do it by starting to turn him face going into the Rumble. Have him cut promos about how far he feels he has fallen in 2014 and how he won such an important battle royal at WM. Make sure he drops hints about why he has fallen so far (including The Authority not believing in him or helping him and Heyman). Have him come in fairly early, but not first, in the RR (thinking #7 – #13) and win it.
The next night let him absolutely lose it on the mic, talking about how Heyman was the worst thing to ever happen to him, telling him to stop using the Swing as much and to change how he works in the ring. Heyman can come out and reply the next week as Cesaro continues to dominate in the ring. At Fast Lane or whatever they call the Elimination Chamber replacement, have him go over John Cena (yeah right, I know) to avenge his multiple losses to Cena over the last year and prove that he, too, can beat Cena – just like Lesnar. It could even be a challenge presented by Heyman, playing on Cesaro’s inability to ever finish Cena and Cesaro could offer his WM Main Event match to Cena for the match.
After beating Cena, Cesaro can come out and say that he knows why Heyman tried to change him and hurt his career – Heyman was afraid. Heyman was afraid that he had found the one man in WWE today who can compare to the sheer strength, and the physical presence that comes with that, of Brock Lesnar. Cesaro has beat almost all of Brock’s past opponents, as well as the other top guys in recent weeks – Big Show, Cena, Orton, Reigns, Bryan, Rollins, Ambrose. Paul can admit that Cesaro is impressive, but not enough that he believes Cesaro would ever have conquered the Undertaker at WM. But whenever Brock and Cesaro stare each other down, we can see Paul looks a little worried. Leading into WM, Paul can admit that he thinks Cesaro could be the next Brock Lesnar, which enrages Brock to the point that he F5’s Heyman on the go home show for Mania.
The match comes and ends with Cesaro hitting Swiss Death, which he has been finishing people with more often, for the title. Brock can actually endorse Cesaro as a hell of an opponent the next night and leave, Paul can take time off until they have someone for him to work with or leave if he’s done with WWE for the moment too. We can set up a #1 Contender’s Match at WM or the Raw after, assuming Brock opens the show with his goodbye. Cesaro can move on to a feud with someone else and either drop the belt to Reigns for the Reigns v Rollins feud in a match way better than Reigns v Lesnar or feud with Rollins himself, culminating in Rollins winning and moving on at MITB. Cesaro can go on to feud with any heel who wants to make a name for themselves – Ryback looking to prove he is stronger than Cesaro, Bray or Harper could go after him, Sami Zayn could come up for a huge Summerslam match where they both play face (which could even let Cesaro turn heel again).
Absolutely superb.
This is really good.
Fuck yes.
A. Fucking. Men.
@Johnny Slider I have a feeling I (or anyone here working WWE Creative) would sound like Big Johnny after a while because I’d get into so many shouting matches with Vince.
Vince: “I gotta admit kid, this is impressive stuff. But can you change it to make it work for JARN SHENA?”
My passion is writing fiction, so this is just my nature. I wish I could kick in WWE HQ’s doors and demand a creative job.
I….I love you.
Damnit, should have paid more attention before I made my fantasy booking. I love this one too.
+100 This is a work of art.
All of this talk is making me wish that the Royal Rumble was in June or July and the winner got the title shot at SummerSlam – you can take more chances with random/unexpected winners in that scenario.
It’s time to piss or get off the pot with Ziggler. Reins isn’t ready and has all the time in the world. So:
Ziggler beats Reins at the end to win the Royal Rumble.
Zigger takes a historic beatdown, but rallies and pulls out the win at the end of the match to win the title.
Now really is the best time to push Ziggler if they’re going to do it. He had an incredibly impressive “against the odds” performance at SS that SOMEHOW wasn’t overshadowed by Sting or Cena’s heatseeking; he’s been given high praise by everyone from the announce team to Cena (a backhanded compliment for fans, but a HUGE vote of confidence in WWE’s eyes). Ziggler’s never-give-up foundation is a natural fit for this kind of match: he’s outclassed in every sense of the word, but his spirit pulls him through. Plus, Dolph can take an ass-kicking.
Ziggler can’t believably beat Lesnar, it would be flat for him to pull it off. I love Ziggler but Lesnar going down to a zig zag or small cradle would be the epitome of absurd. Crowd would fart on it rather than freak out about the underdog story.
I just wanna say hello to WWE creative and we dont mind if you steal any of these ideas, we know you read them…. also feel free to have people wrestle other people than those who they are facing at the next ppv. Or have them distract them to cause a roll up.
That’s dangerously close to wrestling for wrestling’s sake, Beef. Be careful.
Re-up with Lesnar for another year, and he holds the belt until Wrestlemania XXXII and drops it to Reigns then, assuming he’s finally ready for singles matches. The slowest of burns.