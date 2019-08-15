Goldberg Explained What Went Wrong In His Match With The Undertaker, A ‘Perfect Storm Of Crappiness’

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg might’ve successfully “erased the feeling” of his Super Showdown match with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia by running through Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, but one question remains: what exactly went wrong?

You could say a pre-match concussion is to blame, or the heat in Saudi Arabia, or WWE asking two part-timers in their 50s to go 10 minutes in the main event, but Goldberg gave his own answer in an interview with Booker T on The Hall Of Fame podcast. In summary: it was a, “perfect storm of crappiness.”

