Friday Wrestling Conversation: What’s The Worst Match You’ve Ever Seen?

#Survivor #TNA #Friday Conversation #Pro Wrestling
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.19.14 146 Comments

This week’s Friday Wrestling Conversation question should produce some heated answers: what’s the worst professional wrestling match you’ve ever seen?

Anything goes. Stuff you’ve seen on TV, stuff you’ve seen locally, matches that aren’t necessarily the objective “worst” but are your least favorite for some reason … if a match pisses you off just thinking about it, share it with us in the comments section below. If you’ve seen someone’s choice, let them know if you agree or disagree. If you haven’t, try watching it. It’s a miserable way to spend an afternoon, and Night of Champions on Sunday night will seem amazing.

My choice: Jenna Morasca (yes, the one from Survivor) vs. Sharmell. Yes, Booker T’s wife.

It happened at TNA Victory Road 2009. It’s the most abysmal three months you’ll ever spend watching a 10-minute wrestling match. The strikes are so bad they made it into the Botchamania intro, the pin happens via a VAGINA PRESS and the highspot of the match (“highspot”) is the lowest high crossbody you’ve ever seen in your life. I’ve seen chop blocks get more air.

Watch it, soak it in, never forget it. It might not be the worst match I’ve ever seen, but it’s the one that pops into my head first.

How about you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#TNA#Friday Conversation#Pro Wrestling
TAGSFRIDAY CONVERSATIONFRIDAY WRESTLING CONVERSATIONJENNA MORASCAPRO WRESTLINGSHARMELLsurvivorTNATNA PRO WRESTLINGTNA WRESTLINGUNSEXY CATFIGHTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP