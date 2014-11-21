Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Makes Up Your Survivor Series Dream Team?

This week’s Friday Conversation may turn out to be one of the most divisive discussions we’ve had yet: If you could choose any wrestler, living or dead, who would you put on your dream Survivor Series team?
Recently WWE.com polled their own Superstars as to who they would choose for themselves, and they built some pretty decent teams. Paige’s includes Bull Nakano, Molly Holly, AJ Lee, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. I am all-in on a Paige-Nakano team up for the record. Dean Ambrose, secretly the smartest man in the WWE all of a sudden, had this to say of his own preferences:
“[Nick Bockwinkel would] bring a little class and prestige to a team that will have some unsavory characters on it,” Ambrose said. “We need some level-headed veteran leadership to right the ship.”
His next selections were more in line with The Lunatic Fringe’s reputation.
“Terry Funk is unpredictable and versatile and impossible to plan for,” he said. “And third would be Vader, because myself and Terry Funk can take a lot of punishment. We’re gonna need a guy that can really dish it out, and Vader would be the heavy of the team.”
And with his last choice, Tully Blanchard, Ambrose showcased his love for the NWA and his roots in watching southern-style pro wrestling.
“He’s a brilliant strategist,” Ambrose explained, “and a guy with a really good motor to really wear out the opposing team and really keep the pace up.”
Are you popping as hard as I am for a Nick Bokwinkel pick? Are you also aware that Nick Bockwinkel is the greatest wrestling rapper of his or any generation? I mean, that’s a solid pick right there.
I’ve been thinking long and hard about my own picks for at least the last five minutes, and I can safely say that this list I am pulling out on the fly will trump any and all teams you guys can put together:
1. William Regal, though he’ll solely be referred to as Bill
2. Bill Carr, current member of Team Tremendous and owner of the prettiest Boss Man Slam since…well, the Boss Man himself
3. Bull Nakano since she’s basically perfect in every single way
4. Bull from Night Court
5. Biff Busick, because he’s great at wrestles and also alliteration is very, very important to me
I would manage said team and call them the Killer Bs. Confusing our opponents into thinking they’re about to wrestle B. Brian Blair but actually running into a million german suplexes is our greatest asset.
So what say you, precious With Spandex readers? Who would you put on your team? What wrestler would give you the edge over my unstoppable band of bros and Bulls? Bonus points if you have a cool name. Let us know in the comment section below!
*Said points cannot be redeemed for cash, goods, or services, but you will look hella cool on the internet.
Team KANAK ATTACK:
Captain: Don Muraco
Brian Adams (as Kona Crush)
King Curtis Iaukea
Taiyo Kea
Anchor: Akebono
Winnahs, brah.
Michaels/Angle/Mysterio/Punk/Zayn
Team My Favorite Pplz yay.
Dominic DeNucci
Diamond Doll
Diamond Dallas Page
Paige
Powerhouse Parker
Team DDDDDDPPPP
Team STARDOM
Io Shirai
Yoshiko
Nanae Takahashi
Mayu Iwatani
Kairi Hojo
Owen Hart, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Vader & Rick Rude
vs
Sting, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, Magnum TA & Steiner Bros.
Doink the Clown (Evil version)
Abdullah Kobayashi
Vampiro (ICP version)
King Kong Bundy
team Clown Baby.
Last one
Black Tiger, Battle Cat, Tyson Kidd, and Teddy Hart
Team KITTY!
Managed by Grumpy Cat, of course
Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, Taz, and Bagley
Team Gonna Kill You with Hugs
CM Punk, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, and Arachnaman
Team Comic Book Geeks
My team would be based on the Ultimate Warriors 1989 team. (Favorite Survivor Series Team Ever)
Ultimate Warrior – Mr Survivor Series
The Young Bucks – Updated Version of the Rockers
Kevin Steen – Updated Version of The Anvil
Myself – Because I want to be on this team. I’ll be the Bobby “The Brain” Heenan of the team.
My team name would be The Ultimate MexiTeam
I was going to have some carefully worded post about five wrestlers that would gel so well together to defeat any opponent but if we’re going by WWE’s kayfabe, fuck it, here’s my team. Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Bruno Sammartino, The Rock and Brock Lesnar. The most kayfabe unbeatable WWE team ever.
That team couldn’t touch my team of Cena, Cena, Cena, Cena and Cena.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Kevin Steen
Chuck Taylor
The Young Bucks
Team Chaotic Evil
Kenta Kobashi (the captain, the heart)
Stone Cold Steve Austin (the rage)
William Regal (the brain)
Kazuchika Okada (the showmanship)
Brock Lesnar (the muscle)
Team Invictus
John Cena
John Cena’s newist shirt
John Cena’s headband that he wraps around his arm
John Cena’s hat
John Cena’s little hand towel thing
My team will never lose, NO MATTER WHAT ODDS YOU THROW AT HIM JACK
Forgot the team name.
Team “Some of you may hate me, some of you love me, and that’s ok”
Team Shoot Murder You
Saraya Knight
Zack Sabre Jr.
Chris Hero
Tomohiro Ishii
Akira Hokuto
There’s always Jimmy Snuka.
I hate myself for thinking this, but I can’t carry the burden alone:
You forgot the team captain, [name redacted].
World’s Cutest Survivor Series Team
Joey Ryan
Candice LaRae
Chuck Taylor
Heidi Lovelace
Nakamura (Cause seriously, have you SEEN this dude’s Twitter account?)
6th “man” off the bench…Cutie Suzuki
Team “It Tastes Like Burning”
Kenta Kobashi
Jun Akiyama
Great Mutt
Bam Bam Bigelow
and…oh, let’s say…Kane
The Dean Machine
Dean Malenko
Dean Ambrose
Dean Douglas
Simon Dean.
Also Doc Dean.
We’d also accept “The Dean Police,” so they could come out to “Dream Police.”
my husband and i talked about this at length last night and this morning. we have discovered our son’s ultimate survivor series team:
TEAM JONNY:
dean ambrose (our kid’s wrestling namesake – both dean-o and our son share the first name of jonathan in real life)
daniel bryan (our son’s birthday twin – born 05/22)
sami zayn dressed as the bunny (because our boy loves bunnies and he also loves NXT like mom and dad.)
brock lesnar (our son hates john cena – plus he laughs at bork.)
and bret hart (the baby and i were watching wrestlemania XXX the other day and when bret hart appeared on camera, jonny wouldn’t stop laughing at him. good choice.)
Funk & White
Dory Funk Jr.
Terry Funk
Vader (aka Leon White)
Flash Funk
Dynamite Kid
Lightning Kid
Kid Kash
Tyson Kidd
“The Kids Are Alright”
Enter Team Underappreciated Mid-Lowcard Heels
Cesaro
Miz
Mizdow
Tyson Kidd
Johnny Curtis (RIP Fandango)
Insert Titus O’Neil and Brad Maddox to join Heath Slater as personal commentators and Curtis Axel and Justin Gabriel as time keepers for Team Underappreciated Mid-Lowcard Heels.
Heath Slater will be Team Underappreciated Mid-Lowcard Heel’s personal commentator.
Mankind
Hardy Boyz + Lita
Bayley
TEAM XTREME KINDNESS
Jake The Snake
Randy Orton
Stone Cold
Roddy Piper
Dean Ambrose
Team: Viper’s Pit
Goldust
Dusty Rhodes
Dolph Ziggler
Seth Rollins
Shawn Michaels
Team: Sell Me A Dream
The Young Bucks
The American Wolves
Seth Rollins
TEAM: Take it home, Seth.
Team RIKISHI:
Genichiro Tenryu
Akira Taue
Akebono
John Tenta
Rikidozan
Alternate: Yokozuna
Team Natural Distasters Redux: Earthquake, Typhoon, Lance Storm, Hurricane Helms
Team Rhodes Hard And Put Away Wet: Cody Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes, Hardcore Holly, Roman Reigns’ hair
Team “If they just did this coming out of the last PPV it would have been awesome”: Bo Dallas plus losers Cesaro, Show, Henry, Zayn
Miho Wakizawa/Kayo Noumi/Momoe Nakanishi/Nanae Takahashi vs. Michiko Ohmukai/Yumi Fukawa/Etsuko Mita/Mima Shimoda
@themosayat That’s awesome to hear. I need to see more of her later work, but I was a big fan of her and these wrestlers during this era (’00-’02) which is where my “match” would take place.
I’ve recently seen a Nanae Takahashi match, and I was far beyond impressed. it may have actually changed the way I look at wrestling, and legitimately raised my standards.
Bret Hart
Owen Hart
Chris Jericho
Kevin Steen
Sami Zayn
Team Canada
Michael Iwasa
Daniel Mishima
Stalker Ichikawa
Kikutaro
Colt Cabana
My survivor series match would be super duper fun and hilarious.
this’d be the friggin’ best!
Bull Buchanan
Bull Nakano
Bull Dempsey
The British Bulldogs
Team Bullshit.
THAT would be a good team.
love
I mean, if we were actually doing cards…
Fit Finlay/Dean Malenko/Tony Mamaluke/William Regal/Ultimo Dragon vs. Jody Fleisch/Brian Kendrick/Billy Kidman/Paul London/Rey Mysterio.
Dean Ambrose/Jeff Hardy/Matt Hardy/Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins vs. Kurt Angle/Shelton Benjamin/Christian/Edge/Charlie Haas.
Ayako Hamada/Dynamite Kansai/Megumi Kudo/Mayumi Ozaki/Mariko Yoshida vs. Akira Hokuto/Takako Inoue/Etsuko Mita/Bull Nakano/Mima Shimoda.
Chris Benoit/Antonio Cesaro/Chris Jericho/CM Punk/Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan/Eddie Guerrero/Cody Rhodes/Dustin Rhodes/Sami Zayn.
Brock Lesnar/Rick Steiner/Scott Steiner/Jack Swagger/Dolph Ziggler vs. Paul Orndorff/Butch Reed/Ron Simmons/Vader/Steve Williams
Arn Anderson/Tully Blanchard/Ric Flair/Curt Hennig/Rick Rude vs. Robert Gibson/Rick Martel/Ricky Morton/Tito Santana/Ricky Steamboat.
Steve Austin/Mick Foley/Bret Hart/Owen Hart/Brian Pillman vs. Scott Hall/Shawn Michaels/Kevin Nash/Triple H/Sean Waltman.
my perfect fangirl friendly survivor series team: the shield, william regal, and leo kruger (complete with the bloodied head of the bloody bunny.)
Or how about this – DDP, Col. DeBeers, Davey Boy Smith, and the Road Dogg as…
…the Diamond Dogs.
Okay, so I may just be trying to see how many Bowie albums I can turn into Survivor Series teams here.
John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and The Rock…
Team “Heroes”.
Last one, I promise.
Disco Inferno, Alex Wright, Fandango, and the pre-shoplifting version of Emma team up to become…
…Team Let’s Dance.
Okay, here’s an easy one. Shawn Michaels, Rick Martel, Rick Rude, and Dory Funk Jr, who are of course…
…Team Hunky Dory.
Dolph Ziggler, Cody Rhodes, Brad Anderson, and Jack Swagger as…
…Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Marth.
+1
I’ve taken the liberty of setting up a card because I’m indecisive:
Team Natural Talent (Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, the Steiner Brothers, and Cesaro) vs. 2004 (Eddie Guerrero, [REDACTED], Edge, Booker T, and Chris Jericho)
The WWE Mold (Dolph Ziggler, Cody Rhodes, Bad News Barrett, Ryback, and Bray Wyatt) vs. The 80% Indy Squad (CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and the Shield)
The NXT Five (Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville, Hideo Itami, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens) vs. Live at Budokan (Shinsuke Nakamura, Kazuchika Okada, A.J. Styles, Shelton Benjamin, and Jushin Liger)
pretty awesome! (aside from Benjamen, God, why’d you even choose him?!)
Hurricane, Foley, Minotaur, Giant Gonzalez, Wyatt
Team Mindfuck
Yokozuna
Wahoo McDaniel
Akeem, the African Dream
Nikita Koloff
Baron von Raschke
Managed by The Grand Wizard
TEAM FREEDONIANS
(Wrestlers who totally aren’t from the country they lay claim to)
The Four Pillars of Heaven + Phillip Gooljar.
I WIN
Sting
Edge
Sid Vicious
Bryan Adams
Booker T
Team Same Names As Musicians
I grew up in the early 90s, Survivor Series teams should only have four members. So here we go:
Stone Cold, Chris Benoit, Legion of Doom.
and heck they could face:
Vader, Taz, Faces of Fear
Brody, Harper, John “Berzerker” Nord, D-Bry, and Bray.
Team Beards Are Fun!
Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “Hurricane” Helms, Al Snow, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon.)
Team Weather Advisory.
👍
Flair, muta, Benoit, Vader, Brody
Mr Perfect, Rick Rude and the Fabulous Rougeau Brothers. Perfection was achieved in 1989. Don’t mess with it.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!
John Cena, Batista, Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton
I started watching in 2007, don’t judge me.
you choose the “winning team” (like, THE ABSOLUTE WINNING TEAM, NO DISCUSSION!) but you ain’t winning THIS game with that, Jack.
Team Stampede:
Jack Evans.
Billy Graham.
Mark Henry.
Honky Tonk Man.
Toshiaki Kawada.
MVP
RVD
DDP
JBL
JTG
Managed by HHH
TEAM MINESTRONE
(with apologies to JYD, EC3, IRS, HOG, PIG, ODB)
HBK?
This was originally Team Alpha(bet) Males, but I copied something weird.
Goldberg
Barry Horowitz
Raven
Colt Cabana
Andy Kaufman
Co-managed by Sam Muchnick and Paul Heyman
Team “Waiter, This Soup is Cold.”
AKA “The He-Brusiers”