Friday Wrestling Conversation: Share Your Best ‘I Met A Wrestler’ Stories

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question in a longer, less headline-friendly phrasing: What is your favorite, least-favorite or most memorable stories of meeting professional wrestlers? It can be anything. Important, casual, AJ Styles inviting you into his hotel room to watch Crash and eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, anything.
Here are a few to get us started. All true stories.
– Once when I was a little kid, Jimmy ‘Boogie Woogie Man’ Valiant was signing autographs at a gas station opening in Danville, Virginia. Prestigious, I know. He drew a massive crowd somehow, and I ended up waiting in the cold rain for about three hours before I could get in. When I got up to the table, Valiant signed a piece of paper and silently slid it to the right. He never made a sound or looked up. I assume this was the inspiration for Eminem’s hit song ‘Stan.’
– El Dandy once refused to take a picture with me, but stopped to take one with my girlfriend because she was hot. And by “take a picture” I mean “put his arm around her and basically jammed his head into her boobs.” I thought badly of him for a while, but who am I to doubt El Dandy?
– The above picture. Me and Davis Shoemaker decide to go in halfsies on a New Age Outlaws photo. Road Dogg asks us if we’re the guys from the Black Keys. Oh, Road Dogg.
Share yours below. I’m excited for you (or sorry) in advance.
I addicted to wrestlecrap when I was still in high school, so I flipped out when I found out that RD Reynolds would be going to an indy event in my town. I found it so weird because that location hasn’t hosted an event before or since.
Anyways, I get there introduce myself, and met reynolds, his co-author Bryan Alvarez, and Bryan’s opponent, “Sweet & Sour” Larry Sweeny. I sat with reynolds for the show, and got a shout out on his next podcast. Cool dude.
A story that didn’t happen to me, but its too cool to not share. My dad’s cousin took her 3 kids, my 2nd cousins, to a wwf show at the united center in the early 90’s, the kids were aged 11, 9, and 8. Anyways, driving back to the highway, they got a flat tire and another car pulled up behind them assumingly to help. Out hops Marty Jannetty, and Bret and Owen Hart. Owen and marty went to work on the tire, while bret entertained the kids. My cousin has a picture of his 8 year old self with bret’s eagle wwf title.
Ironically, his older sister would be a much bigger fan, she would actually get a backstage job with WCW, eventually she became a writer for FCW, and is the only other one in the family who I can discuss wrestling with.
This isn’t so much an “I met a wrestler” story, it’s more of an “I was so scared of a wrestler that I ran away from him” story.
The year was 1990. Honky Tonk Man was then teaming up with Greg Valentine, who also had the jet black hair and Elvis look going on, and they rode to the ring in their pink Cadillac together.
I was at the Toys ‘R Us store in the Northgate Plaza in Revere, Massachusetts, around the age of 6. I had been a fan of wrestling for as long as I could remember, and I hated Honky. As I’m walking through the store with my older brother and my mom, they look down the action figure aisle and notice a large man that looks a lot like Elvis is standing there, shopping for toys. My mom says, “Hey, isn’t he that wrestler that looks like Elvis?” and my brother, also a fan, gets very excited and proclaims, “That’s the Honky Tonk Man!”
I found myself immediately paralyzed in excitement and also fear. Honky looked over at us, clearly picking up that we knew who he was, and he smiled. Instead of approaching him for an autograph like my brother wanted, I physically grabbed my mother’s arm and dragged her away, on the verge of tears. I never feared Honky Tonk Man as a character, but seeing him in person was both incredibly exciting, yet also terrifying.
We ended up leaving the store without any toys that day. As we drove away in the parking lot, we happen to notice another similar-looking man sitting in a convertible. As we got closer, we realized it was Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, sitting alone in the passenger seat of THE Pink Cadillac, waiting while HTM was inside buying toys.
Chatted to Chuck Taylor for a while before PWG’s All Star Weekend 10:
Me: “I don’t suppose there’s any chance of the Swamp Monster making an appearance?”
Chuck: “Nah, it would be a nightmare trying to get a ghillie suit through Customs. They’d probably have a bunch of questions for me.”
Me: “Awww, you’re ruining the magic for!”
Chuck: “Uhh, I meant I couldn’t afford two seats on the plane. That’s why he’s not here.”
He was a really cool guy and happily chatted for awhile. Plus when he dove outside during his match and saw me cheering my head off he walked up, gave me a big hug and then returned to his match.
Wrestlers I’ve met who were great and friendly: Goldust, Ted DiBiase, Kevin Steen, Willie Mack, Uhaa Nation, Ricochet, Adam Cole, The Briscoes, Johnny Gargano, Akira Tozawa, The Young Bucks, Paul London, Sami Callihan.
Wrestler I’ve met who was a total asshole: Tommy Dreamer.
Mick Foley gave me a high five before doing standup. I was pleased.
I’ve got a bunch.
Growing up in Minneapolis, my oldest brother went to Robbinsdale High School in the mid 70s with Kurt Henning, Rick Rude, John Nord, Barry Dorsow, “Nikita Koloff”, Tom Zenk. I was about 4 years old when I went bowling with my brother and Kurt Henning.
In Junior High, a buddy of mine briefly went out with Megan Fliehr.
When I was in college my brother opened a mattress factory/store and I worked part time for him. I sold a bed to Road Warrior Hawk.
Sometime around 10-12 years ago I moved to LA for work. One of my sisters had been out there for a while and her son was in Pee Wee Football. I used to meet them for his games in Ventura. One of the coaches on his team was Sting.
Total late pass on this one, sorry.
About a year and a half ago, Louis CK was doing small club shows around NY and Long Island and I was able to get tickets to one of them out here. Great set – he was working new material and Todd Barry showed up to 20 minutes to boot. But before all this started, just as the lights were going down, I saw a large man shamble in wearing a red flannel shirt, sitting down about three tables down from us.
After the show, we’re sitting by the bar waiting for friends to come out and lo and behold, there he is at the bar – Mick Foley. There’s a line of people gorking out and asking for pics, and I didn’t want to bug him, but after getting a drink I said “hey, i’ve been a huge fan for a long time, loved the books, can’t wait to see your standup”. My fiancee and I wound up talking to him for 15 minutes about comedy and some of the weird people he runs into just being Mick Foley, then he wound up showing us some pictures of tattoos people had of his face (my fiancee and I are pretty heavily tattooed so it came up at some point during the conversation).
He actually wound up getting in touch with both of us after we tweeted about seeing him – a nice touch that made it actually seem like he enjoyed chatting with us. Solid dude.
I also met Rhino, Scotty Too Hotty and Joey Legend at an autograph signing after the AWR wrestling show in the Millennium Forum in Derry/Londonderry, N Ireland. Rhino and Scotty Too Hardy were nice, quiet and possibly tired out after the show. Joey Legend was awesome, he’s the type of guy we could talk to for days and never get tired of it. Rhino also said to everybody who were there to go on Twitter and wish him Happy Birthday as this happened on October 6 2011 the day before his birthday.
I met Sting when I was a little kid at a WCW house show in St.Louis. This is when he still had the blond hair and face paint.
Anyhow, I didn’t want to meet him and basically told him that because I thought I was being taken to a WWF show, I was very disappointed it was WCW, but I remember him laughing it off and making me give him a high five anyway. Nice guy.
I was at Canada’s Wonderland in line for the Vortex roller coaster in August 1998 just after Summerslam. My friends and I saw this tall blonde guy with a blonde woman and recognized him as Edge. We would call out “hey Adam” and not once did he look over at us. I get on the ride, go through the motions and as I get off I see that Edge is now getting on the exact seat I was leaving. I have forever regretted not waiting until he put down the shoulder harness and smacking him just to say that I did . . .
After a Smackdown! taping In January in Grand Rapids, MI, my brother and I went to my favorite bar. The place was dead on a Tuesday. My server asked us what we were up to, and when we told her we’d just gone to a wrestling show, she pointed to a table in the corner, saying “I think those guys over there are wrestlers.”
She thought right. Daniel Bryan, Brie, Seth Rollins, and a few other off-screen employees. We freaked out for a while and took about a half hour to build up some courage to go talk to them. I’m of the opinion that celebrities should be left alone in public, because they’re just people. Daniel Bryan was out for dinner with his fiancee; I should leave him alone. Eventually, Cesaro and a few others walked in, and since the conversation was interrupted, I made my move.
I walked up to Daniel Bryan with a pile of quarters and said “Hey Bryan. You, me, Mortal Kombat, right now. What do you say?”
“Sure, okay.”
I was surprised he didn’t take the bait of yelling “YES!” in my face, and when I told him, he laughed and said he always misses the opportunity. He said CM Punk gave him the perfect chance to yell “YES!” in the ring during a promo once, and he just said “sure!” or something, and the whole table laughed.
I kicked his ass in Mortal Kombat, which I totally regret, because that meant we only played once. He thanked me for buying his tshirt, and says he gets $1 for it.
He is just a completely down to earth, humble guy. He was super nice and I had even more respect for him after meeting him.
When I was a producer on a Baltimore rock station, Chris Benoit came into the studio. Because I was the whipping boy, the hosts asked him to chop me, bare-chested. He did. I couldn’t put a shirt on for an hour. [imgur.com]
Not me, but my brother went to UCF from 1998-2002 or so. Anyway, he worked at a Footlocker in the Oviedo mall and Scott Hall used to go there all the time. He got to talk to him right around when the NWO came to WWE and my brother asked him about it, only for Hall to tell him “Yeah, me and Kev talked to Vince the other day and we’re comin’ back”.
Another time my brother had heard the paramedics were called to the mall because Hall was having a seizure.
I met Fritz Von Erich when I was a little kid at a sporting goods store in East Texas. My Dad told me that I should go over and tell him what a huge wrestling fan I was. I think he just wanted to see if I had the balls to tell Fritz to his face that I was a Freebirds fan. I didn’t. I just went up and timidly asked if he was Fritz Von Erich and he answered by smiling and locking on a remarkably firm Iron Claw right to my forehead. After he released the vice from my head he could not have been a nicer guy. He wanted to know how long I had been a fan and who my favorites were and my sellout ass told him that my favs were the Von Erichs. At least I told him that my favorite matches were anything Von Erich vs Freebird. As the conversation was ending Fritz asked me where I lived. I answered by naming the town that we were both currently in. He was like “No, I mean what is your address?” So I told him and less than one week later I got an envelope in the mail that had a group shot of the entire Von Erich clan signed by each of them with the exception of David. Holy shit I wish I still had that today.
The coolest part of that story is that Fritz didn’t write a thing down when I was telling him my address. Blew my damned mind.
I once stole a beer out of a snowbank hidden by John Kronus. RIP
last year (gosh! i can’t believe it’s been a year), i met bob backlund at a house show i attended with my best friend.
it was funny because he was there and was working the legends booth (meaning you paid your $40 and you get a photo shoot, a chance to chat with bob for a few moments and mementos) and they had him going down the line waiting to get into the arena. we were lucky to be some of the select few that he met briefly.
it was hilarious because when he came up to me, he basically said “HI!!!!”, grabbed my hand and shook it violently, and then smacked me right in the arm. then he asked my best friend (wearing the yellow cm punk shirt) who her favorite wrestler was and she totally thought that he was just someone from WWE that got the crowd hyped up. she looks down at her shirt, points to the GTS on it and goes “ummmmmm……..puuuuuunk?”
then bob was like “GOOD TO MEET YOU!” and went down the line again.
the best part of all this is that i didn’t REALIZE that was bob backlund. (he was wearing short shorts and a WWE polo shirt.) it wasn’t until he was laughing at the dude behind me telling him he’d put him in a crossface chickenwing, that i realized that it was bob. and i should have said “GODDAMMIT. my husband LOVES you!” or something like that. (my husband was a little jealous.)
that same house show, i was THISCLOSE to seth rollins and roman reigns and seth dripped sweat and water on me. but it doesn’t beat the bob backlund encounter. nope.
this was the best moment of my life. we talked for a good 5-10 min. [scontent-a-lga.xx.fbcdn.net]
I’ve been lucky enough to meet, wrestle with and / or train with a number of wrestlers that I admire from working shows around the UK, but the best experience as a fan was at a 1PW show in Doncaster.
NO… COME BACK; I HAVEN’T LOST MY MIND!!!
OK, now that you’re back, let me give you some history. The show as the One Year Anniversary event for 1PW and it fell on the same day as my son Richard’s 10th birthday. Not only that, his favourite wrestler at the time, Christopher Daniels, was also going to be on the show.
Anyway, Richard is over the moon that our local promotion (we lived in Doncaster, England at the time) had the same birthday as him AND his favourite wrestler is going to be on the show. As an extra surprise, I used some UK-scene connections to have the MC for the night mention that it was his birthday, which also made him uber-happy.
Unfortunately, we were given some bad news; both Christopher Daniels and Dustin Runnels (his opponent for the evening) had been hit with a bout of food poisoning and couldn’t make the show. The fans were chanting all manner of negative expletives as they felt this was another (1PW, in case you didn’t know, had a rep of booking US stars and then not paying them on time, so they wouldn’t turn up… but not saying anything until the show was under way)
Luckily, it turned out to be an in-joke for the “smart” fans as a suitable replacement match was booked in its place; Curry Man v Goldustin. I laughed and looked forward to the match, but Richard (not being aware that Curry Man and Daniels were one and the same) was devastated. Especially as he didn’t get the autograph he desperately wanted.
Cue the interval and the various wrestlers are at the merchandise area taking pictures and signing stuff. As it’s his birthday, everyone is being super generous with their time, etc, for Richard and we get to Curry Man. Through his “interpretor” (AJ Styles), CM asks why Richard isn’t smiling on his birthday and is shocked when told that he really wanted to see Christopher Daniels. Curry Man whispers into AJ’s ear and Styles tells Richard to wait there as Daniels is in the dressing room as he’s “returned from the hospital”.
Both he and Curry Man leave the merchandise table and actually go back to the dressing room. About a minute later they come back with Richard’s poster signed by Christopher Daniels.
He was over the moon, boosted by the fact he was the only person at that entire show to get an autograph from Curry Man AND Christopher Daniels.
I personally thanked Daniels the next time I saw him at a UK show, but it is easily the most heart-warming thing I have a seen a wrestler do for a fan that isn’t a Make-a-Wish-type deal.
I know I’m late, but hopefully someone still sees this.
Up until a couple months ago, Summerslam 99 in Minneapolis was the only wrestling even I’ve been to. The show itself was fun, though I don’t remember much except Shanes awesome elbow drop.
After the show I was hanging around the barriers cheering with a couple dozen other fans when talent walked by. We chanted JERRY! JERRY! JERRY! I gave Jesse Ventura the finger for screwing over my boy Trips.
Eventually they stopped walking by, so I ran across the street to head back to our car. Being like 12 and an idiot I didn’t check for cars. I almost got hit by a car as I hit the median. Shocked, I looked back and Undertaker was driving and looking at me like he wanted to kill me. Scared th shit out of me.
I also emailed Colt Cabana a few times for some AMA’s and met him at a show a couple months ago and he’s as nice as you expect. Great guy.
I filmed an entire feature length movie with Sick Nick Mondo of CZW fame and Ken Kennedy that no one outside of a select few will ever see. It was made, literally, days before Kennedy went off to developmental. I’ve heard Paul Heyman has seen it and liked it but it never got distribution. Sick Nick Mondo decided not to release it, instead he went off to work on his documentary Unscarred.
Kennedy was so intense in one scene he punched my friend, playing one of his goons, in the mouth unintentionally. Besides that he was actually super chill and really fun to be around while filming.
Later Mondo and I went to see Kennedy perform at a WWE super show (RAW and Smackdown taping together) when he was feuding with Eddie Guerrero. It ended up being the one in Minneapolis the day Eddie died. It was… unexpected. We watched Ken fight Val Venus in a dark match before the show before anyone came out to explain why. Sad day all around.
I’ve filmed newly signed NXT talent Willie Mack as he chopped two of my friends in the chest. It’s like watching someone get hit with a goddamn shovel.
I currently work with up and coming HoodSlam character Cereal Man. But, that probably doesn’t count for anything, yet.
Mario Milano, a man who has wrestled in Venezuela, the US and Australia (finishing in Australia) once got confused by how his credit card worked and instead robbed me when I worked at a petrol station. He up and left while I was left behind the counter calling out to him. Luckily, I recognised him from his stints in the local wrestling fed (which I have forgotten the name of), and the owner of the station knews the family.
Years ago, when I lived in Charlotte, the only place to watch free boxing ppvs was a strip club. We went to watch a Lennox Lewis fight at the Men’s Club near the old Hornet’s stadium and ended up seated next to Ric Flair, his son David and one of their buddies. Flair had a huge wad of cash, and kept buying dances, so we were content to watch his action, and just buy drinks. He and his group were pleasant. Funny thing – his head is fucking huge. Also, he had a metal comb. He pulled it out every few minutes and combed his hair. It was kind of comical. After the fight we chatted them up. Flair was friendly. David was wrestling then, and was kind of a dick. Fun night, though. Mugsy Bogues, who was always there, was trying to get laid. Fred Durst was there with Limp Bizkit as well, after their concert ended. We saw them walk in, and that was it -they went to the VIP area. Circa 2000.
I’ve run in to a lot of wrestlers at work but my favorite has to be Bruno Sammartino, who jokingly dismissed my recognition and praise saying, “Bah, you’re too young to know me.”
Also Ricky Steamboat was probably one of the most polite people I’ve ever met. Class act completely.
I met Mick Foley at a signing, it must have taken a lot out of him because by the time i got up there he was in full just give me the picture to sign and leave mode.
Got to shake hands with Kane during a signing, pretty awesome. (Considering it was during his time in the Attitude Era. When he was suppose to be a monster.)
The Brood – They did their whole turn off the lights and appear thing before the Foley signing. Was pretty cool.
I think the best “meeting a wrestler” story I ever heard came out after Randy Savage died. A cousin of his brought his kid to a WWF show and Savage got them backstage. The kid asked why all the good guys were with the bad guys palling around. Savage got them away for a second and when they came back all the faces and heels were at each other’s throats.
JT Smith worked for Comcast in Richmond (I can’t remember what it was at the time, it wasn’t comcast) and my family didn’t have a box so I’d rent one for ECW PPVs. He was the nicest guy. ECW came to Richmond in 1999 and he showed up in his FBI jacket and shot the shit with me for a while before going backstage. I felt like the biggest badass in the world at that moment.
I got to meet Eddie and Benoit in 2003. I was completely star struck for about two minutes and recovered. Both really cool, really nice guys.
At first I read the last sentence as “Both are really cool, really nice guys.” and I was going to say, “I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news…”
Also also also, I met EC3 this one time and I was like, “What’s up, bro?” and he was all, “I don’t want any trouble” and I was like, “Fucking right, dude.”
Also, on a happier note…
Earthquake used to bounce at the bar that my friends and I used to hang out at in college at UCF. After he started there, we went there for a few weeks, almost every night, and we were too afraid to talk to him. One night, my friend and I are standing in line and he just says, “Fuck it,” and as soon as Earthquake checks his ID, my buddy goes, “Dude… you totally had Hogan.” His face lit up, it was hilarious. He shouted, “I KNOW!!!” and he shook our hands and let us in, much as he did with everyone else, but we were so happy that we made him that happy. A few weeks later, a fight broke out and him and the other wrestler bouncer broke it up, and Earthquake grabbed this college douchebag in a bear hug and carried him out, while my friend and I stood next to the door and jumped up and down while chanting, “Earthquake!” He was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.
Shit, which bar did he used to bounce at around UCF/Orlando?
I hate being so late to this.
I was getting ready to fly to my high school best friend’s wedding in Atlanta a few years ago, and my grandmother had just passed away, so I was kind of out of it and bummed. I was standing in the mostly awful TSA line at Orlando’s airport, and the guy in front of me was really old and slow, and he dropped his wallet and took like 30 seconds to bend over and pick it up. He picked it back up and shuffled for his ID, and I’m like, “This old dude is just out of it.” He dropped his wallet again and turned and looked at me, and grumbled, “Sorry, bro.” It was Scott Hall. I picked his wallet up for him and sort of held it while he took his ID out and gave it to the agent, who let him through with barely a glance. Hall just kind of looked at me, and I didn’t know what else to say other than, “Hey yo, big fan.”
I met Sami Zayn outside the Odyssey Arena in Belfast before the Wrestemania tour house show 4 months ago. Hes just as nice of a guy irl as he is on NXT.
He’s a great guy, he signed everyone’s autographs and took pictures with all of them and one interesting thing is he was with Heath Slater walking around Belfast, it also helped that the weather was hot.
Sami seems like the kind of guy you could talk with for hours and never get bored. I’d love to spend a day just hanging out with the guy.
early 90’s after a house show near Chicago got to meet Earthquake and Big Boss Man. Being a little kid at the time I told Earthquake I was gonna be a pro wrestler and beat him when I grew up he just laughed and looked me dead in the eyes and said when I was trained and ready he would be there to challenge me. Looking back he was easily the coolest wrestler I ever met.
worst meeting had to be Hurricane Helms, met him before a Raw taping and he was just being a douche to everyone around him acting like we should be thankful he was even in our town.
All the SHIMMER afterparties are some of the best times. Doing shots with Kellie Skater, getting huge hugs from Rhia O’Reilly and just geeking out with Leva Bates are always huge highlights every spring and autumn. But seriously, those three I mentioned are all some of the nicest, most pleasant and most personable people I’ve ever met. They will always make time to personally chat with you and always seem like they love doing it.
one other, my brother met rick flair once while working in baltimore. apparently rick is good friends with some restaurant owners in little italy. this was late 90’s and said Rick was a good guy.
my father was an airline pilot and sometime back in the 80’s when i was a young kid and into wrestling, my dad once had hulk hogan on one of his flights. he got me his autograph and told me that he seemed like a nice/fun guy. he also told me that he thought that hogan would have been bigger. i didn’t know how to take that then or know. should he have been 8ft tall? or was my dad just messing with me…
Shortly after turning 21, sometime during the Invasion angle, my friend and I visited a local strip club outside Savannah. My friend kept turning around and looking at the bouncer. Finally, he recognized him as Scotty Riggs. We talked to him for few minutes, he said he was waiting for his call up to WWE, and I found out his WCW character was basically supposed to be Snake Pliskin (which I never got). I made an American Males joke that he didn’t appreciate, so I quickly found my seat. My friend, however, continued to return to the club almost every weekend to talk wrestling with him for several months.
Also saw Fozzy perform at a bar the size of my first apartment. Jericho recognized my Metal Sludge t-shirt at one point, gave me a thumbs up and kind of moshed with us for a few seconds during the solo in Livewire.
I ran into DDP at the Arclight theater in Hollywood once. He was more tanned than The Miz and had with him some beautiful younger woman. He was also wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt because DDP. I went up and shook his hand and thanked him for saving Jake the Snake’s life. He basically said you’re welcome and then followed it up with “It wasn’t really me. It was DDP Yoga.” Then he wandered off to find his play thing with the fake tan.
Having lived in the Largo/Clearwater area for 4 years as a kid, and now in Tampa for a few years, you’d think I would have met more, but:
Hulk Hogan – Very specifically remember, we were at Guppy’s celebrating the end of the school year (third grade, for me). Ate at this place, and saw Hulkster with his family. Was super nervous, wanted to talk to him. Finally worked up the courage to go over, he was super pleasant, shook our hands, signed a coaster, etc. Later found out from my mom that he was brusquely turning away people all dinner (mostly teenagers), but opened up for any young kids.
Jazz – Shimmer (or Shine, I always forget), in Ybor City. She was main eventing, had an awesome match. Got a pic with her after, that I love because my buddy is in the background looking super creeper.
Mason Ryan – I always hated B-Stroud throwing (well deserved, I’ll admit) shade at Mason, because I felt a sort of personal connection – we worked out at the same gym, before I moved away from it. Talked to him a couple times, got to the casual head-nod point (to the point that I randomly saw him at a furniture store, and got the nod). It was fun, later, as he became the sort of “newbie test” at the gym, whoever stood and gawked at him verses whoever just worked out around him.
Also, I wish my gym “name drop” was cooler. I mean, it’s Tampa, Cena and Jericho like co-own a gym here.
Anecdotal stories – my mom was on the beach and saw Randy Savage, Hogan, and I think Lex Luger walking around in their banana hammocks. Also, one of my pacer reps, who I shoot the shit about wrestling with a lot, lives in Tampa proper, and got to talking with Ryback a lot, when he was injured as “Skip Sheffield”, before he had his Ryback comeback.
Oh, and the Nikolai Volkoff post below reminded me –
Nikita Koloff – he was a speaker at a christian conference I went to in Tenn. back in the day, spent a good hour chatting with him about random stuff. Really cool guy.
i’ve only ever taken pics with A.J.Styles and Christopher Daniels. But as much as you are part of Tuesday as Raw is part of Monday, seriously Brandon, who are you to doubt El Dandy? Never a good idea
(he’ll shit all over Lita Dude, not cool)
I grew up watching a lot of wrestling. My grandfather used to sit me in his lap when we’d visit and let me watch with him. He told my mom I was the only grandkid that would shut the hell up and watch. I always liked the heels, and found a real hero in Ivan Koloff. One of my regrets was never attending one of the old NWA shows when he and the other Russians were owning everyone else.
Fast forward to 2011. A small high school gymnasium hosted a local (read: dirt poor) wrestling league show. The only star on the card was Ivan Koloff. After his match (in which he demolished a Dusty Rhodes impersonator. Egad!), I visited his merchandise table and my buddy and I got a picture with him. As has always been the case when I have met wrestlers, he was a sweet guy, still incredibly strong and though not as active in the ring, was still capable of bringing it.
Best part: He thanked us for being his cheerleaders that night and asked if we wanted dual citizenship. Said he knew a guy.
BTW, Vince needs to seriously consider this guy for the HoF. Although he never wrestled for the E, he was WWWF champ (being the transition from Bruno Sammartino to Pedro Morales as champion), and if the Hall honors guys like Baron Scicluna, Verne Gagne and Killer Kowalski, why not The Russian Bear?
Met Nikolai Volkoff at state fair when I was about 11 or 12. When I opened my fanny pack to give the $5 or whatever for an 8×10 he noticed it was full of (shoplifted) cigarettes (this sentence is full of great life choices) and said something along the lines of “like the cigars kid?”. I had his ljn growing up so it was cool. Saw a bunch of midcarders outside a house show all were really great about pictures and autographs (especially Summer Rae) except The Ascension who I guess we’re keeping laudable because they ignored almost everyone.
My best friend and I went to IWC Night of Legends in 2011. One of those indie events where a bunch of wrestling legends (and a few has beens) sign autographs, answer questions and occasionally wrestle. During the autograph session, Jim Cornette signed my Sharpie drawing of Cornette Face, which still hangs in my bedroom. Also there was Virgil (obviously). Got his autograph and shook his hand. Later, during the card, we’re sitting next to an older gentleman when Virgil comes by to gab with this him. Ten minutes after Virgil leaves, this guy leaves his seat, but he doesn’t come back. Ten minutes later, there’s Virgil again, asking us where his friend went.
Finally, near the end of the card, I realize someone has occupied the empty chair to my left. Virgil. Specifically, Virgil eating a ham sandwich. We exchange polite nods.
To this day, we’re convinced Virgil was stalking us that night.
Paul Bearer, 1998 or 99′ Wizard Comic Con in Chicago. He was very nice and signed a photo for free. I told him that Kevin Nash was about 200 feet away and charging $20 to sign things.
He said, “look at my ratings, then look at his.”
I work at a gym in the hometown of Val Venis, one weekend he ran a wrestling school there. After work he was talking with me and another guy and told us about being in Mexico with Norman Smiley. Apparently Norman is pretty popular with the ladies and has been with damn near every female soap opera star in Mexico, which shocked me to say the least, but apparently he is quite the talker. He had a pretty great story about him too.
He was supposed to meet Norman at a bar one day, but Norman was really late, when he finally showed up out of breath. Val is asking him what the hell happened. After he slammed a drink he told him that he was in a cab on the way here, but when they came to a stop sign the cab driver told him to get out, get it out now. Norman was all wtf? why? no. Suddenly (or possibly the next stop) a group of guys from the car behind run up and open the door to pull him out, Norman decides to dive out through the cab door knocking them to the ground. When they all get up, they look at him, see the size of him and decide to run like hell away instead. Leaving Norman to run to the bar to finally meet Val.
I used to run a website for TNA in its very early days. It ran in Nashville and I’d do interviews with some of the wrestlers at the 2nd Ave Hooters after the shows on Wednesdays. The interviews themselves were total mark pieces; I cared more about backstage access and “helping the company” than being an actual journalist. Brian Christopher was there with a local blonde (she was hot) and I was half drunk on pitchers of beers. I decided to ask him if he would mind being interviewed. He wanted to interview me (i.e. he was being a dick). He point-blank asked me if I wanted to have sex with the woman he was with. I sensed he was trying to get me to say yes so he would feel justified in decking me or something. I casually stepped backward a little bit, away from arm’s length and tried to counter his remarks with witty remarks of my own. This went back and forth for a while until I eventually just walked away.
A week later, he saw me backstage at the TNA event at the Nashville Fairgrounds and tried to get me tossed me out. Jeff Jarrett said I was cool.
EDIT: Not a website *for* TNA. It was a fan site *about* TNA. I mistyped.
I met MNM at a signing. Still have pics. Loved Melina. Also, met Luther Reigns (HORSHU) at Pink Caberet in Phoenix, while we were in the restroom. We didn’t shake hands, but he appreciated me being a fan. Solid head nods all around. He also MADE IT REIGN (rain).
On a flight from Washington Dulles in a tiny prop plane with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and China.
I’m a fairly big guy and uncomfortable on these little planes but I have never seen three more miserable people in my life squeezed into their seats. Another time waiting for a flight in Philly and the word got out that China was waiting for a plane and all of the ground crew guys were running through the terminal trying to get a look at her and everyones flights were delayed waiting for bags to get loaded.
Best was seeing a bunch of kids in the lobby of a hotel freaking out because all the wrestlers were in the bar drinking together and back then there was still the idea that it was real and they really hated each other.
Al Snow in 1998 when tickets went on sale for PPV in my town . I asked him something I thought was really clever (but probably wasn’t) he pretended it was funny and signed a pic. the end.
My buddies and I were at the Fan Axxess prior to WrestleMania X8 and were standing in line at the autograph booth for the Outsiders. Once we were about 2/3rds of the way through the line, they pulled the ol’ bait and switch and the Outsiders split only to be replaced by Lance Storm. Lots of people were PISSED but we thought that was just fine, being ardent supporters of Team Canada. Got to the front of the line, got Lance’s autograph and engaged him in as much conversation as possible in the microsecond we were alotted, praising his ring work. This would not in itself be a particularly great “meet a wrestler” story. However, some time later, we were at a house show in Podunk, Maine featuring a “Team Canada vs Team USA” tag match with Team Canada consisting of Christian and Lance Storm. We brought a sign to the event reading “We went to WrestleMania X8 to get Lance Storm’s Autograph” with his autograph affixed to the sign. Shortly before the match began, Christian turned to Lance, said something and pointed to our sign. Lance proceeded to squint as he read over it with the perfect “I am literally unable to comprehend that someone in this Ass Crack Hicksville show is passionate enough about ME to bring a sign.” look on his face. Worth the price of admission, right there.