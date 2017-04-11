It’s Official: Kane Is Running For Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

#WWE
04.11.17 11 months ago 6 Comments

WWE Raw

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of professional wrestling was Glenn Jacobs’ intention to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Yes, they call the head of an entire county a mayor. Don’t look at me, I didn’t make that happen. Jacobs, better known to the world at large as WWE Superstar and legend Kane, has been eyeing the position for at least a year now. Well, our long Kane-wait is over.

Jacobs finally, officially, for-realsies announced his candidacy on Tuesday. Via Wrestling Online:

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor. As Knox County Mayor, I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” Jacobs said, as reported by ABC affiliate WATE 6.

In true Kane fashion, Jacobs announced his candidacy at a barbecue joint called Sweet P’s in Knoxville. Oh, and his official logo for his campaign has a flame in it. Because of Kane.

We’re not entirely sure how good Jacobs’ chances of winning the position are, but it certainly helps that he’s been a visible resident in the area for well over a decade. And also, he’s famous. As expected, he will run as a Republican in the election, which takes place on May 1, 2018. So he’ll be on that campaign trail for a solid year. Best of luck to Kane and his entire family, which includes The Undertaker and the late Paul Bearer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSGLENN JACOBSKANETENNESSEEWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP