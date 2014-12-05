Friday Wrestling Conversation: How Do You Get The WWE Championship Off Brock Lesnar?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation is a simple question followed by a lot of explanation: Brock Lesnar is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He doesn’t appear at WWE shows. He’s skipping The Slammy Awards and TLC and every MMA company wants him in the spring. You’re the booker. How do you get the belt off Lesnar, and where do you go from there?

The more intense version of that is “how do you save the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and rehabilitate it in 2015?”

Let us know your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below. Be as wordy or succinct as you need to be. Let people know what you think of their ideas. Deconstruct, ponder, all that good stuff. Be civil and constructive. Figure out a way to strip Casually Occurring Super Grimace of wrestling’s top championship in the way you think actually would happen, or the way it should.

CENA WINS LOL is an acceptable answer, but I’ll encourage you to try a little harder.