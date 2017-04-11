It’s Official: Kane Is Running For Mayor Of Knox County, Tennessee

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of professional wrestling was Glenn Jacobs’ intention to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Yes, they call the head of an entire county a mayor. Don’t look at me, I didn’t make that happen. Jacobs, better known to the world at large as WWE Superstar and legend Kane, has been eyeing the position for at least a year now. Well, our long Kane-wait is over.
Jacobs finally, officially, for-realsies announced his candidacy on Tuesday. Via Wrestling Online:
“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Knox County Mayor. As Knox County Mayor, I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” Jacobs said, as reported by ABC affiliate WATE 6.
In true Kane fashion, Jacobs announced his candidacy at a barbecue joint called Sweet P’s in Knoxville. Oh, and his official logo for his campaign has a flame in it. Because of Kane.
We’re not entirely sure how good Jacobs’ chances of winning the position are, but it certainly helps that he’s been a visible resident in the area for well over a decade. And also, he’s famous. As expected, he will run as a Republican in the election, which takes place on May 1, 2018. So he’ll be on that campaign trail for a solid year. Best of luck to Kane and his entire family, which includes The Undertaker and the late Paul Bearer.
It seems Corporate Kane has evolved to Candidate Kane.
Jokes aside – according to the 2010 census, Knox County is more than twice the size of the city of Knoxville. The current governor went straight from being mayor of Knoxville before jumping to his current job.
If he can win mayor of Knox County it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see Gov. Kane dropping pile-drivers when Raw and/or SDL passes through Tenn. someday. I’m sure the McMahon’s would back that campaign if he’s a Republican.
