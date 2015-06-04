Get Ready For Owens vs. Bálor (Part Two), Live From Japan On WWE Network

Not far back, we learned that WWE planned on pulling out all the stops on their mini-tour of Japan later this summer. Finn Bálor will be taking on Chris Jericho, and Brock Lesnar is being advertised for a match against Kofi Kingston (of all people) in the world-famous Ryōgoku Sumo Hall. So, while it’s a bad time to be New Day’s jumpiest member, it’s a pretty great time to be Bálor. Not only does he get a dream match against Jericho, but it was just announced yesterday that NXT’s resident demon summoner will receive a title shot on July 4 in Japan against Kevin Owens, live on the WWE Network. Proud NXT den father Triple H was quick to put the news on Twitter:
As if that wasn’t enough, check out the official WWE website acknowledging Bálor’s past life in Japan:
Though Owens defeated Bálor in their last encounter, Bálor has a bit of a home field advantage in Japan. He competed there for nearly a decade, starting as a young student sweeping the dojo floors and leaving a highly decorated champion. Plus, Bálor promised that Owens won’t be facing the same Superstar he stepped in the ring with in March, stating that the reigning NXT Champion will come face to face with a demon in Japan.
So, there’s another surreal thing that transpired in the world of wrestling this year: WWE is publicly talking about Bálor’s journey from being a New Japan youngboy to ruling the junior heavyweight division as Prince Devitt. I still have a few questions, though. Is the rest of the card being shown, or just the title match? Will we see a throwback bodypaint design? And most importantly, will there be interference from the Bullet Club? I’m just saying, Kenny Omega could start global brand warfare if he jumped ship to NXT.
Bullet Club Invasion!!!
If Kenny Omega interferes and does his chainsaw arm thing to Owens…. I mean……
I wouldn’t be able to handle that. II just wouldn’t.
That would make me the happiest. THE HAPPIEST. Kenny Omega is not fucking fucking around.
Did a quick Google of Omega’s finishers and I was just like, “What? An electric chair into a German (sometimes from the top rope)? What the…”
@Chong The One Winged Angel is DOPE:
and i usually hate getting up at six-thirty in the morning. for ANY reason. EXCEPT FOR THIS.
According to that previous story Balor-Jericho was originally announced for the 4th, so presumably they’re just not doing that now. (Jericho’s now facing Neville, which is a decent trade-off)
They’re doing it on the 3rd, per Jericho’s Facebook
I will absolutely be watching this.
This feels like the first legitimately innovative thing they’re doing with the network.
Hopefully they do more of it! If I can watch stuff like this, Elimination Chamber and the NXT specials, I seriously don’t EVER need to watch Raw again. Which would be nice.
I am now watching RAW just for Owens :D
Cant believe I am saying this but I may even start watching smackdown!!!
Finally, they’re doing some good stuff with the Network! I feel like I’m actually getting my money’s worth, because Payback sure didn’t do it.
Think there will be more matches on the card? Less to get excited about with Sami and Hideo out but a kick ass Women’s match should happen.
Already been announced, and that match is the only NXT representation:
Lucha Dragons vs Los Matadores
Nikki Bella vs Paige vs Naomi
The New Day vs Kiddsaro
Chris Jericho vs Neville
Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston (!)
Cena & Ziggler vs Kane & Barrett
@ everyone wondering about the rest of the card… My understanding is this is the only NXT match from Japan, the rest will just be main roster guys (Lesnar and Cena in particular).
This is great because it’s a way to get THE DEMON out as Finn’s functional debut to the wider WWE audience in a spot where it makes sense.
I’ll be at home visiting my folks, who don’t really get my wrestling fandom, and I think I’m going to make them watch this.
I’m really having a hard time understanding the Lesnar – Kofi matchup. This is literally a match no one wants to see and the only believable outcome would be a complete squash.
Best guess is Lesnar wanted to do the Japanese dates and Kofi was amenable to being thrown about. We don’t know how much of the card is actually being shown yet, only the NXT match is being advertised.
I would imagine the whole card will be shown. They announced the matches, would seem a bit weird to only show one match. I think I’d rather see Kane or Big Show instead of Kofi.
Oh well, at least Balor will be over huge, and I imagine he takes the title
I hope everyone is waiting for THE DEMON Finn Balor when the lights go out and neon light electric jacket Finn Balor comes out instead.
Perfectly acceptable.
Am I the only one who thinks Brock might get a surprise opponent rather than Kofi Kingston?
He’ll probably kill Kofi before the match even starts, and then Cena comes out and they brawl for a while or whatever.
No more mr. Demon Guy!
Meet the reeeaaal rock’n’rolla, FINN BÁLOR.
*Gun Stun outta nowhere, followed by the Underboss cleaning house*
Keep to kafaybe Regal! Brock’s supposed to be suspended indefinitely (super nitpicky, I know. But I appreciate the little things)
Heyman’s already admitted he’ll be back soon on Network programming.
@signor Exactly, Heyman should of kept to it too. When Austin asked him about Brock returning, he could of just been like “My client’s lawyers are close to reversing this ridiculous suspension” or something.
Obviously leaks happen and the internet spoils everything, but its a lot easier to enjoy the program when the characters keep to the story
I doubt the Lesner/Kofi match will happen. I’m guessing its just there to announce Brock Lesner will be at the event before they can confirm his real opponent. Possibly from NJPW.
Also, Dream Match: Rollins vs Nakamura
I, of course, wanted to see the Nakamura/Bryan match, but with him being out, Rollins/Nakamura would be pretty sweet too. And hopefully it will be a full setup, not the shitty house show setups, because I would want to see WWE’s version of Nakamura’s entrance (as long as they use the music he wants.)