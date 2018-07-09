The Wrestling Episode: The G.L.O.W. Episode Of Netflix’s ‘GLOW’

Netflix

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Netflix here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of GLOW. What Is It?

Back in 1986, a sports announcer with a penchant for getting niche sports onto the Real Sports Channel used what he learned from working with Dick the Bruiser in Indianapolis to create G.L.O.W., the “gorgeous ladies of wrestling,” a televised women’s wrestling promotion that leaned all the way the hell in on stereotype and lowest common denominator entertainment. He brought in a film director to direct the show — a real film director, who’d done everything from blaxploitation pictures to filming United Nations informational videos to working with Orson Welles — who more or less turned the show into foxy boxing plus lowbrow Vaudeville comedy sketches. Incredibly the show was a hit, capitalizing on the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling boom of the day and even working in the most 1980s thing in history, the Chicago Bears’ ‘Superbowl Shuffle’ rapping, on literally every episode.

Back in the long long ago of the mid-2010s, a pair of writers and producers from shows like Weeds and Nurse Jackie watched a (really great) documentary about the promotion and, somehow, decided to turn it into prestige television. It worked, and now the very best original show on Netflix is a fictionalized account of a women’s wrestling Hee-Haw from the ’80s from people who never watched the old show but created a three-dimensional, pitch-perfect understanding of everything about it and the people who performed it. Just an absolute gem.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

I mean, technically every GLOW is a “wrestling episode,” but we’re going to focus on the creative Inception that is season 2 episode 8, ‘The Good Twin.’ Netflix’s GLOW is about the production of the real-life G.L.O.W. TV, but this episode is an episode of G.L.O.W. inside an episode of GLOW. Matches, vignettes, music videos, commercials, all of it.

Since this is still a new episode of a show not everyone has watched but might like to, I’m going to approach it based solely on the characters as portrayed in the episode, avoiding a lot of spoilers from season 1 and 2 for the characters playing the wrestlers. There are some incidental spoilers we can’t avoid, but mostly you’ll be fine reading ahead whether you’ve watched the show or not.