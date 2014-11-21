Friday Wrestling Conversation: Who Makes Up Your Survivor Series Dream Team?

This week’s Friday Conversation may turn out to be one of the most divisive discussions we’ve had yet: If you could choose any wrestler, living or dead, who would you put on your dream Survivor Series team?

Recently WWE.com polled their own Superstars as to who they would choose for themselves, and they built some pretty decent teams. Paige’s includes Bull Nakano, Molly Holly, AJ Lee, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. I am all-in on a Paige-Nakano team up for the record. Dean Ambrose, secretly the smartest man in the WWE all of a sudden, had this to say of his own preferences:

“[Nick Bockwinkel would] bring a little class and prestige to a team that will have some unsavory characters on it,” Ambrose said. “We need some level-headed veteran leadership to right the ship.” His next selections were more in line with The Lunatic Fringe’s reputation. “Terry Funk is unpredictable and versatile and impossible to plan for,” he said. “And third would be Vader, because myself and Terry Funk can take a lot of punishment. We’re gonna need a guy that can really dish it out, and Vader would be the heavy of the team.” And with his last choice, Tully Blanchard, Ambrose showcased his love for the NWA and his roots in watching southern-style pro wrestling. “He’s a brilliant strategist,” Ambrose explained, “and a guy with a really good motor to really wear out the opposing team and really keep the pace up.”

Are you popping as hard as I am for a Nick Bokwinkel pick? Are you also aware that Nick Bockwinkel is the greatest wrestling rapper of his or any generation? I mean, that’s a solid pick right there.

I’ve been thinking long and hard about my own picks for at least the last five minutes, and I can safely say that this list I am pulling out on the fly will trump any and all teams you guys can put together:

1. William Regal, though he’ll solely be referred to as Bill

2. Bill Carr, current member of Team Tremendous and owner of the prettiest Boss Man Slam since…well, the Boss Man himself

3. Bull Nakano since she’s basically perfect in every single way

4. Bull from Night Court

5. Biff Busick, because he’s great at wrestles and also alliteration is very, very important to me

I would manage said team and call them the Killer Bs. Confusing our opponents into thinking they’re about to wrestle B. Brian Blair but actually running into a million german suplexes is our greatest asset.

So what say you, precious With Spandex readers? Who would you put on your team? What wrestler would give you the edge over my unstoppable band of bros and Bulls? Bonus points if you have a cool name. Let us know in the comment section below!

*Said points cannot be redeemed for cash, goods, or services, but you will look hella cool on the internet.