Game of Thrones, Super Mario, And More Pop-Culture Characters Meet Pro-Wrestling In This Amazing Crossover Art

While Stockton-based artist Ramon Villalobos is currently sneaking cravates into the adventures of the Yong Avengers in Marvel’s Original Sin series, he can also be found creating incredible mash-ups of your favourite pop culture characters and professional wrestling.
Villalobos cites his influences as Frank Quitely, Rafael Grampa, Will Eisner, and Jaime Hernandez. When asked about his favourite wrestler, his response was “A tough question, for sure. I guess maybe Brie Bella. She’s killing the game right now.”
Ramon Villalobos is a treasure. Find out more about his art (including where to purchase) here. Click through the gallery for more of his incredible pro-wrestling pieces.
Once I saw the draw up of Scorpion, I wondered how long until someone’s using that exact look as a gimmick…
these are all super fantastic :D
All the buys for Donkey Kong doing the Gorilla Clutch.
These are all awesome. Style reminds me of Rafael Grampa, who is also a fan of wrestling.
Shouldn’t Bane be hitting Batman with a backbreaker?
Torture Rack, at least.
They should get this guy to draw the WWE comics, instead of that horrendous tracer that makes Bluewater Production biographies of Stephanie Meyer look like they were done by Mike Kaluta
That El Generico artwork is the coolest f’ing thing I’ve ever seen.
agreed.
Big fan of Ramon’s work, these are great!
In memory of Kassius Ohno:
I’m glad there are a few Quitely-clones popping up now. Villalobos and Chris Burnham are two good ones. Just too bad Quitely’s back is so messed up he can’t really do interiors in a timely fashion anymore. One more big Morrison/Quitely project would be great and I’ve got high hopes for the Charlton issue of Multiversity.
Agreed. Dude’s hideous old person fetus faces almost single-handedly killed my huge X-Men craze back in the day.
I want that Rhodes Dynasty art on the side of my house.
Hey, you got a ‘shoutout’
CM Punk is God.
hahahahahahahahahahahaha
I hated Batman and Robin when Morrison was writing but have been digging the art on all the Batman comics except on Detective, which gets a little trashy from time to time.
That CM Punk one, and Jason/Freddy are fucking great.
Look, if Jason could lose to Tommy, a girl with physic powers, a SWAT team, and some retards from the future, I’m pretty sure Freddy Fucking Kruger has a pretty good chance.
HOLY SHIT THE GREEN BASTARD FROM PARTS UNKNOWN (PROBABLY THE DUMP WHERE RAY LIVES)!!!!!!!