Game of Thrones, Super Mario, And More Pop-Culture Characters Meet Pro-Wrestling In This Amazing Crossover Art

While Stockton-based artist Ramon Villalobos is currently sneaking cravates into the adventures of the Yong Avengers in Marvel’s Original Sin series, he can also be found creating incredible mash-ups of your favourite pop culture characters and professional wrestling.

Villalobos cites his influences as Frank Quitely, Rafael Grampa, Will Eisner, and Jaime Hernandez. When asked about his favourite wrestler, his response was “A tough question, for sure. I guess maybe Brie Bella. She’s killing the game right now.”

Ramon Villalobos is a treasure. Find out more about his art (including where to purchase) here. Click through the gallery for more of his incredible pro-wrestling pieces.

