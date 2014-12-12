Friday Wrestling Conversation: What Is Your Favourite Feud Of All Time?

I have a lot of favourite feuds, I’m probably the worst person to be writing this up. See, I get really – some would say overly – invested in what wrestling is, and what it can be. The infancy of a feud is two performer’s potentials stretched out in front of them, and when they meet that horizon, it can be magic. We saw that last night with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, a thing I will not spoil for you if you’ve yet to watch NXT TakeOver: R Evolution (GO WATCH IT). I also love well done feuds because they embrace continuity, and more than friendship or wrestle hugs or glitter in wrestling, I just want things to make sense.
As such, I end up getting really wrapped up in the slightest bit of referential ephemera from past promos or matches. The Handsome Dan Barry trying to avenge the death of his former tag team partner Ken Scampi at the hands of an Italian Chef Stereotype and a giant snow crab. The Estonian Thunderfrog waging war on the Polar Baron and his evil stable The Bloc Party because they broke his Hammer of Peace and made him cry. Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko because of course Eddie Guererro and Dean Malenko. Chuck Taylor vs. Children. Great feuds make you feel both ends of the emotional spectrum that wrestling tries to live within. You want the guy you love to win more than anything, and can end up hating the guy who tried to beat him for years. I still get irrationally mad that Mini Psychosis never got his comeuppance after being super mean to Mascarita Dorada every time it comes up. I am not a cool person.
There are so many legendary feuds to choose from, but I think Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid may have moved me the most. Watching their matches with Japanese commentary so long ago opened up this whole new world of what storytelling in wrestling could be. Their ability to convey emotion and set the tone for a match without commentary I could understand, and without promos or video packages spliced in beforehand was game changing for me. And not only did they just beat the living daylights out of each other, they evolved. From match to match they learned their opponents strengths and weakness, learned to counter what had hurt them before, and conversely had to come up with a new and different approach when the offense they relied on was countered. I love their feud from the very depths of my heart and want to rewatch everything immediately now that I’ve brought it up.
So what say you, dear readers? Who still has you mad from that one time they did a thing to a guy you liked thirty years ago? Who had you in the palm of their hands every time they met in the ring? Let us know in the comments below, or else my new favourite feud just might be ME AND YOU!
Just kidding, I love you all. Let’s talk wrestling!
I got into wrestling in mid-to-late 2007. This was when the Undertaker and Batista were wrapping up their excellent feud from WrestleMania 23 and the Undertaker’s attentions were turning to Edge, who cost him the World title at Survivor Series 2007. At this time, Edge was also forming La Familia. Now that I’ve seen more from earlier that year, I really love the way that the rivalries between the Undertaker, Edge, and Batista intermingled with one another basically from the 2007 Royal Rumble to SummerSlam 2008, when the Undertaker finally took down Edge. I was invested in that rivalry moreso than any until Cena and Punk in 2011.
This was one of my favorites too. Undertaker was at his absolute peak in-ring, Edge was amazing, Vickie came into her own as a heel, there was so much good stuff going on.
Rock/Cena, jack.
Seriously, though, it was one of the more interesting feuds because it had moments of brilliance in the build-up (Rock is a hypocrite who says he’s back home via satellite; Cena is a doof with licensed lawn gnomes) and also perfectly captures the mindset of contemporary WWE: the only important thing for a main event is what will cater to the casual viewer and no matter how good you are or how popular you become it doesn’t really matter unless the people at the top are behind you.
It also ruined three wrestlemania main events, which is noteworthy.
The feud is historically important and the matches are trash, which seems fitting.
Also, my actual favorite feud is Hogan/Savage.
Interesting note: For whatever reason I always assumed based on my memory that it occurred way earlier than it did, because I was probably 2 or 3 when it played out, and those early childhood memories get blurry thanks to the extensive Colosseum home video rentals that populated my early childhood (that and weird random NES games).
While I was watching tapes of them, they were just taped by my babysitter (an avid wrestling fan) and she’d play them while we were running around her house. I was conflicted because I loved Macho Man but just wanted him to be a good guy again, which didn’t occur until later. the Macho King was a character that I’d constantly get upset about, because I knew how great Savage was but just wanted him to stop being mean and be friends with Hulk Hogan and reconcile with Miss Elizabeth.
The first feud that comes to mind is the Jake Roberts/Randy Savage feud. The promos alone and the storytelling did for me.
Repo Man vs. Dead Beats
fantastic.
Bret and Shawn because it worked on different levels.
I was a Hitman guy as he was The Man when I got into wrestling right around Survivor Series ’95. When he left after WrestleMania XII my allegiance switched to his successor, the Heartbreak Kid. Bret’s return caused my loyalties to be divided as my still-markified young brain struggled with his anti-American heel turn.
Then Bret got screwed and Shawn got broken and I got sad.
Looking back it’s fascinating to watch their feud and try and discern what’s real and what’s not, like Shawn’s commentary during Bret’s match with Sid at In Your House: It’s Time, which sound like a shoot but feel like a work towards the WrestleMania 13 match that never happened.
Their two careers, for better or worse, are completely intertwined not only with each other, but with the genesis of my own pro wrestling fandom, and therefore are my Greatest Feud Ever.
HHH vs. the IWC.
After the greatness of NXT last night, the feud seems to be… buried: [www.youtube.com]
Bear in mind, I haven’t watched that much wrestling and most of it is WWE, but I’ve got a two-way tie between Angle vs Lesnar and Cena vs Punk.
Angle vs Lesnar for me is the best wrestling feud I’ve seen. Just two guys who were great shoot wrestlers taking that to a pro-wrestling context. Their Iron-Man match is my favorite match of all time, and it perfectly summed up their whole story.
Cena vs Punk is my favorite feud about pro-wrestling. What’s great about it is that Cena isn’t a bad guy, but the real bad guy loves what he does, and Punk isn’t a good guy, but even though he did what he did and said what he said for selfish reasons, he was my guy, fighting the system I felt was killing pro-wrestling.
Top 5 (the order changes fairly often)
1. Mitsuharu Misawa vs. Kenta Kobashi: yes, it’s a retread of the Misawa vs. Kawada feud, but I always liked Kobashi and the matches he had with MM more. Another reason I put his above the Misawa/Kawada feud is that when Kawada finally beat Misawa, he wasn’t allowed to be the real ace of AJPW. After Kawada finally beat Misawa for the Triple Crown, he lost it barely a month later to Kobashi. When Kobashi finally won the GHC title from Misawa, he went on an epic two-year reign and defeated pretty much everybody there was to beat.
2. Triple H vs Cactus Jack/Mick Foley: They feuded on and off for years, making each other into bigger stars as they did. The street fight from Royal Rumble 2000 (my favorite match) made Trips into a legit main eventer and gave Mick some great matches to go out on.
3. Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat: Is there any feud that produced better matches again and again?
4. Sting vs. Vader: The best David vs. Goliath feud ever?
5. The Moondogs vs. Jeff Jarrett/Robert Fuller/Jerry Lawler (from 1992 USWA Memphis wrestling) – I grew up near Memphis, and I still vividly remember parts of this feud (particularly The Moondogs bloodying Robert Fuller on the Saturday morning USWA television show). It had wild brawls, great interviews, and kept building and building. There’s actually a youtube playlist for the feud (it’s not finished yet, apparently) if you want to check it out: [www.youtube.com]
JESUS DAWG. You Old School.
Damn, I can’t believe I forgot HBK vs. Undertaker. That’d be in my top five too, but I don’t know what I’d take out.
And, yeah, I’m old school.
I respect your opinion, but I would never, NEVER, put Misawa vs. Kobashi, as awesome as it was, above Misawa vs. Kawada.
Three cheers for 4 and 5.
Cactus Jack/Vader is still one of my favorites. They just loved beating the hell out of each other.
I remember watching Vader bombing Jack on the floor. Still remember the thud Jack’s body made on the concrete
Edge & Christian vs. The Hardys (and sometimes the Dudleys)
Never the main event, but it would always steal the show. Whether it was straight up tags or brand new match concepts, these guys always tore down the house by destroying their bodies. Also, E&C were guys who were actually funny without bringing down the drama of the in ring work unlike some current main event talent. Even though soapy elements were eventually thrown in, this was a feud rooted in a professional rivalry for a long span of time.
I have to go with Guerrero-Mysterio. I just can’t escape that.
But this, weirdly, made me realize that I don’t really think that I care that much about feuds, because of what differentiates a feud from what’s really just a series of matches, or if it’s just that I care about the wrestlers as pure individuals more than anything else. Every true feud that I’ve ever really cared about in real time was [Wrestler] vs. well, the WWE (because no indie has ever been The Machine like the WWE). Like, I love Jimmy Rave. Don’t ask why, I just do. He and Tony Mamaluke had a GREAT series, one that is actually really important in what made me a wrestling fan4lyf because of how much I liked what wasn’t even an important program in just the world of wrestling. So I wanted Rave to win the matches because I felt like it was more important for his career than it was for Mamaluke. When he did, it was fantastic.
Even the match to which I’ve ever given my greatest level of emotional engagement, which was Hardy-‘Taker for the title in ’02. The Undertaker was an asshole, sure, but I didn’t really hate him. I just wanted Jeff to win because I didn’t think that he would ever get that chance again because the WWE would never let it happen. I knew that he wouldn’t win as the match was happening, but I didn’t care; I suspended disbelief enough to allow myself to hope against hope that he still would. So it wasn’t ‘Taker beating Hardy, it was the company beating him. I was ten and didn’t have the internet, I didn’t know or care about the reports of company politics. I just wanted the little fucker with the Manic Panic hair to win so much that it didn’t matter if I knew that he wouldn’t.
Sort of a 3 way (YEAH!) – Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz.
It’s because of the Zs.
And the fact that those three teams are intrinsically linked and were made better by the presence of the others.
One of the golden ages of modern tag wrestling. It was so, so good.
CM Punk vs. John Cena because it gave me the illusion that for whatever brief amount of time that the WWE was going to change and that CM Punk really had made Vince listen to the internet.
Oh man, I loved DDP vs. Raven. How many feuds are featured in a music video?
Fans and/or the whole of the human race against Hulk Hogan. Saw him twice when he first came to WCW. Before the heel turn. Loudest boos I’ve ever heard.
Ultimate Warrior vs Macho Man
I know this isnt really the best feud, but it was incredibly well done and built upon previous character motivations and told a full story with beginning, middle, and end. Trish Stratus-Mickie James. I thought every bit of that feud was perfect, made sense, and had a reason.
It only lasted about 8 or 9 months but it was exactly what WWE means when they say “we tell stories”
This is a really good one. I actually preferred Trish/Victoria more, but, that was a great storyline.
Mickie James was incredible during that run.
Punk/Cena, no doubt about it. Steen/Generico is also up there for me as it was the angle that got me back into Indy wrestling after a few years away.
HBK vs. Y2J, because there was something real and tangible about the feud’s justification. Their match at WM19 was based on the premise that Jericho worshipped Shawn as a kid but felt he was washed up. Years later, the “best in the world” Jericho launched a very convincing tirade that HBK was resorting to cheating and scheming to win matches. Michaels was able to overcome Jericho, but it was the first time that the heel’s motivation was a) credible and b) treated as such by the commentators.
Also, based off that picture, is Dynamite Kid Davey Richards’ looper?
This was mine. It was the one that got me back into wrestling fully again after a lapse.
That moment when Jericho legit punched HBK’s wife in the face was amazing.
Jericho was on fire giving promos during that feud and I loved how they transitioned from HBK/Flair to HBK/Batista to HBK/Jericho so smoothly.
RAW writers vs. RAW viewers
GOOD ANSWER.
Savage/Steamboat, Dusty/4 Horsemen Paul Heyman/Financial planning
Bret vs. Owen. Everything about that feud was incredible, and it lasted a fair few years. It even made that towel match v. Backlund legitimately compelling. Making his mom throw the towel in for Bret was devastating. I remember buying into that betrayal so much. I even got to see them work a match at a house show in Corpus Christi. It was a last minute replacement when Razor Ramon (my second favorite dude at the time) was too strung out to show up. It’s a tragedy on par with human trafficking that Owen never really got another shot at the main event after that Summerslam match in the cage.
Shawn vs Undertaker, 97-98.
I’ll never forget their HIAC match where HBK’s blood dropped from Michaels’ face and landed on the camera. So. . . Awesome.
Macho Man vs. Anyone, or Roddy Piper vs. Anyone.
They were legitimately crazy.
I weep that we never got a Savage vs. Piper feud in 1989 or 1990.
Taz-Sabu. Nothing like a feud where each guy really *does* hate the other, and might snap at any moment and make it real. Adds a certain level of added drama to the proceedings, especially because snapping in a company that employed New Jack seemed inevitable, rather than unprofessional.
I’ve gotta go with Sabu/Taz, as well. (of course, I was ALWAYS a Sabu mark….)
Owen Hart vs Gravity
I don’t have a favorite per say, but, the ones that automatically stick out in my mind are:
-Austin/Hart
– Taker/Mankind
– Rock/HHH
– Jericho/Masked Cruiserweights
– Jericho/HBK
– Edge and Christian vs the Hardyz and Dudleyz
Oh, and Rick Rude/Jake Roberts. This was the first feud where I legitimately wanted the face (Roberts) to flat out murder Rude.
Bret and Owen. They just played it perfectly, and I can’t recall a single match they had that wasn’t great.
I know it’s kind of an obvious choice, but Bret/Shawn definitely holds a special place in my heart.
My brother was three years older than me, and I was born in ’86. Which means right around ’94 – ’97 were the prime years of my early wrestling fandom. My brother and I responded to different characteristics in pop culture figures: he admired the confident leader while I generally went for the cocky showman.
He liked Cyclops, I liked Gambit. He played Guile, I played Ken. He was a Bret Hart fan. I was a Shawn Michaels fan.
For a while our fandoms didn’t intersect in a major way. Shawn did the IC thing while Bret was pretty firmly situated in the main event scene. But in the lead up to WrestleMania 12, everything came to a head.
I still remember watching WM12 scrambled on PPV. I know people like to criticize that match for being 50 minutes of rest holds and 10 minutes of legit action, but to me it’s perfect, even now. I won’t deny nostalgia plays a part in that.
I got out of wrestling right as the Attitude era kicked into gear. Michaels losing at WM14, Owen dying, the show getting away from wrestling…it was basically a snowball effect. I just lost interest, as I think many of us did in the transition from childhood to something resembling adulthood.
I started getting back into wrestling (slowly) in April 2009, when a friend of mine ordered WM25 and invited me over. I didn’t give much of a shit about the current crop of talent, but Michaels was facing the Undertaker, another childhood favorite. I went just for that match. We all know how that turned out.
My brother died 3 months later in July 2009, right when my interest was starting to renew. His death forced me to reconsider Bret Hart and now, loathe as I sometimes am to admit it, Bret Hart damn well may be the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.
Except for Shawn Michaels, that is.
Michael Cole vs Jerry Lawler. Storytelling!
Phantasio vs underwear
Hornswoggle/ El Torito
Dusty Rhodes vs Ric Flair.
Let The American Dream tell you ’bout REAL hard times!
Rock/Mankind
This is the correct answer.
Bret Hart/Stone Cold
May seem strange but, Booker t vs. Beniot best of 7 for the US title.
Woooo I loved that
Sting vs. Vader – Still the greatest feisty underdog vs. unstoppable monster feud ever.
Honorable mention: Misawa vs. Kawada.
Second honorable mention: Akira Hokuto vs. Shinobu Kandori – Possibly the best women’s feud ever. Those two women straight up OBLITERATED each other, multiple times.
While I’ll go to my grave saying that Sting and Ric Flair are wrestling’s greatest rivals, it was always more about them being the constant yin and yang to one another than about any of their individual feuds being world beaters.
So, my answer has to be Chris Jericho vs Dean Malenko.
R-Truth vs. Little Jimmy
Hogan vs Steroids
I’ve got to go with Mankind vs. The Rock, since that was the feud that got me hooked on wrestling. The fact that the feud that popped my wrestling cherry also included the line, “You’ll have to kill me!” makes it hard to top, subjectively speaking.
Hello?
Orton/Pants
No love for Punk/Raven? I was a huge fan of that feud.
Also (most already mentioned):
Raven/Dreamer
Sting/Vader
Steen/Generico
Jacobs/Whitmer
Sting/Dangerous Alliance
Sting/Flair
Flair/Steamboat
Austin/McMahon (because obviously)
Interestingly major feuds don’t stand out for me for WWE so much as occasional matches. There are few WWE feuds that really seem like honest, long-term storytelling the level of some of the above were. At least that I can remember…
Steamboat vs. Savage
Road Warriors vs. Powers of Pain
Bret vs. Austin
Bret vs. HBK
Rock&Roll express vs. Midnight Express
Malenko vs Jericho
Flair vs Funk
Austin vs McMahon
Sting and the 4 Horsemen: Somewhere I still have a journal entry from a LIVID 11 girl written right after the Horsemen turned on Sting and hurt his knee. There are illustrations and everything.
Raven vs Dreamer: For all the dismissive wanking sent in its direction now, the original ECW was truly ground-breaking and different and the Raven/Dreamer feud epitomized that.
CM Punk & Jeff Hardy: It was just perfect. The SES, cosplay, Straight Edge Jesus. Perfect.
Punk v Undertaker is up high on my list, maybe not the top, but pretty high. It was short, only resulted in one match, and it was heavily aided by outside circumstances(Bill Moody’s death) that, had they not existed would have led to a more generic build to WM 29, but the confluence of events is what made it so memorable. The fact that they allowed Punk to take it where he did made it appointment television for me.
I was at WM 30 and will always be grateful that I got to witness the end of the streak live and in person, but the Punk/Taker feud was so perfect that I can’t help but wish that they had put Punk over the year before.
Hard to top Steamboat/Savage when it came to dynamic final matchups. Loved the Kane/Undertaker feud, mostly because WWF did it right. and built it up for almost a year, and it paid off at WM. They didn’t try and rush things just for the sake of ratings, as WCW would have done.
Flair and Sting vs. Terry Funk and the Great Muta. Amazing stuff.
Didn’t seem like that feud went on for very long (after it grew out of Flair-Funk), but I’ll never forget Flair’s blonde locks streaked with his own blood and Muta’s green mist. Nature Boy looked like a Christmas tree… one slowly dying of cirrhosis.
Punk/Cena is the first one to come to mind. I always liked Punk but he really stepped it up right when I was starting to lose interest in WWE and brought me back in. I’d never been more emotionally invested in a match as their epic “first” encounter in Chicago. All their numerous matches after that may not have had all the emotion but they were so good that it kept me hooked for the better part of 2 years.
Some other feuds I always enjoyed were Undertaker/Michaels, Undertaker/Edge and Batista, and I was always partial to Triple H and Batista as well. If I was older I probably would have really enjoyed Macho Man Hulk Hogan. I’m too young to have seen it live but I really like Macho Man from what I have seen.