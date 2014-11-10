Global Force Wrestling Teased Another Announcement And Forgot To Remember Remembrance Day

Global Force Wrestling is currently teasing a major announcement via their Twitter account that’s to take place on November 11th at 11:00am. Despite the fact that their last Major Announcement™ was something they had already kind of announced, I feel it’s safe to say that this one is not announcing the end of World War I hostilities.

Every year on Remembrance Day, nations of the Commonwealth observe a two-minute moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. November 11th, 1918 marked the armistice signing by German representatives, but has since evolved as a day of respect for all of those killed in combat.

While some nations don’t closely observe the 11th-hour tradition, some, like France, Great Britain, Benelux, and especially Canada, place great ceremonial importance on the observance. In fact, it’s a public holiday in Canada, with attempted legislation to make it a federal statutory holiday in all provinces and territories expected to pass in the next few weeks. Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland also have ceremonies, so it’s not just some cockamamie Commonwealth thing. While Veterans Day is celebrated in the United States, it doesn’t have the same ceremonial aspects, so I guess it’s easier to understand how something like this could have slipped the minds of those in charge of GFW.

It’s also safe to say that Peter Mansbridge won’t be interrupting the broadcast from Ottawa’s War Memorial to talk about Hiroshi Tanahashi, she said in one of the most Canadian sentences on this site ever. While it may not be important to them, maybe a shift in time would help make them look a little less insensitive? 11/11 at 11:00am is a cool date and all, but they might want to give this pause. I mean, it’s not like they’re going to start playing videos of Karen and Jeff Jarrett shirtlessly making out in a doorway at cenotaphs across the world, but a little more global awareness from something that wants to be a global territory would probably be for the best.