Friday Wrestling Conversation: Share Your Best ‘I Met A Wrestler’ Stories

#Friday Conversation #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.05.14 112 Comments

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question in a longer, less headline-friendly phrasing: What is your favorite, least-favorite or most memorable stories of meeting professional wrestlers? It can be anything. Important, casual, AJ Styles inviting you into his hotel room to watch Crash and eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, anything.

Here are a few to get us started. All true stories.

– Once when I was a little kid, Jimmy ‘Boogie Woogie Man’ Valiant was signing autographs at a gas station opening in Danville, Virginia. Prestigious, I know. He drew a massive crowd somehow, and I ended up waiting in the cold rain for about three hours before I could get in. When I got up to the table, Valiant signed a piece of paper and silently slid it to the right. He never made a sound or looked up. I assume this was the inspiration for Eminem’s hit song ‘Stan.’

– El Dandy once refused to take a picture with me, but stopped to take one with my girlfriend because she was hot. And by “take a picture” I mean “put his arm around her and basically jammed his head into her boobs.” I thought badly of him for a while, but who am I to doubt El Dandy?

– The above picture. Me and Davis Shoemaker decide to go in halfsies on a New Age Outlaws photo. Road Dogg asks us if we’re the guys from the Black Keys. Oh, Road Dogg.

Share yours below. I’m excited for you (or sorry) in advance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Conversation#Pro Wrestling
TAGSFRIDAY CONVERSATIONFRIDAY WRESTLING CONVERSATIONNEW AGE OUTLAWSPRO WRESTLING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP