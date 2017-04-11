It’s Official: Kane Is Running For Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

WWE Raw

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of professional wrestling was Glenn Jacobs’ intention to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Yes, they call the head of an entire county a mayor. Don’t look at me, I didn’t make that happen. Jacobs, better known to the world at large as WWE Superstar and legend Kane, has been eyeing the position for at least a year now. Well, our long Kane-wait is over.

Jacobs finally, officially, for-realsies announced his candidacy on Tuesday. Via Wrestling Online:

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor. As Knox County Mayor, I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” Jacobs said, as reported by ABC affiliate WATE 6.

In true Kane fashion, Jacobs announced his candidacy at a barbecue joint called Sweet P’s in Knoxville. Oh, and his official logo for his campaign has a flame in it. Because of Kane.

Glenn Jacobs getting ready to announce his run for Knox County Mayor. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/pt4reC7UsV — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) April 11, 2017

We’re not entirely sure how good Jacobs’ chances of winning the position are, but it certainly helps that he’s been a visible resident in the area for well over a decade. And also, he’s famous. As expected, he will run as a Republican in the election, which takes place on May 1, 2018. So he’ll be on that campaign trail for a solid year. Best of luck to Kane and his entire family, which includes The Undertaker and the late Paul Bearer.