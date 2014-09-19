Friday Wrestling Conversation: What’s The Worst Match You’ve Ever Seen?

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question should produce some heated answers: what’s the worst professional wrestling match you’ve ever seen?
Anything goes. Stuff you’ve seen on TV, stuff you’ve seen locally, matches that aren’t necessarily the objective “worst” but are your least favorite for some reason … if a match pisses you off just thinking about it, share it with us in the comments section below. If you’ve seen someone’s choice, let them know if you agree or disagree. If you haven’t, try watching it. It’s a miserable way to spend an afternoon, and Night of Champions on Sunday night will seem amazing.
My choice: Jenna Morasca (yes, the one from Survivor) vs. Sharmell. Yes, Booker T’s wife.
It happened at TNA Victory Road 2009. It’s the most abysmal three months you’ll ever spend watching a 10-minute wrestling match. The strikes are so bad they made it into the Botchamania intro, the pin happens via a VAGINA PRESS and the highspot of the match (“highspot”) is the lowest high crossbody you’ve ever seen in your life. I’ve seen chop blocks get more air.
Watch it, soak it in, never forget it. It might not be the worst match I’ve ever seen, but it’s the one that pops into my head first.
How about you?
King of the Ring 2000 – Pat Patterson vs Gerald Brisco in the Hardcore Evening Gown Rules Event for the Hardcore Championship. Vince McMahon couldn’t send out Hardcore Holly out there fast enough.
Lance Storm vs Mike Awesome New Blood Rising. Here you have two of ECW’s finest squaring off for the US title. With the PPV in Canada, Storm was crazy over with the crowd. But of course Russo’s shitty booking kills the match’s 5 star potential by having that stupid Candaian rules angle and having the Mountie of all people as the ref. Storm was already over, he didn’t need that shit to accomplish that. He could have won clean and the roof would have been blown off .
Any match with David Flair. Good lord that guy has the absolute worst pro wrestling career ever.
I know it’s not friday anymore, but my choice is either anything with Ludvig Borga or Steven Regal vs. Goldberg where Regal just decided not to help Goldberg at all, sandbagging him, shoot stretching him for a while and just slowing the match down all he could. He was fired right after and picked up by WWF immediately.
Hogan vs Big Boss Man, Cow Palace 1988. The match was set as the main event, but Hogan was late, so the main event was Brutus Beefcake vs an unnamed jobber (which was garbage). 90 minutes after the “main event” Hogan finally shows up, Boss Man comes out, bell rings, Hogan punches Boss Man in the head, Boss Man falls out of the ring. Count out. Even as an 8 year old, I knew it was the fucking worst. Still the worst to this day.
As far as big matches not even coming close to living up to their hype, yeah Goldberg V Lesnar is up there. But I also hated Rock V Cena 2. I wasn’t expecting too much from that, but even I was shocked at how by-the-numbers and flat out boring it was.
Punjabi Prison match?
Every single scaffolding match ever. To the best of my knowledge, there has never been a scaffolding match that was even halfway decent, let alone good. It’s the same bullshit every single time. 2 people way up high throwing weak strikes at each other and doing a few poorly conceived almost falling off bits while a terrified crowd mostly looks away and hopes nobody actually dies or gets crippled. Then there’s one big bump at the end. Fucking garbage.
I’m with you on that one hundred percent. You can’t do anything legitimately exciting with it without the serious risk of killing someone. All of the action is slow and awkward because everybody is trying not to fall to their death. Just a bad idea all around; the only thing it has going for it is pure novelty which was used up the first time they did it.
NWA/WCW had some stank ass match types, but the scaffold match has them all beat. It may be the most ill conceived match variation ever. I’m amazed it even made it past the pitch.
Hogan vs. Sting, Starrcade ’97. Maybe not the worst wrestled match of all time, but easily the biggest gap between build and execution. This should have been the greatest thing ever, and instead it was the worst with a botched finish(es?).
Hindsight plays a role in my thinking here, but I still wonder what they expected after having the guy out of action for a year and a half before throwing him right into the match culminating close to two years worth of story.
It’s a toss up between “Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar” at Wrestlemania XX for both basically doing NOTHING for over ten minutes, and “Iron Sheik vs Mighty Maccabee” from Grand Masters of Wrestling Volume 2 for being the most boring twenty minutes of my life.
Stevie Ray vs. Scott Steiner, Monday Nitro. It was toward the end of WCW’s run and Steiner was feuding with Booker T over the title. If Stevie Ray lost he had to retire. The match was so bad it was hilarious. My favorite moment was Stevie Ray trying to get his leg up to kick Steiner but his leg never got above 10 inches off the ground. Steiner had to literally lift his leg up so he could counter the kick with a clothesline.
Every single Eddie Edwards vs Davey Richards match ever. Every one of them.
Actually, while we’re talking about nonsensical selling – I’ve been watching WCW stuff on The Network recently, having never caught any of it before outside of individual matches. Just watched Halloween Havoc 95 and The Giant no sold falling of the roof of the arena. What’s up with that?
I specifically remember him selling the Detroit River aspect of it.
Goldberg vs. Lesnar….I was in the arena live for that atrocity
Shawn Michaels ‘losing his smile’ is the absolute worst. I don’t care if it isn’t a match, it pisses me off to no end. One of the worst copouts in wrestling history, and Bret’s the one that got shitted on for it. Unbelievable.
Two matches come to mind… I saw neither live though. Goldberg losing to Nash via Scott Hall tazer (correct me if im wrong; memory is hazy.) And Taker vs. Boss Man. I think that was the first Hell In A Cell after Mankind-Taker, and it was horseshit.
I think Scott used a cattle prong
Booker T joining the nWo. Not the match, just the way it went down. It made no sense how it happened (even by early 2000s WWE standards) , and the crowd didn’t cheer or boo it; they just didn’t give a crap about it. When Booker and Austin reached the “Go Home” part of the match, the crowd agreed with them and started to file up the steps to go home.
Over The Edge the second after they decided to continue, plus RAW the next night. Not terrible wrestling, but just why…
Fair enough. That’s a good opinion for “the worst program you’ve ever seen” post. Also, the truest part of the Owen tribute is Mark Henry’s poetry, and/or Jeff Jarrett winning via the sharpshooter, or Stone Cold ending the show with the belt over a tee shirt in tribute to him, in the middle of the ring.
I’m now home so I’m watching the video–I did not realize TNA shows people’s insides.
Sometime around 98, my family took a vacation to Wildwood along the Jersey Shore. During the week we stayed there, an independent wrestling show happened to be going on featuring NONE OTHER THAN MICK FOLEY, who was the WWF tag champ at the time (with Austin) dressed as Dude Love for a show with Larry Sharpe’s Monster factory students. In addition, there would also be a ton of local guys I didn’t know (I’m laying odds the Quackenbush/Carter/other guy combo was there) and a bunch of legends not currently signed with WWF or WCW. Fallen stars included El Matador Tito Santana, King Kong Bundy, Jimmy Snuka and Sheiky baby. There were also a couple ECW dudes although the only ones I remember are the Pitbulls and now that I like about it, the Headbangers were there who were also in WWF at the time. How were they were working the indies while doing full dates in the E? (If I can find the Polaroids, I’ll see if I can scan them or find the dates.)
Anywho, they did the whole merch stuff before the show and Boardwalk Hall was packed for this type of show. This was the height of the attitude era, it had some names, and Foley was a major star. Opening match is the small flippy dudes and everyone “oohs” and “ahhs” and pro wrestling is super cool.
Then Larry Sharpe’s students started wrestling and I never seen a crowd turn like this. They were garbage in the ring and could barely do basic moves and the parents particularly just became infuriated. I wouldn’t hear swearing like that until college. They actually moves the Pitbulls from a match with the Headbangers to each having them work some of Sharpe’s students just so something watchable would happen. The Pitbulls have valets with them who were either girlfriends or wives and the poor girls just got the worst things shouted at them.
and now to the worst match part. Main is Bundy/Snuka. My parents tried to explain why Jimmy was acting the way he was but they didn’t want to start explaining drugs to me so they mostly just talked about Bundy to “see if he attacks Jimmy.” Match starts and Jimmy is completely out of it. After 4 minutes that felt like an hour where Jimmy just didn’t do anything, Bundy grabs him, throws him in the corner, runs at the splash,SHOVES SNUKA OUT OF THE WAY, hits his head on the turnbuckle, does a 360 and falls down in perfect position for the splash. After the ref tells Jimmy what to do, he goes up to the top rope, can’t get his balance, almost falls multiple times. He hits the Superfly splash and the ref makes the fastest 3 I’ve ever seen.
For a long time it was Trish/Jackie, but this past week’s Naomi/Cameron might have taken the crown. “COUNT IT!”
I’m going to say Undertaker vs Lesner at Wrestlemania 30. It was just so boring. Obviously there was a legitimate reason why this match was so bad and that was Taker getting concussed. But because of this the match was slow, boring, and was devoid of any drama until the final pinfall. The only reason anybody ever references it is because Lesner breaks “The Streak”.
I have watched this years Mania several times and I always skip to the end of this match just to see the crowd reaction and then I skip past the 15 mins. of Taker leaving the ring.
I really hope this isn’t Taker’s last match, because it would be a terrible way to end his career.
I dont think it was a bad match, but to your point… I didnt really care at the end that Taker lost his WM streak. That probably speaks for to the build up, if anything, but regardless, the whole story made less of a big deal about what ended up happening. I was indifferent to the eventual outcome.
That Jackie Gayda match. You know the one.
Ooh, that Christmas Divas match Brandon was in attendance for.
Daffney vs Mrs. Hancock (Stacy Keibler) Wedding gown match.
This was suppose to be the WCW’s version of Raw is Porn I guess. I remember 16 year old me so looking forward to this match, hoping to see Mrs Hancock in a thong. Instead I got David Flair in his underwear. Terrible wrestling, it devolves into a food fight, all the men losing their pants and convinced me that WCW was being booked by 12 year olds.
Scott Steiner vs. HHH at the Royal Rumble 2003. 20 mins of punching with the grand finale being a DQ finish. Didn’t help that followed Benoit vs. Angle either.
This for sure. If it is the match I recall, I only have two memories of the match. One, how fucking terrible it was, and two, Steiner wearing a purple thong that had the group of friends I was watching with laughing our asses off.
Taker/Kane vs. Kronik from (I think) Unforgiven 2001. Good lord, that match was so terrible that I would watch it for comedy.
My most hated match just because it was my first ever time attending a live event was Floyd Mayweather vs. The Big Show at wrestlemania 24. It was a typical celebrity match and it was so boring that their was a fight in the crowd that was more entertaining. F**king hated that match
It’s a low-level UK indy match, but Kris Sprules v Cage Tyler is genuinely the worst match I have ever seen.
[www.youtube.com]
I have no idea what that silly cow’s name is. I’m just gonna call her Melina.
Campbell saved the day there.
Know what definitely doesn’t make this list? Melina vs Alicia Fox.
Hogan and Savage vs Kevin Sullivan and Butcher (Beefcake) at one of the Clash of Champions. Beefcake puts Hogan out with a sleeper and Savage revives him magically with his flying elbow.
Remember Mania 5? Hogan hulked up after the elbow. I like to imagine that was just the Macho Man throwing some deep continuity out for the nerds.
John Cena vs. The Odds. It’s like watching the Harlem Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals. And I’m Krusty watching the TV going, “I thought the Generals were due!”
“Watch as I embarrass your Nexus by leaving WWE to go hang out with Curly Joe… only to remain in WWE with elastic! AH, HA HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAAAAAA!”
I replied to someone mentioning this match below, but I wanted to put more focus on this since I just watched it the other night out of morbid curiosity.
Uncensored ’96, Doomsday Cage Match. Hogan/Savage vs. the Dungeon of Doom and friends, representing The Alliance To End Hulkamania.
Absolutely NO thought was put into this match. The triple cage was built in a spot where half the crowd couldn’t see it very well. The lighting was garbage. The cage looked like it would break at times. There were also no actual rules for the match! Hogan and Savage manage to take out Flair and Arn Anderson and escape the first tier of the cage, so both those guys are eliminated. Right? Okay. Sure. Then Savage manages to lock everyone else to another side of the cage so Hogan can beat up Kevin Sullivan for what seems like years. Then they LEAVE THE TRIPLE CAGE (!) and go to the actual ring and…brawl for another several hours? And then the people who were previously locked in somehow break out and march to the ring, drag Hogan/Savage back to the ring and start again? And then Booty Man runs in with pots and pans. And then Savage pins Flair for no reason to “win” the match.
Seriously, I imagine a lot of people walked away from that match finally realizing that wrestling was fake. Because none of that made any attempt at sense. Holy god.
Eric Bischoff vs. Teddy Long, Survivor Series in 2005. What was the story behind this stupid match ?
It just occurred to me that the Jenna/Sharmell finish is like a much worse version of HHH/Booker T at XIX. Incredible.
It’s nowhere near as bad from a wrestling standpoint, but HHH going over Booker T for the title will never not make me mad.
Goldberg vs Lesnar is the biggest letdown of a match I’ve ever seen. Worse match I ever saw was Eric Bischoff vs. Teddy Long at Survivor Series 05.
Tajiri vs Jonathan Coachman at Backlash 2004. The feud was built around Tajiri giving the Coach the Green Mist backstage after being tricked by Lance Cade and La Résistence. The Coach then spent the next few weeks costing Tajiri matches on RAW. Tajiri beat AL SNOW IN A NINJA COSTUME to win the opportunity to face Coach at the pay-per-view. The crowd wanted to see Coach’s ass kicked, but the match ended up with Coach targeting the leg of Tajiri for what seemed like an eternity. During the comeback, LANCE CADE OUT OF NOWHERE gives Tajiri A SINGLE PUNCH TO THE FACE, knocking Tajiri out apparently and Coach rolled him up for THE DISTRACTION WIN. The payoff was just THE COACH AND CADE WERE SECRETLY IN CAHOOTS and nothing else.
Oh God, I remember that one. It’s a shame because the rest of the show was brilliant.
Off the top my head I’d go with Warrior v. Hogan at Halloween Havoc 98, I think it was the last WCW ppv I ordered after giving them a second chance after the Starrcade 97 debacle so yeah lol
Also I want to toss in Bret Hart v. Vince McMahon…a match at WM XXVI 13 years in the making or in other words way too late even with Bret going through health problems and the terrible last sec add on of the Hart Family attempting to ‘act’ evil outside the ring as they betrayed Bret only to go back to taking Vince’s money and screwing him and just a shitload of chair shots and Vince floundering around like a fish out of water….good god almighty >_<
I’ve seen plenty of crappy squash matches, and a bunch of matches with dumb “twists”, but this match was a DRAWN OUT 12 minute squash with some of the most ridiculous “twists” ever. It was so badly written, I can’t help but call Vince/Bret the worst match ever.
Jerry Lawler vs Michael Cole at Wrestlemania. It lasted like 30 minutes and Cole didn’t even get the beating he deserved.
Plus, Sheamus vs Daniel Bryan got kicked to the pre-show to give time to this match.
Ugh. Good choice.
To me, build up to a match and crowd reaction is more important than a match itself so the worst matches I remember were always supposed to be big.
Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg and Cena vs. Orton at Royal Rumble.
At least lesnar and Goldberg have the excuse of not wanting to be injured. Cena and Orton have no excuse for having that bland and predictable match on a bad g four ppv. It was everything that could be wrong with modern wrestling.
In ring wise? The worst worked match has to be hogan yokozuna at wrestlemania 9. Lets just pretend it never happened.
Maybe Sting vs Jeff Hardy at Victory Road 2011.
Probably Maxine vs Kaitlyn.
Also, anything involving Kofi Kingston. Not objectively, I simply can’t enjoy any wrestling match that involves him. Zero meaning, It’s just the same formulaic setting with the same flippity dippity bullshit.
Yeah, I agree about Kofi. His rumble spots are cool but he’s basically a jobber with more hype who jumps and flips a lot.
Does it have to be matches we’ve seen all the way through or just matches we’ve ever seen? Cause if it’s latter then the ladder match at the end of the latest Botchamania, Cameron vs Naomi was a better ladder match then that match.
I busted a gut when they finally reached the damn thing and no one could unhook it.
This April/May during the wrestlemania revenge tour in the UK, I saw a Big Show vs Kane cage match, which featured several of the slowest over the cage escape attempts I’ve ever seen. In 2001 a show/Kane cage match would probably be good. In 2014 it was the drizzling shits.
And what a cage it was, 8” taller than Show (if that), L’il Naitch slipping on his gloves to assemble it like knock off flatpack junk and added drama trying to predict which irish whip would pop the brackets off the damn thing. They announced the cage match and I swear everyone in attendance looked at the empty space above the ring and in unison cried “bullshit!”
Jay Leno vs. Hulk Hogan
I don’t know, Leno’s wrist lock on Hogan looked pretty devastating.
I think I suppressed that from my mind until just now.
OH! THE HORROR!
no contest, Jeff Hardy v Heroin with Sting as guest Referee.
I saw Chavo Guerrero Jr vs Blue Demon Jr a couple weeks ago at the first Lucha Underground taping and it was the slowest, most awkward match I’ve ever seen. I hope they’re able to spice it up a little with some creative editing. At one point, Chavo is doing a headscissor takedown and it moving so slowly that he has literally crawl down Demon’s body to finish the move.
Fortunately, Chavo’s match the next day was 1400% better.
That’s fair. It’s more accurate to say it was the worst match I recall seeing in the immediate-to-recent past.
I was there too. I wouldn’t say it was the worst match I’ve ever seen. I mean, it wasn’t good. Not by a long shot, but there are worse matches.
Did Vickie wrestle it?
I think most of the card for Mania IX could qualify for “worst match you’ve seen.” I can’t recall any good matches on that card.
I feel like the most painful matches to watch are ones with good (or even serviceable) wrestlers in terrible matches. I typically change the channel if bad wrestlers are having a bad match, so a lot of the awful divas matches over the past couple years sort of blur together.
That being said, Bossman and Undertaker Hell in a Cell and the Al Snow Bossman Kennel from Hell matches both stick out. As a matter of fact, there have been quite a few terrible gimmick matches that have not panned out.
For some reason, Cena and Orton from this year’s Royal Rumble comes to mind as well. All the ingredients were there for a trainwreck, from the crowd wanting to see one wrestler and one wrestler only (Daniel Bryan), to the WWE deciding to follow up a gimmick blow-off match (and title unification) with a super duper normal no stipulation match, to Cena and Orton being completely impotent in their attempts to coerce the crowd into being interested. That match felt like it was a three-hour iron man stalemate, and I still don’t remember who won.
House show in early 2000’s Vader vs Mark Henry, Vader looked like he had given up on life at that point and Mark hadn’t even become Sexual Chocolate yet so it was two fat guys exchanging bear hugs for twenty minutes while the crowd prayed for it to end.